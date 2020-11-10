A handful of young football fans waited their turn on Friday night.
They weren’t yet living when Chad Pennington thrilled Tri-State football fans with a Heisman Trophy finalist-caliber career at Marshall ending in 1999, but they knew who Sayre’s coach is.
After the Spartans, led by Pennington, gathered in the end zone after Friday’s game to break down their win, as well as look ahead to the oncoming playoffs they will participate in for the first time in school history, a few boys approached Pennington for autographs and pictures. One wore a green-and-white No. 10 New York Jets jersey bearing Pennington’s surname. The former NFL quarterback gladly added a Sharpied cursive version.
Sayre’s 48-14 victory in Westwood was the closest geographically Pennington has come as a high school head coach to Huntington. His team ran its record to 8-0, tied for the best mark in the state through the regular season, and his son starred in the game, throwing three touchdown passes and running for another in the first half.
What wasn’t to love?
“Any time I come back to the Tri-State Area, it always brings back fond memories,” Pennington said. “When you see little guys wearing your jersey, things like that, you always want to make sure that you acknowledge them, say hello to them and just thank them. I had such a great time here in college and have such great support around this area.”
They weren’t the only ones looking up to Pennington on Friday night.
It isn’t often Fairview’s Daniel Armstrong isn’t the tallest head coach on the field, but “I guess I never realized how tall he was,” Armstrong said, chuckling, of Pennington, who was listed at 6-foot-3 during his playing career.
Pennington’s impression went well beyond that with his opposite number.
“He’s got his kids really bought into football,” Armstrong said. “Just hearing their kids talk on the field, you could tell they had a very high football IQ and they were discussing things and making calls and adjustments at the line of scrimmage, on offense and defense. Having his pedigree and football knowledge really reflected in their play on the field.”
Sayre would have to qualify as an unlikely candidate to be undefeated entering a playoff trip to Pikeville in two weeks. The Spartans went 1-7 last year, their first season of more than two games.
Pennington credited that ascent to the “brotherhood” his team has built. It kicked in in the season opener, he said, when Sayre trailed Eminence by 10 points in the final minutes before pulling out a 38-34 victory.
“We knew that we would work hard at it; we knew that we would have a chance to win games,” Pennington said. “At the same time, we didn’t know what would be out there for us. I think that first win against Eminence ... being able to come back and win that, that really set the stage for our season and gave them confidence that they could do this and face adversity, and from there they just kept building upon it.”
Three-and-Out
• Russell’s victory against Raceland was unintentionally perfectly timed.
The Rail Cities Bowl wasn’t played as originally scheduled — it was moved from the beginning to the end of the regular season in the summer COVID-19 re-scheduling frenzy. But the Red Devils’ 41-21 win over the Rams accomplished two goals, coach T.J. Maynard said: it allowed Russell to wash out the taste of a loss to West Carter on the final play a week earlier, and — he hopes — gave the Red Devils “a springboard” heading into the playoffs.
Russell’s win was also its fourth consecutive against county rivals Raceland and Greenup County. The Red Devils had dropped their previous four to the Rams and Musketeers before that, having been swept in county play in 2017 and ‘18.
“You always want to win those rivalry games, and the couple years before that, Raceland and Greenup had our number,” Maynard said. “Rival games are important to your football team but also your community. They’re also great measuring sticks and great preparation for the playoffs.”
• Fairview has taken its share of lumps this season, most recently to Sayre on Friday night, but Eagles coach Daniel Armstrong can begin to see it paying off.
It’s measured in such steps, Armstrong said, as Brennan Murray and Cody Caldwell playing their best football yet, Tanner Johnson progressing under center and Gracin Smith “on a different level.”
“I love watching our kids grow and get better at the game of football and understand the game of football better and better and better, and it’s exciting to me,” Armstrong said. “It makes me feel like what we’re doing here is the right thing and we’re doing it the right way, and we’re gonna keep building on that progress year after year after year, and that’s how you build a program, and that’s what I’m interested in building.
“I’m not interested in putting together a couple good football teams here and there, I’m interested in building a program here, and having that success that grows through the years and then carries over to the next year is just the first step in that process.”
• West Carter finished Eastern Kentucky Conference play undefeated for the first time in school history, retired former Comets coach Kevin Brown confirmed. The Comets went 4-0, capped by their first-ever victory against Russell.
It’s to be determined if that will result in an actual title, because not every EKC team played a full conference slate. The conference hasn’t met to discuss that yet, commissioner Gary Kidwell said Sunday.
But a strong showing in EKC play remains a big deal to the historical members of the 12-school league.
Nicholas County also went undefeated in the EKC, though the Bluejackets only played one conference game due in part to COVID-19-related scheduling changes.
Helmet Stickers
Two: Reid Carrico (Ironton), Conner Hughes (Raceland), Charlie Jachimczuk (Russell), Tanner Johnson (Fairview), Mason Lykins (Russell), Buddy Morgan (Fleming County), Logan Pinkley (Fleming County),
One: Jaden Argo (Fleming County), Cole Blevins (Fairview), Cody Caldwell (Fairview), Tayden Carpenter (Ironton), Trevor Carter (Ironton), Nathan Conley (Russell), Hunter Correll (Raceland), Parker Fannin (Raceland), Jeremy Harper (Fairview), Grayson Hurst (Fleming County), Ethan Oborne (Russell), Gracin Smith (Fairview), Noah Wallace (Raceland).
Open Week
With high school teams taking a bye week in the commonwealth due to the KHSAA’s decision to postpone the playoffs by a week, so are “Halftime Prep Talk” and “Eleventh Hour.” Previous episodes of HTPT can be viewed on its Facebook page and at dailyindependent.com, and prior “Eleventh Hours” are archived on the newspaper’s Facebook page.
