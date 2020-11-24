Peyton Boblett pointed out he hadn’t played in a playoff game since sixth grade.
Logan Staten had never been on a team that advanced deep enough into the fall to practice after dark.
Set aside for a moment that Boyd County is preparing for its first second-round postseason game in 12 years. None of the Lions had ever played in the high school playoffs at all before this year.
It didn’t look like it Saturday. Boyd County busted Holmes, 55-14, in Covington.
The Lions, seeded fourth in Class 4A, District 6, became the first No. 4 seed from northeastern Kentucky to knock off a No. 1 seed since 2003. Boyd County did it that year, too, taking down Bell County on Log Mountain.
Forty-two area teams had tried to reprise that feat since and failed.
The uncertainty of 2020 only magnified that accomplishment, Boyd County coach Evan Ferguson said.
“These seniors have been at this for four years and not seen the results from their hard work, and now they’re finally getting to see it pay off,” Ferguson said. “I think it means the world to them.”
Senior lineman Nick Cornwell expects lasting implications from what the Lions did Saturday. He called it “like the flip of a light switch” after Boyd County won three games in his first three seasons combined.
“What we’re doing now, playing in the second round of the playoffs for a district championship, that’s setting a legacy for not just us, but setting it up for the future kids, like the kids in JFL and middle school coming up,” Cornwell said. “They look up to the guys in high school. We’re big guys. And this is gonna set up something great here at Boyd County. I really, truly believe that.”
Three-and-Out
• Trevon Pendleton is right.
Ironton’s third-year coach opined after the Fighting Tigers’ loss to Kirtland in the Division V state championship game on Saturday that “the focus needs to be” on the state of the Ironton program, specifically the departing seniors’ role in it.
While the natural inclination is to focus not only on the defeat, but on an unexpectedly wide 38-0 margin, a look at the long game is instructive here.
It was only three years ago, after all, the Tigers were sub-.500 in Ohio Valley Conference play, dropped their ninth straight game in non-league rivalry play and lost to Coal Grove by three touchdowns.
Ironton is still grappling with Ashland — the Tigers and Tomcats didn’t meet this season, leaving the status of that series as a five-game Ashland win streak, which hadn’t happened since 1949-53 — but it’s made significant progress on just about every other front since then, culminating in consecutive trips to the state final.
• Lawrence County versus Pike County Central has become one of the best bets around for a thrilling conclusion.
The Bulldogs’ 22-20 first-round win over the Hawks on Thursday night was not only the teams’ second meeting decided by a razor-thin margin this season, but their sixth outcome with the final margin six points or fewer in the last eight years.
“It’s just the way that it is,” Lawrence County coach Alan Short said, “two similar schools with similar enrollments who just really, really compete against each other out here on the field. ... Tough that someone had to lose that, but fortunately we were able to come out on the good side.”
Pike County Central coach Eric Ratliff expects more of the same in the near future, he said, with both teams returning a handful of ground-gobbling backs.
“You know it’s gonna be a close game,” Ratliff said of encounters with the Bulldogs. “We try to tell our kids, it’s a one-possession game. Every yard, everything counts. ... Both our teams are pretty young. All our backfield is back and (Short) has got some young guys, so I think it’s gonna be this way for the next couple years.”
• T.J. Maynard laughed at the irony.
East Carter used the Wing-T to give Russell’s defense fits at times during their postseason opener on Friday night. The Red Devils became synonymous with that formation during the tenure of legendary coach Ivan McGlone. And most, if not all, of Russell’s coaching staff coached or played either under McGlone or against him.
But it isn’t something the Red Devils see from an opponent often, Maynard said. And It didn’t help that linebackers coach Josh Wills had been quarantined for two weeks leading into the game, Maynard said, and wasn’t around to school up Russell’s backers.
“The Wing-T goes against all your principles you read at linebacker,” Maynard said. “First off, that (Raiders offensive lineman) was blocking down, so our guys were thinking zone (a run-blocking scheme in which offensive linemen attack an area instead of specific defenders, usually indicating where they’re running). They’re filling their A-gap; well, that down block means they’re running to where you just left.
“So we had to make a couple adjustments at halftime to get those guys reading.”
East Carter rushed for 268 yards, the second-most anyone has picked up against Russell this season, but the Red Devils got control in the second half to pull away.
Law of Large
Numbers
Credit is due to a handful of area players who set records and/or big, round numbers on Friday.
West Carter’s Leetavious Cline set the Comets’ single-season rushing record (1,559 yards and counting) and is 320 yards from the school’s top career mark. Orry Perry reached second in career passing yards (2,963 yards and counting) and passing touchdowns (42). He’s 193 yards and two TDs from tying the top school all-time mark in those categories.
Gavin Gibson set West Carter’s tackles for loss career mark (42.5) and Garrett Wolfe booted his 75th career extra point, also a school record.
At Russell, Charlie Jachimczuk leapt from fifth to first on the school’s career passing yardage list, and Nathan Conley surpassed the 3,000-yard career rushing mark.
Helmet Stickers
Four: Charlie Jachimczuk (Russell). The senior became the Red Devils’ all-time leading passer and threw for 270 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions on Friday night. He added a pick defensively.
Keontae Pittman (Ashland). The senior ran 14 times for 272 yards and four touchdowns in the Tomcats’ 47-0 whitewashing of Greenup County.
Three: Leetavious Cline (West Carter), JT Garrett (Ashland), Jacob Kelley (Boyd County), Harris Phelps (Paintsville), Grant Rice (Johnson Central), Carter Stephens (Boyd County), Charlie Terry (East Carter),
Two: Nathan Conley (Russell), Dylan Ferguson (Lawrence County), Gavin Gibson (West Carter), Hunter Gillum (Ashland), Mason Lawson (Johnson Central), Orry Perry (West Carter), Karsten Poe (Paintsville), Dylan Preston (Johnson Central), Dawson Witt (East Carter).
One: Jack Alley (Ashland), Jackson Bond (West Carter), Brayden Craycraft (Greenup County), Kanyon Kozee (East Carter), Mason Lykins (Russell), Nathan Marsillett (Paintsville), Hunter Martin (Russell), Doug Oborne (Russell), Chase Price (Johnson Central), Toby Spriggs (Johnson Central), Logan Staten (Boyd County), Alex Strickland (Lawrence County), Zach Taylor (Paintsville), Jacob Underwood (East Carter), Garrett Wolfe (West Carter), Lawrence County’s front seven.
