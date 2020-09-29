Kelly Ford has been at Rowan County long enough to have seen Adam Wing, Darrell Cross and Phillip Hodge befuddle opposing defenses as a trio. He coached the late, great Justin Graham, and he was on hand when Blake Carver ran for 300 yards and four touchdowns on Halloween night, 2014.
What Cole Wallace did Friday night outshined all of them statistically, and it rated among any of the aforementioned’s best performances, said the longtime Vikings assistant and now fourth-year head coach.
“He’s right there at the very top with those guys,” Ford said of Rowan County’s senior workhorse. “He had a heck of a performance Friday night.”
Wallace rushed for 464 yards and five TDs in a 53-30 win over Scott. That ranks sixth in state history and second in northeastern Kentucky lore for most yards in a single game. Among area players, only Johnson Central’s J.J. Jude amassed more on a single night, picking up a state-record 584 yards on Oct. 15, 2010.
Wallace is 30 pounds heavier than last season, Ford said, and is taking advantage of a more wide-open Rowan County offense. The Vikings are running a lot of zone read from the spread, Ford said, and “it gave (Scott) fits because we spread them out a little bit to open up some running lanes for those guys.”
The night was also significant for Rowan County because it was the Vikings’ first victory over the team that knocked them out of the playoffs in Taylor Mill in 2015, ‘17 and ‘19. The Eagles went on to win the Class 4A, District 6 title last season after eliminating Rowan County.
“They have been a powerhouse in our district,” Ford said of Scott. “To finally get that win and get over the hump was good for our program. ... That was one of our big goals, winning the district title this year.
“We knew we had some pieces coming back. The pandemic hurt us where we couldn’t really fully get going (in the preseason), and we went up to Russell and had that bad performance up there (a 37-7 season-opening loss), but the kids have bounced back. They’re striving to get where they need to be.”
• Most football games have an easily identifiable winner and a loser. If the Bengals are involved, a tie isn’t out of the question.
As of the deadline for this column on Tuesday, there was still a chance that the East Carter-Tolsia (West Virginia) game from Friday would have different outcomes as far as the KHSAA and WVSSAC were concerned.
The East Carter administration stopped the game in the final minute of the third quarter “after a series of incidents occurred, including an on-field altercation between players leading to multiple ejections on both teams, as well as unsportsmanlike conduct on the part of spectators from both schools,” East Carter High School principal Kelley Moore said.
The Raiders led 36-21 at the time of the stoppage. The KHSAA regards the result as a win for East Carter because of that, KHSAA spokesman Joe Angolia said.
But the Rebels don’t believe they deserve a loss, said athletic director and assistant coach Wade Cyrus, because the game didn’t go the full 48 minutes and Tolsia was still within striking distance. So the Rebels sought a ruling of “no contest” — which would mean, in essence, it never happened.
“We do not want to take an ‘L’ because we feel that we don’t deserve an ‘L,’” Cyrus said. “Now if we’d finished the game and lost, yes, we lost. However, that’s not the case.”
WVSSAC executive director Bernie Dolan said Monday that the commission was to discuss that matter Monday afternoon. As of Tuesday afternoon, Tolsia had still not been informed of the decision, Cyrus said.
• It isn’t uncommon to see high school football teams feature multiple brothers on the same team. Quintan Farrow and Jules Farrow share a father, they share a position and they shared a field — and a rivalry — on Friday night. But they didn’t share the same colors.
Quintan is a senior running back for Greenup County, while Jules mans that position as a sophomore at Raceland.
Quintan rushed for 103 yards en route to being named the Musketeers’ team MVP of the Iron Bowl, which the Rams won, 48-20. Jules picked up 25 yards on eight carries in his first varsity start for Raceland.
Neither made much of a potential sibling rivalry, their coaches said.
“Just real humble, quiet kids,” Rams coach Michael Salmons said. “I think they talked this week as brothers, but I asked Jules about some trash talk, and he said, no, it was real respectful. I think they really care about each other and they really compete hard.”
Concurred Musketeers coach Zack Moore: “Quintan really didn’t talk about it much. He’s been pretty concentrated on what he wanted to do and needed to do.”
• For the second time in as many weeks, an area player competed shortly after the death of a parent.
Johnson Central senior Toby Spriggs lost his father, Jeff, to cancer on Friday at about 2:30 or 3 p.m., said Golden Eagles assistant coach Justin Arms.
“His dad didn’t want him to miss a game because of his illness,” Arms said Friday night. “His brothers came tonight to the game and told him.”
Spriggs started for Johnson Central hours later in Independence against Simon Kenton and blocked effectively, Arms said, as the Golden Eagles rushed for 491 yards in a 47-17 whipping of the Pioneers.
Four: Leetavious Cline (West Carter). This is becoming something of a habit. So is Cline’s level of production, which on Friday was 164 rushing yards and four touchdowns, as well as a 34-yard TD reception.
Jake Heighton (Raceland). The Rams quarterback threw for 372 yards and six touchdowns with no picks and was named team MVP of the Iron Bowl on Friday.
Cole Wallace (Rowan County). Wallace, as previously mentioned, put up the sixth-highest rushing total in state history and second among northeastern Kentucky backs with 464 yards and four touchdowns on 29 attempts.
Three: Tayden Carpenter (Ironton), Reid Carrico (Ironton), Jake Hyden (Paintsville), Mason Lawson (Johnson Central), Carter Stephens (Boyd County), Caleb Tackett (Ashland).
Two: Austin Fannin (Rowan County), Parker Fannin (Raceland), Conner Hughes (Raceland), Charlie Jachimczuk (Russell), Orry Perry (West Carter), Harris Phelps (Paintsville), Keontae Pittman (Ashland), Dylan Preston (Johnson Central), AJ Raybourn (Russell), Peyton Spencer (Lewis County), Logan Staten (Boyd County).
One: Isaac Bond (West Carter), Auston Clarkson (Greenup County), Nathan Conley (Russell), Bryson Dummitt (Lewis County), Quintan Farrow (Greenup County), Colby Fugate (Paintsville), JT Garrett (Ashland), Trent Hacker (Ironton), Carter Hart (Bath County), Ike Henderson (Greenup County), Brien Hill (Rowan County), Jacob Kelley (Boyd County), DMarques Kershner (Russell), Mason Lovely (Paintsville), Brett Mullins (Ashland), Ethan Oborne (Russell), Keygan Pelfrey (Johnson Central), Chase Price (Johnson Central), Grant Rice (Johnson Central), Ethan Sizemore (Lewis County), Johnson Central offensive line, Rowan County offensive line.
Didn’t report statistics: East Carter.
