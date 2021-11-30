Johnson Central played in the state semifinals for the seventh consecutive season last Friday night, and the Golden Eagles have hosted five of those games and won six of them. So much of what transpired in Paintsville on Friday felt normal.
A large crowd; a raucous atmosphere; a convincing victory — these have all become commonplace in final four games at Johnson Central. So has the throng of fans surrounding the Golden Eagles and their coach, hanging on his every word, on the field after the game.
The man they were standing around, of course, was different this time. Steve Trimble has the unenviable task, if only on an interim basis, of being the man after The Man — the replacement for the late Jim Matney, who built Johnson Central from figurative rubble into one of the commonwealth’s elite programs but was robbed of the opportunity to enjoy it long-term when his life was cut short Sept. 28.
If Matney’s absence felt strange and the celebration of Johnson Central’s 42-24 win over Franklin County seemed incomplete, Alex Green did his best to apply a salve as the final act to the Golden Eagles’ home season.
Green, who in concert with public address announcer Kevin Conley supplies the audio at what is now Coach Jim Matney Field, gave Matney the last word.
Green waited for the perfect moment — right about when Matney would have begun his postgame address — to play over the loudspeakers a locker room speech Matney gave on Nov. 6, 2015 before a Johnson Central playoff game against Holmes.
Matney’s speech, filmed by Tanner Hesterberg, then of WYMT, features his oft-explored theme of encouraging the Golden Eagles to embrace their rural Appalachian roots. It regained traction before Johnson Central met Boyle County in the 2019 state final, in light of comments surfacing by Rebels administrators poking fun at that exact background, and found prominence again upon Matney’s passing.
But Friday, it was as if Matney was speaking in the flesh, delivering those time-worn comments freshly for the first time.
Coach Jim Matney Field was nearly silent as the words of its namesake rang out.
“Don’t you let anybody come in here, especially from the big city,” the Matney of six years ago concluded, “and be able to walk out of here thinking that they’re better people than you are.”
It was a cathartic, if melancholy, moment for a community still trying to process the death of its most prominent member. Trimble, a friend of Matney for four decades who came out of semi-retirement to see his late colleague’s final season through, had no problem ceding right-of-way to the coach who was on everyone’s mind as it was.
“You know how close we were,” Trimble said after hearing the speech. “It’s just kinda sad, but it was also good to hear that, for the kids to hear it. He’s in our hearts and minds all the time anyway.”
Franklin County rolled into Paintsville carrying a target on Friday night and knew it, as the team that ended Johnson Central’s run of five straight state championship game appearances in the 2020 semis and the program that beat Matney’s Golden Eagles in what turned out to be his final home game.
That didn’t matter to Flyers coach Eddie James afterward.
“I hope they go win a state championship,” James said of the Golden Eagles. “They deserve it. They’ve been through a lot this year and they’re playing inspired football.”
On Friday night, the source of that inspiration was clear.
Three-and-Out
• East Carter couldn’t extend its dream season to the limit — the state final — last Friday night, but the Raiders have succeeded in making football important in Grayson.
About 2,000 revelers turned out to see the Raiders host Belfry in the state semifinals, East Carter athletic director Brandon Baker said. That didn’t include those huddled around three fires in an adjacent yard — up from one fire a week earlier.
For reference, Raider Stadium’s capacity is listed at 1,000 people on the KHSAA website. In doubling that number, Pond Creek Nation turned out in full force, to be sure, but East Carter’s fan base made its presence felt as well.
The mass of humanity necessitated a shuttle from East Carter Middle School two miles away to get everyone to the game.
It was the culmination of a process Tim Champlin began six years ago, not just to build up the Raiders’ program but to get their backers interested in it.
He said on the first day of practice in 2019 that having fans excited about kickoff in Grayson in July was still a novelty.
How about having people still talking pigskin on Black Friday?
“It’s a rarity, and it only happens for a few teams. And we got to be one of them this year,” Champlin said. “Just glad our kids and our community got to enjoy that, be a part of that and relish in that for a little bit.”
East Carter’s 48-26 loss to Belfry stung, Champlin said, “and it should sting because you put this much time and this much effort into it, especially for the seniors who have played for 13 years, 12 years, and now some of them will never get that opportunity to put pads on, and none of them are gonna have the opportunity to put those pads on with an East Carter jersey on Friday night in front of their home crowd.”
But eventually, Champlin said, they will recognize the gravity of playing host to the center of the Class 3A football universe for at least one night.
“To go to the state (final, you) had to go through Grayson this year,” Champlin said. “That was a huge, huge thing for our program and our kids.”
• Raceland played in its fifth state semifinal in nine years — before which it had never reached that round — last Friday night, and the Rams did it by tripling their win output from a year prior, from four to 12.
When the Class A title game between Pikeville and Russellville ends on Friday afternoon, one group of Panthers or the other will join Raceland as the only teams in Class A this season to boost their victory total from 2020 to ‘21 by eight.
The Rams also got a good look at where the bar is in Class A, sustaining their first running-clock loss to a Class A team in four years in a 36-7 setback to Pikeville.
Both the good and the bad are part of Raceland’s takeaway from the trip to W.C. Hambley Athletic Complex, coach Michael Salmons said.
“A lot of steps forward for our program in 2021,” Salmons said. “A lot of reason to be proud, a lot of reason to give you excitement moving into ‘22 and beyond. At the same time, Friday night was a humbling experience and showed you exactly what the standard is to take that next step.
“It’s a reflection of being proud of where we’re at and where we came from, being grateful for the moment that we were in, and at the same time learning as we go what it takes to take the next step.”
Salmons noted that Pikeville likely ranks among the top 10 teams or so in Kentucky across all classes. The Panthers carry an average margin of victory of 30.5 points per game into the state final.
It’s up to Raceland to get on that level, Salmons said, to reach its ultimate goal — a state title.
“I think we are in that conversation; I think we are in the conversation to stay in the conversation,” Salmons said. “We’ve knocked on the door and we’ll continue to knock on the door until it eventually gets knocked down.”
• Johnson Central rushed for 428 yards in its 42-24 come-from-behind victory over Franklin County in the Class 4A state semifinals last Friday night.
That made the Golden Eagles the first northeastern Kentucky team to pile up 400 yards on the ground three times in the same postseason in nearly a decade. Fairview did it en route to the state single-season rushing record and the Class A final in 2012.
Johnson Central ran for 454 yards against Corbin in the third round and compiled 408 rushing yards against Letcher County Central in the Class 4A, District 8 final.
Thirty-five other area teams have played in three or more postseason games since Fairview’s 2012 run without duplicating that feat. (For those who would be inclined to point out that the Eagles’ 2012 wins are vacated, the KHSAA still recognizes their individual statistics from that season, spokesman Joe Angolia said.)
“We got four players that can run the football at any time,” Golden Eagles interim coach Steve Trimble said, “and we got another one on the sideline that’s just as good (Mason Lawson, out due to injury). It’s hard (for opposing defenses) to key on one kid.”
Zack McCoart, Matt Crum, Chase Price, Carter Conley and Grant Rice have each rushed for at least 530 yards and nine TDs for Johnson Central this season. McCoart leads the way with 1,176 yards and 18 house calls.
Reach ZACK KLEMME at zklemme@dailyindependent.com or (606) 326-2658. Follow @zklemmeADI on Twitter.