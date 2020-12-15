There have been more important games, and more significant wins, in northeastern Kentucky high school football lore than those Friday night.
But has there ever been a better night in area football than Friday?
Typically, allowing some time to pass to provide proper perspective helps make such historical judgments without becoming a prisoner of the moment. But one day, it could well be said Dec. 11, 2020 was the greatest date in area football history.
Have individual schools had bigger days? Sure — numerous area teams didn’t play Friday that have had their share of glory moments.
Again, though, consider what area teams collectively did last week.
Four local schools participated in the state semifinals, which had never been done. And two of them won.
That itself isn’t a northeastern Kentucky first — two area teams won on the same night in 1978, 2017 and 2019 to advance to the carpet.
Nov. 17, 1978 was particularly memorable. Paintsville outlasted Beechwood, 7-0, and Russell upended Jessamine County, 18-0, to win their respective semifinals. Boyd County made a bid to join them but fell to Tates Creek, 14-13, in a dramatic and controversial ending.
In the last of a series of wild events down the stretch, a Lions field-goal attempt for the win at the horn was ruled good by one official and no good by another one, which was the call that stood, according to the Ashland Daily Independent’s account of the game.
Leaving that aside for now, Friday’s two wins were particularly significant.
Ashland returned to the state final for the first time in 30 years by knocking off the top dog in Class 3A this century — if not statewide, at least on this side of it — Belfry.
The Pirates had won 17 straight games against area competition in the postseason — until the Tomcats signified their return to the state’s power structure with a statement win that resonated around the commonwealth.
And Paintsville knocked off Newport Central Catholic — meaningful because of the Thoroughbreds’ bloodline and because they hail from northern Kentucky, which has historically been area teams’ playoff kryptonite.
Northeastern Kentucky teams were 50-122 against opposition from up north, long regarded as a gridiron hotbed, in the postseason coming into play Friday night. That included a 2-15 mark versus NewCath, which has at least once ended the season of eight different area teams, from Flemingsburg to Ashland and Vanceburg to Paintsville. (That doesn’t include records from Bath County, the one area school for which we don’t have information predating the KHSAA website.)
A case can be made that, strictly from a program-building standpoint, neither the Tomcats’ nor Tigers’ actual victory was as significant as West Carter’s near-miss.
The Comets assembled a thunderous rally from a near-immediate 20-point deficit to mighty Beechwood to lead on two occasions in the fourth quarter.
It remains to be seen if the 2020 Comets will always be the undisputed best team in program history, or the start of something truly significant in Olive Hill. Friday’s pulse-pounding 35-34 loss has Daniel Barker disappointed but hopeful his program is still ascending.
“Our community’s really excited about football,” West Carter’s coach said. “It’s not easy to win football games, and it’s not easy to build your program, especially in small-town eastern Kentucky. But they proved it could be done. I had some kids talk to me after the game about coming out next year, some young kids, on my way out of the stadium.
“I hope it’s a turning point for us and we see our numbers grow and interest grow.”
Johnson Central’s loss to Franklin County was almost an aside on a night like Friday, given events elsewhere, but typically the Golden Eagles’ comeback effort would have made more of a splash locally. The defending Class 4A state champions rallied from a 20-0 deficit entering the fourth quarter to have the ball down one possession in the final minute before coming up short. Johnson Central’s string of state title game appearances thus ended at five.
Four-and-Out
• Ashland knew that to beat Belfry on Friday, it would have to at least slow a Pirates rushing game that racked up 403 yards and four touchdowns on the Tomcats in a 41-7 victory in the state quarterfinals a year ago.
The Tomcats did better than that: they limited Class 3A’s second-most-prolific ground offense to 145 yards — 184 yards below the Pirates’ average.
That was Belfry’s lowest rushing total against an in-state opponent since the 2014 regular-season finale, when the Pirates mustered 116 ground yards against Johnson Central. That 35-0 Golden Eagles victory was also the last time a Kentucky team held Belfry out of the end zone.
Ashland coach Tony Love said the Tomcats employed Keontae Pittman in practice to mimic Pirates wing-back Isaac Dixon, who averaged 161 yards per game coming into the contest.
That perhaps placed Pittman, an Army commit who was named the Kentucky Football Coaches Association’s Class 3A Player of the Year on Sunday, among the most overqualified scout-team players around. It also set the tone for what exactly the Tomcats would be facing on Friday.
“Day one, that’s what we started stressing was, this was gonna be a physical game, and it’s gonna be a downhill, train-wreck kind of feeling, and and we had to be ready for that,” Love said.
• Paintsville also relied on run defense to earn a trip to Kroger Field.
A week before coming to Memorial Field, Newport Central Catholic rushed for 316 yards and six touchdowns in a 42-21 state quarterfinal victory at Louisville Holy Cross, then ranked No. 1 in the RPI in Class A.
“They’re just so dynamic in the run game,” Tigers coach Joe Chirico said of the Thoroughbreds. “Their quarterback (Malaki Herndon) and their running back (Joey Herndon) just jumped off the page at how well they ran it. We just tried to focus on being as sound as we could in the run game.”
It worked. Paintsville held NewCath to 46 rushing yards and zero ground TDs in a 21-7 semifinal win Friday.
• A word to future visitors to Putnam Stadium: Steer clear of the big white-and-maroon painted “A” at midfield.
Don’t congregate on it. Definitely don’t stomp or spit on it. Probably best not to look at it sideways.
The Tomcats don’t like that.
Belfry found that out the hard way Friday, as did Ironton and George Washington last year.
“They took our ‘A,’” Ashland senior Jack Alley said of the Pirates. “It’s hard to take the ‘A,’ coming to Putnam, and get a win. That was a lot of motivation.”
The Tomcats probably didn’t need it, but did watching Belfry’s response to their logo give them a little more juice to meet the Pirates’ tremendous physical challenge?
“We stood down there in the end zone (watching pregame),” Ashland coach Tony Love said. “I was just telling them, let’s take care of it with the pads. People run their mouth all the time. They do stuff to try and intimidate; we’ll take care of it with the pads and the scoreboard.”
• The Bengals have tabbed Ironton coach Trevon Pendleton their high school Coach of the Year, Cincinnati spokesman PJ Combs said.
“I’m humbled to receive the award,” Pendleton said. “I personally think it speaks volumes about our program and the work that all of our coaches are doing on a daily basis. Everyone involved in our program deserves the honor.”
Helmet Stickers
Three: Leetavious Cline (West Carter), Harris Phelps (Paintsville).
Two: Jackson Bond (West Carter), JT Garrett (Ashland), Orry Perry (West Carter), Keontae Pittman (Ashland), Karsten Poe (Paintsville), Caleb Tackett (Ashland).
One: Jack Alley (Ashland), Eric Billups (Ashland), Isaac Bond (West Carter), Gavin Gibson (West Carter), Hunter Gillum (Ashland), Calyx Holmes (Ashland), Luke Hyden (Paintsville), Mason Lawson (Johnson Central), Mason Lemaster (Johnson Central), Mason Lovely (Paintsville), SJ Lycans (Ashland), Blake McGlone (West Carter), Dylan Preston (Johnson Central), Grant Rice (Johnson Central), Ashland front seven, Paintsville front seven.
