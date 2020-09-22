The footsteps Fleming County’s quarterback heard on the final play of an overtime thriller in Grayson on Friday night belonged to East Carter’s Bryson Kiser.
Kiser never doubted those footsteps would be on Steve Womack Field, said his coach, even after his mother died scarcely 24 hours earlier.
Stacy Kiser went to the hospital after suffering a blood clot or an aneurysm — Raiders coach Tim Champlin isn’t certain which — on Tuesday morning. The 38-year-old mother of East Carter junior Bryson and sophomore Braydon died two days later. The Raiders got word just as they were finishing up their Thursday practice, Champlin said.
“I sent them a message on Thursday evening,” Champlin said of the Kiser brothers, “and I told them, ‘Look, you want to be with your family, you go be with your family. You want to be on the sidelines with your team, be on the sidelines with your team. You want to play, then let’s play. But you all make that decision.’”
The text response came back immediately.
“’Coach, we’re playing,’” it said, according to the coach. “’We feel like that’s the best way to honor our mother, and that’s what she would want.’ So they both strapped up and played.”
Did they ever. Braydon was effective on special teams, Champlin said, and the Raiders credited defensive lineman Bryson with five sacks — “and they were all legit sacks,” the coach emphasized.
East Carter came back from a 12-0 halftime deficit to force overtime, then scored first in the extra session and cashed in the two-pointer. Fleming County countered with a TD and lined up to go for two, needing to convert or else lose.
Bryson Kiser applied back-side pressure from his right defensive end spot as the Panthers threw the other way. It’s unknown if Fleming County QB Zeke Conn, who never looked toward Kiser after the snap, knew he was there, but what you can see on video is big No. 56 in navy closing in on Conn — and his pass carrying a little too much juice for its intended target out of the backfield to catch up to it.
“The way that he approached the game Friday night was something like I’d never seen,” Champlin said of Bryson Kiser. “The way those kids ... to be able to take the field after something like that is huge. To be able to go out and compete like they did was next-level.”
Three-and-Out
• “I’m just gonna let the kids enjoy this one,” Greenup County coach Zack Moore said Friday night, “because they’ve been waiting a long time.”
Moore was talking about the Musketeers’ season opener being pushed back to Friday, but he’s personally been biding his time, too. Greenup County’s 49-0 victory at Fairview made Moore 1-0 for the first time as a head coach in his seventh try.
Moore is in his first year as leader in Lloyd. He’s also coached at Kentucky Christian for two seasons and East Carter for four.
“When you get as old as I am,” Moore said with a laugh in typical self-deprecating fashion, “I haven’t been doing it as long as some or definitely not as good as many, but you see the value in things when you’re not in position to get wins. So when the wins do come, you just have to enjoy them.”
Greenup County had to wait out first the three weeks lopped off the beginning of the season before its Sept. 11 date with Ashland was canceled by a COVID-19 positive case there.
“I hate to sound cliche, but we’re very, very fortunate,” Moore said. “Three weeks ago, I don’t know if there’s a coach in the state of Kentucky that thought we’d be playing. ... I give all the credit to our kids because not only through this entire process have they remained positive, they’ve always shown up and done what we’ve asked them to do.”
• Bath County intended all along to put on the inaugural Rob Withrow Memorial Ironman Bowl this season. But even as the pandemic has forced most events to in some ways shrink, this one inadvertently expanded into a two-night doubleheader.
The Wildcats designated their opener against Lewis County as the bowl game, coach Johnny Poynter said. But that date was canceled when the KHSAA pushed the season back three weeks.
Bath County’s original open date was last Friday, but with games at a premium, the Wildcats decided to fill it with Garrard County. Before word of that got out, East Jessamine, whose coach, Mike Bowlin, attended Eastern Kentucky University with Poynter some 30 years ago, and Raceland both inquired if Bath County wanted to play that weekend.
So Poynter played matchmaker and set up the Jaguars and Rams to meet in Owingsville, doubling the event’s original scope.
“For kind of throwing it together at the last minute, it turned out pretty well,” Poynter said, adding with a laugh, “even though we didn’t win our game, so that kinda sucked.”
Withrow, a Bath County alumnus and youth sports figure, died at age 53 in April 2018 of a heart attack while hunting. Poynter met Withrow when their daughters played travel softball together upon his arrival at Bath County in 2015.
“He really kind of epitomizes Bath County,” Poynter said of the bowl’s namesake. “He was just tough, hard-nosed, physical.”
Withrow’s widow, Stella, and daughter Haley presented trophies after Garrard County’s 30-14 win on Friday and East Jessamine’s 35-27 victory Saturday.
“They were very emotional after it was all over,” Poynter said, “and I told (them), we want to try to do this every year from here on out.”
• Cancellations have become commonplace, or at least not uncommon, this year. One happened this week in northeastern Kentucky unrelated to the coronavirus.
Morgan County called off its Class 2A, District 7 opener with Middlesboro scheduled for Friday in West Liberty “due to an extremely limited number of players available to play this week,” Cougars athletic director Braxton Howard said, “due to a large amount of injuries suffered over the past two weeks.”
Morgan County has 24 players listed on its roster on the KHSAA website. Howard estimated 13 or 14 of those would be available to dress.
Howard said the Cougars and Yellowjackets have no mutual open dates but are waiting to see if any come open due to COVID-19 cancellations.
What’s In a Name?
In re-christening this column “Midweek Midline” last week now that its former moniker no longer applies because it isn’t Monday, I neglected to explain exactly what a “midline” is.
Midline is a series of option plays designed to run toward the middle of an opposing defense (hence the name). I thus combined verbiage from a previous life as a (mediocre and undersized) lineman in an option offense with a sports writer’s fondness of alliteration.
Helmet Stickers
Four: Leetavious Cline (West Carter). Cline racked up a career-high 273 yards and three TDs on the ground Friday night.
Nathan Conley (Russell). Conley rushed for three touchdowns and added another in the receiving game, all before halftime. He accumulated 164 yards of total offense.
Jacob Underwood (East Carter). The Raiders’ scatback ran for 209 yards, three touchdowns and two two-point conversions, including the 5-yard TD and two-pointer with 2:53 to go that forced overtime on Friday against Fleming County and the two-pointer in OT that provided the winning points.
Three: Tayden Carpenter (Ironton), Zeke Conn (Fleming County), Quintan Farrow (Greenup County), Cole Wallace (Rowan County), Carson Wireman (Greenup County),
Two: Reid Carrico (Ironton), Brayden Craycraft (Greenup County), Austin Fannin (Rowan County), Louis Hayes (Rowan County), Jake Heighton (Raceland), Charlie Jachimczuk (Russell), Quentin Lewis (Bath County), Aaron Masters (Ironton), Hunter McCoy (Bath County), Blake McGlone (West Carter), Orry Perry (West Carter), Payton Roark (Fleming County), Dylan Roe (West Carter).
One: Cody Caldwell (Fairview), Auston Clarkson (Greenup County), Hunter Correll (Raceland), Levi Denton (Fleming County), Dylan Hardy (Lewis County), Carter Hart (Bath County), Conner Hughes (Raceland), Sam Jones (West Carter), Carson Patrick (Russell), Gracin Smith (Fairview), Logan Staten (Boyd County), Tanner Weaver (Fleming County).
Didn’t report statistics: Morgan County.
Same Bat Time, Same Bat Channel
Here’s your friendly weekly reminder to check out “Halftime Prep Talk,” which last week visited Fairview and chatted with Eagles coach Daniel Armstrong and senior Brennan Murray, and “Eleventh Hour,” a brand-new Facebook Live venture on Friday nights discussing the events of the day.
“Halftime Prep Talk” can be viewed on the show’s Facebook page or on dailyindependent.com on or after Thursday. “Eleventh Hour” goes live on The Daily Independent’s Facebook page at 11 p.m. — unless Matthew Sparks or I have a thrilling overtime game that will take us a little bit longer to return to the office from, as Sparks did this past Friday, in which case we’ll get going when everyone is ready to go.
Reach ZACK KLEMME at zklemme@dailyindependent.com or (606) 326-2658. Follow @zklemmeADI on Twitter.