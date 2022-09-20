If Chad Tackett comes down with chest pains any time soon, at least he’s already had the stress test.
“It was one of those games that just took minutes off your life,” Ashland’s coach said after the Tomcats’ back-and-forth 69-63 victory at West Jessamine on Friday night.
If Ashland’s offense can keep playing like it did in Nicholasville, the Tomcats may have the same effect on opposing defensive coordinators.
The prodigious point total was particularly impressive considering Ashland’s seven-point output a week earlier in a loss to Wheelersburg.
Amazingly, though, that 62-point climb in seven days wasn’t even the highest made by a northeastern Kentucky team on Friday from its previous game.
Lewis County dropped Bath County, 69-28, in Owingsville on Friday. The Lions scored six points in not only their last game, a loss to Boyd County, but also the one before that, a setback at Bracken County.
Before Friday, area teams had increased their point total by 62 points or more from one game to the next on 14 occasions since 1924.
Only four times had it happened multiple times in the same decade. Never before did it occur twice on the same night.
Three weeks after only scoring six points in Brooksville, Lewis County tallied its most points since 1973 behind the record-setting performance of Austin Howard.
Howard rushed for six touchdowns, the Lions’ new single-game high mark, and 260 yards.
Schooling up an offense to that great an improvement was not a first for Lewis County coach Gene Peterson. In 2007, his Fleming County club scored 70 points against Lewis County, a week after putting up six at Breathitt County.
The Lions worked on their bye week on being sharper inside opponents’ 10-yard line, Peterson said. Lewis County used more power rushing plays out of the shotgun, with the intent of getting more blockers in front of Howard.
“We need to rely on him to carry the ball for us,” Peterson said, “and what that did is open up some of our passing game too.”
Indeed, Ayden Cooper passed for 198 yards and three touchdowns – all to Trey Gerike.
At Ashland, after a 49-7 licking to Wheelersburg a week earlier, the Tomcats coaches decided to spend more time teaching in practice and less simply running plays, Tackett said. As a result, he couldn’t remember a blocking mistake in practice on either Wednesday or Thursday.
That continued Friday, even with Ashland’s offensive line down two starters. Right tackle Ian Justice was sick and center Cash Compliment broke his leg in the season opener against Raceland.
But Cole Christian returned to the lineup after being out with illness and Joseph Hicks stepped in effectively for Justice, joining Eli Alley, Brady Marushi and Adam Frame up front.
That Tomcats line paved the way for 354 rushing yards and six TDs on the ground.
Though allowing 63 points is no one’s idea of a signature defensive performance, Tackett said two plays on that side of the ball “really changed the momentum of the game.”
Terell Jordan, who Tackett said approached coaches earlier in the week wanting to play more defense, returned an interception 42 yards for a touchdown, and Jarod Brown came up with a stop on fourth down.
That helped Ashland escape in a game in which it scored touchdowns on nine of its 11 possessions, excluding knees at the end of each half.
“It was an odd game,” Tackett said, chuckling. “That’s the best way to explain it.”
(Curtis Crye compiled the aforementioned historical results, which do not include Bath County and Fleming County scores predating 1998.)
Three-and-Out
• Johnson Central has long racked up video-game rushing numbers and used a deep and talented backfield to do it.
The Golden Eagles took that to the extreme on Friday night, when five Johnson Central rushers accumulated 68 rushing yards or more in a 54-7 victory over Waverly (Ohio).
Zack McCoart led that group with 96 yards. Mason Lawson piled up 91, Logan Music chipped in 70, and Chase Price and Christian Barnes each produced 68.
That doesn’t even include quarterback Jacob Grimm, who only ran for 2 yards – which was good for two touchdowns.
McCoart also ran for two scores. Music and Barnes added one apiece.
The widespread production is more diversified than the Golden Eagles anticipated. Carter Conley, who rushed for 148.5 yards per game and five TDs through Johnson Central’s first two contests, broke his leg against North Laurel. His loss and Lawson and Music’s standing as defensive starters forced the Golden Eagles to dig deep.
Johnson Central had intended to ease Lawson back in offensively after he missed most of last year with injury, coach Jesse Peck said, but Conley’s injury accelerated that process.
“He’s a workhorse,” Peck said of Lawson. “He was ready to come in as soon as he came back. To hear him say it, he was ready to play both sides of the ball, be our punt returner and kickoff returner, and go play.”
Johnson Central also found strong play Friday from an offensive line that had to replace four starters coming into the year. The Golden Eagles shifted lone returning starter Dylan Boner back to center and moved Hudson Lewandoski to tackle, Peck said. and freshman Isaac Adkins started Friday in place of the injured Tate Tackett.
The result: 401 rushing yards and six scores on the ground.
“I could tell that they were getting a little better going into Ironton,” Peck said of the previous Saturday’s loss on the road, “and we looked like a Johnson Central football team playing this week.”
That was important coming off the Golden Eagles’ first consecutive losses in the same season in five years.
“This community loves its football team, and after losing two, if the kids heard half of what I heard of concern, then they heard too much,” Peck said. “I told them that these two losses aren’t gonna define us, and if we go back to work, then we won’t lose another one for the rest of the year.”
• Paintsville was “reeling a little bit” on Friday, Trevor Hoskins said.
The Tigers had within their reach the end to a three-game losing streak and just needed one more stop against Knox Central to get it.
Paintsville got that stop on fourth down in the final minutes. But an inadvertent whistle caused the down to be played again, and the Panthers converted – and more.
On first down, Knox Central quarterback Steve Partin found a receiver open downfield for big yardage and a shot at the go-ahead touchdown. But the Tigers’ AJ James chased him down in the red zone and forced a fumble, which a teammate covered up.
Paintsville was in a similar situation a week earlier against Somerset, with two chances to win. But the Tigers threw an interception late in regulation and committed a killer penalty on what appeared to have been a successful game-winning two-point conversion in overtime.
Instead, the Briar Jumpers won, 35-34. But Paintsville’s jump from that game – and from sound beatings at the hands of Beechwood and Pikeville before that – to succeeding in pivotal moments against Knox Central exhibited growth.
“We’re not where we want them to be, we want to continue to get better, but I think they’re on schedule,” Hoskins said. “They continue to get better every single week. From the first game that we played to where we are now, there’s a night-and-day difference. We gotta stay on that trajectory.”
• Kevin Brown tried to warn Tim Champlin.
“That East-West game’s a big one,” the former longtime West Carter coach said years ago to his opposite number at East Carter, as Champlin tells it. “But the hardest one’s the game after.”
Intrigued by that recollection, Champlin looked up the statistics. They bore out Brown’s assertion: entering Friday’s game, the Raiders had not beaten the Comets and then also won their next game since 2005.
Heading into Friday’s game against Fleming County, the Raiders were 12-15 all-time the week after victories in the Battle for the Barrel.
The Panthers scored with 15 seconds to go in the second quarter on Caleb Igo’s exceptional TD catch to tie the game at halftime. Champlin remembered Brown’s words walking to the locker room.
East Carter spent its fair share of emotion a week earlier in Olive Hill, capped off when the Raiders’ seniors returned to their home field right after the bus ride home and painted the 31-yard line red in honor of East Carter’s 31st victory over the Comets, in accordance with program tradition.
Though the Raiders and Fleming County are both Eastern Kentucky Conference members and were once district mates, they aren’t now. They’re not border rivals either.
So it took a beat for East Carter to find its juice again Friday, Champlin said.
“It’s hard, I think, sometimes to get up for that game, and we came out a little flat,” Champlin said, “but we were able to overcome it and move forward.”
The Raiders ultimately did so, with four unanswered touchdowns after halftime in a 39-14 win.