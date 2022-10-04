Ashland scored 69 points on Sept. 16, but only won by six.
The Tomcats allowed just 14 points a week later, but lost.
So, though Ashland’s 27-25 victory over Elizabethtown on Saturday didn’t have the eye-catching statistics on one side of the ball or the other of those two games, this one was the one for which the Tomcats had been waiting.
“Without question,” Ashland coach Chad Tackett said. “It’s been a point of emphasis the last couple weeks, being able to play for 48 minutes on both sides of the ball and put it all together.
“We’ve flirted with it all year, one side or the other, but tonight, both sides of the ball were really firing … and the results speak for themselves.”
Ashland picked up 378 yards of offense, its third-highest output of the season and 103 more yards than a week earlier in a 14-7 loss at Hazard. The Tomcats yielded 226 yards – also the third-best showing of the year, and just two weeks after surrendering 697 yards (and 63 points) at West Jessamine.
Beyond that, Ashland’s victory over the Panthers was the latest in a series of white-knuckle contests in doubt nearly to the final gun.
As they did at West Jessamine, the Tomcats had to recover a late onside kick to secure a one-possession victory on Saturday.
In a pair of seven-point road losses, Ashland ran out of time trying to tie the game inside the 5-yard line at Hazard and had the ball near midfield at George Washington before a turnover on downs with about a minute to play.
“It’s just been a growing experience from Week 1,” Tackett said. “Our guys are learning how to finish games and playing good people. We’ve played a good schedule this year, and it’s really tested our kids.”
Not that any coach will turn down a growth experience, but Ashland didn’t necessarily expect Saturday to be one of them – at least, not one with the same skin-of-their-teeth conclusion, not after going up 21-6 early in the third quarter on Brandon Houston’s 55-yard scoring reception from LaBryant Strader.
Ashland still led 27-18 after Tay Thomas’s 10-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter.
But a series of what Tackett called “cheap plays and penalties down the stretch” – the last of which was the Tomcats’ late hit out of bounds on a would-be fourth-down stop with 5:31 to go – gave Elizabethtown some juice.
A minute and a half later, Gregory scored from a yard out and suddenly it was a two-point game.
But Ashland recovered the ensuing onside kick and picked up two first downs to burn off the remaining 3:52.
Most of the Tomcats hadn’t been in many situations like Saturday’s coming into the season. Now they appear comfortable being uncomfortable.
That figures to be an important trait entering play in Class 3A, District 7, which has appeared more and more wide-open by the week.
Three-and-Out• Rowan County knew it couldn’t afford to lose on Friday at Holmes, not after a home setback a week earlier to Scott to begin district play.
The Vikings made three critical fourth-down stops to ensure they didn’t.
Rowan County held defensively inside its own 10-yard line twice, according to Link NKY, and stuffed a Bulldogs two-point conversion attempt to get out of Covington with a 14-12 victory.
The Vikings are back to 1-1 in Class 4A, District 6 play with two district games left.
“With all that speed (Holmes) had, we preached all week that we were gonna have to smart-swarm and make sure a lot of white jerseys were around the football,” Vikings coach Kelly Ford said. “They came out and stood tall. Backs were against the wall a few times, and stood up and made some great defensive plays.”
Down 14-6 early in the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs drove to the Rowan County 7. Holmes appeared to score on the next play, but the touchdown was called back due to an illegal block. The Vikings gathered themselves to force a turnover on downs.
On Holmes’s next possession, Emauryon Arnold drove to the Rowan County 1, but the Vikings’ Jackson Hamilton stripped the ball out and Rowan County recovered.
The Bulldogs got one final shot, still down eight, and finally scored on Arnold’s run. But the Vikings stopped him on a two-point try, with Trace Miles leading the charge, Ford said.
Rowan County’s Byron May had six tackles for loss and four sacks in a “breakout game,” Ford said. Louis Hayes scored two touchdowns, including a 94-yard scoring reception from Zach Menard, and Weston Maxey booted two extra points that provided the final margin in his return after missing a game due to a hip flexor injury.
• It’s no secret what makes West Carter go offensively.
“Everybody knows whenever you play us Cole’s gonna get 20 or 25 or 30 touches,” Comets coach Daniel Barker said, “and everybody else just kinda has to eat where they can.”
“Cole” is Cole Crampton, the Comets stud back, and that philosophy has worked well enough for him to surpass 3,000 career rushing yards on Sept. 23 at Shelby Valley.
West Carter, though, has become a more complete team as it deduced what else it could do with a young core around Crampton in the pre-district schedule.
“Early in the year, as far as our quarterbacks and our receivers and our backup running backs, we were trying to see what they do well, what their strengths were,” Barker said. “I think (offensive coordinator) Thomas Flannery does a really good job. Usually by district play, he knows what our kids can do and builds his game plan around that.”
It paid off Friday in the Comets’ first victory of the season, a 50-6 win at Bath County. Crampton rushed for 137 yards and four touchdowns – all in the first half. West Carter also got great production from quarterback Kale Back (94 rushing yards and two touchdowns, 78 passing yards), Dwaylon Dean (76 rushing yards) and Timothy Fields (four catches, 39 yards).
Though West Carter lost its first five games, which has become downright unusual thanks to the rousing success of the Barker era, the Comets have stayed engaged, Barker said.
“Who’s ever been 0-5 and not had people jumping off the wagon and quitting? We don’t have that,” Barker said. “We don’t have the big roster and we only dress 30 because of injuries right now, but our kids stay with it.”
As for Crampton, he is now fifth on West Carter’s all-time rushing list with 3,172 yards. He surpassed Flannery’s old mark to crack the top five. The top four, in order: Leetavious Cline, 3,986 yards; Eric Berry, 3.750 yards; Braden Brown, 3,423 yards; Chris Boggs, 3,403 yards.
• Informed by a reporter what Lawrence County accomplished on Friday, coach Alan Short let out an instinctive, “Wow.”
Not that the Bulldogs beat Boyd County to improve to 5-1, but how they did it: the 13 points Lawrence County scored tied for the fewest in a victory since 1992, when the Bulldogs topped Fleming County, 12-9, in the second round of the playoffs.
Short said on Monday, with a couple of days’ perspective, that the 13-10 win in Cannonsburg had his mind racing during his postgame interview with Matthew Sparks.
“I was somewhat speechless, just rambling,” Short said. “I personally felt a little empty, but also felt great joy. I guess as the head coach, I felt great joy, but as the play-caller, I did feel a little empty.”
The week before the game, Lawrence County simulated Boyd County’s size and athleticism by practicing in a 7-on-7 format against Bulldogs athletes from other sports, Short said. He credited Lawrence County baseball coach Travis Feltner and basketball bench boss Chandler Thompson for being open to the idea.
It worked: the Bulldogs held the Lions 19.3 points below their average per game.
Lawrence County was in its first close contest at the end since what Short called “an eye-opening experience” in a 17-14 loss to Greenup County four weeks earlier. He was happy to see the Bulldogs’ improvement since then.
Lawrence County won, Short said, by playing good defense, playing clean and valuing the fewer-than-usual possessions it got against a Boyd County side intent on controlling the clock.
“You don’t want to be the same in August or September as you are in October,” Short said. “You want to consistently show growth, and I think that we were able to do that Friday.
“When we weren’t scoring a lot of points, our kids never batted an eye. They just kept on playing the next play.”