Chad Tackett didn’t want Ashland to concern itself with how many players its opponent fielded on Friday night.
At least, not during the game. Afterward, the Tomcats’ coach expressed respect for what Magoffin County did in competing at Putnam Stadium in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs with just 21 players.
John DeRossett, after all, had no intention of staying home, as long as there were enough Hornets available to fill the field.
Late-season defections and rampant flu dropped Magoffin County’s numbers from about 35 at their zenith, DeRossett said, to at the end of the year not having enough available for a full intrasquad scrimmage.
But the veteran mountain coach in his first year in Salyersville and the Hornets persisted. and even if the result was a 49-6 loss to the Tomcats, they viewed it as an important night.
“We’re building a different culture at Magoffin County, and we want our kids to know that we’re gonna go compete and be tough, whether we’re a 2, 3 or a 4 (seed),” DeRossett said. “And I would never leave a playoff team hanging. … We talked all year about making the playoffs and trying to be a tough out.”
It’s become fashionable within certain circles to view the current KHSAA football playoff system, especially its opening round, with some measure of disdain, and to broadcast it. Their point is that too many teams make the playoffs.
Why else, goes that line of thinking, would games with five-score-or-more margins have outnumbered one-possession contests by 11 to two in Class 3A alone last week?
And what is the point in playing all those blowouts?
They didn’t ask DeRossett, whose Hornets emerged from a top-heavy Class 3A, District 8 that includes Lawrence County and Belfry with the fourth and final playoff seed.
And they valued their postseason opportunity enough to fulfill it despite extremely long odds against Ashland.
“We want to be able to overcome those things one day,” DeRossett said. “And I’m sure if you say, ‘Well, we’re not gonna go play,’ then if you get a better opportunity down the road, your kids are gonna look back and remember that.
“We were a little overmatched … but we’re always gonna fight and put a team on the field that has a little bit of toughness. I thought our kids showed up and did what we could do.”
It made an impression on Tackett, who sees no reason to deny the Hornets or teams like them a playoff shot.
“Whether you’re a 4-seed or 1-seed, making the playoffs should mean something and you should play those games,” Tackett said. “Football’s already struggling from a numbers standpoint. You start eliminating teams that go to the playoffs, you’re gonna make it even that much worse because teams that get halfway through the regular season and realize they’re not gonna make the playoffs, what’s that gonna do to numbers?”
As for the Hornets, they made the most of their trip north up U.S. 23. Magoffin County got to Ashland early enough to eat at a local steakhouse before the game, and after their season had ended, the Hornets stopped at an area wings joint before heading home. The coach credited the booster club with making that happen.
“After the game was over, it was over,” DeRossett said. “Sometimes a young coach, you’d fret and be bitter and mad, but I hugged all their necks and we went over there and ... had a good time and came home.
“I really felt when we got back about 3 o’clock (early Saturday morning) and got off the bus, everybody was OK again.”
Magoffin County’s hope, of course, is to one day be better than OK. The Hornets viewed Friday night in Putnam Stadium as a difficult but necessary step to get there – and perhaps found some grit to build with in the process.
That’s more important than whatever public perception may have held about that game.
Three-and-Out• Six Greenup County players scored touchdowns in a 47-0 defeat of Pike County Central to open the Class 3A playoffs on Friday night.
Perhaps most impressive about that statistic is that Tyson Sammons wasn’t even one of them. The Musketeers quarterback had rushed for all but 10 of the team’s 31 TDs on the ground entering Friday’s game.
Sammons instead played the role of distributor on Friday, throwing four scoring passes – to Hunter Clevenger, Brady Howard, Cade Hunt and Jayce Griffith. Ike Henderson and Austin Walker made house calls on the ground.
(That doesn’t even count kickers Carson Wireman and Bronson Howard, who each booted extra points.)
Greenup County leaned on its offensive depth, coach Zack Moore said, trying to limit the physical pounding Sammons bore in anticipation it will increase as the postseason wears on.
They’d followed a similar game plan a week earlier. With playoff seeding already secure in the regular season finale at Mason County, Sammons threw the ball 25 times and carried it nine against the Royals. He still scored two of the Musketeers’ three offensive touchdowns in Maysville.
“There are gonna be times coming up here, maybe as early as (this week against Lawrence County), he’s gonna have to do it,” Moore said of Sammons. “He’s ready to do it any time, but being able to get those other guys involved just helps us down the road.”
That could come as early as Friday, even as Sammons figures to be fresh to resume his own ground-gobbling.
“I think guys really believe in what we’re doing, in all phases of the game, and that shows,” Moore said. “Kids are playing fast when they’re confident in what they’re doing. and they’re not confident if they don’t believe in it.”
• The change to the playoff structure before the season – the latest in a long line of tweaks in recent years – doing away with intradistrict play in the first two rounds kept many, if not most, teams from rematches early in the postseason.
Not Lawrence County, which played three opponents from its sister district in the regular season and will meet the second those already in the playoffs this week, in Greenup County.
So the Bulldogs’ phrase of the season – “So what? Now what?” – espousing focus on the present and disregard for the past has worked overtime over the last two weeks.
“That’s something that if we don’t say daily, it’s certainly every other day, probably,” Lawrence County coach Alan Short said. “We’re happy to have won against a very good East Carter team. That one’s over and done with. Now what’s next?”
Lawrence County defeated East Carter for the second time this season in its playoff opener, 26-14, to set up Round 2 with the Musketeers.
Greenup County won, 17-14, on Sept. 2 in Louisa, handing the Bulldogs their only loss until the regular season finale.
That was long enough ago that Short doesn’t think it will have much bearing on tactical preparation for Friday. But the loss in Week 3 enticed Lawrence County to make changes that helped the Bulldogs win eight of their first nine games, Short said.
He quoted his upcoming opposite number to back up his thinking.
“Quite honestly, had we not lost that game, I don’t know that we would have done that at that point in time,” Short said of shoring up some areas of concern after losing to the Musketeers. “Zack Moore made the comment, everything happens as it probably should. We probably turned that loss into a good thing for us, I guess. It elevated us to a different level.”
• None of Fleming County’s current players were in uniform the last time Garrard County came to Flemingsburg. But some Panthers personnel found extra meaning in a 21-0 defeat of the Golden Lions on Friday.
“To us as coaches there was,” Fleming County coach Bill Spencer said.
They, of course, well remembered the 20-14 loss the Panthers sustained against Garrard County in the 2017 playoff opener – a surprising result in which the 3-7 Golden Lions knocked off a Fleming County side which entered the postseason 8-2.
“We knew in 2017 that we didn’t play up to our potential,” Spencer said. “We just wanted our kids to show others what we knew, that they are a good football team.”
Fleming County made sure it didn’t go out the same way on Friday behind a stout defense that allowed just 17 yards of offense and two first downs – one by penalty – in pitching its first shutout of the season.
The Panthers won for the fifth time in six games – the other one was a competitive loss to undefeated archrival Mason County – after dropping three of their first five outings.
Two of those losses were by one point, to Greenup County and Rowan County. As such, Fleming County knew it was better than its record to begin the year might have foretold, Spencer said.
“The important thing was our guys never let that sway them,” Spencer said. “They kept working and focused. That is one of the many things I love about our kids. They are resilient and won’t flinch. We know life is full of adversity and you better learn how to deal with it.
“To see them finally seeing the rewards of their labor is very rewarding. As a coach, there is nothing better than seeing your kids enjoy success.”
The Panthers have begun to routinely find it in the first round of the playoffs. Fleming County has won its postseason opener in each of the last four years.
Among northeastern Kentucky teams, only Ashland, Raceland, Johnson Central and Paintsville have longer such streaks.
“That is a tremendous statement, considering the quality of schools in our area,” Spencer said. “For us, it just raises expectations. Our kids know that they are expected to compete and be successful. We just try to make sure kids enjoy being here while upholding the level of work that it takes to be successful.”