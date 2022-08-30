No one knew better than Logan Lundy what Mason Lykins would be facing on Saturday night.
“I was kinda like, ‘Mason, they’re after you now,’” Lundy cracked.
Lundy understood. He started his high school career at Russell but transferred to neighboring rival Raceland and played against the Red Devils for the first time in 2021.
Lykins made the same 3.3-mile jump last offseason. The duo, who hooked up for what was each one’s first varsity touchdown as freshmen in Russell’s 2019 opener at Mason County, are back in the same uniform.
And it isn’t the uniform in which they started. So Lundy, Raceland’s junior quarterback, and its new senior receiver, Lykins, heard the chatter.
The pair of former Red Devils absorbed some social media shots – some in good fun; some sly and unspecific; and yes, they noticed the ones from people who didn’t even wear pads or headsets on Saturday night.
They chose not to partake, Lykins said, with an eye toward getting the final word in the Rail Cities Bowl.
“We stayed away from it over here,” Lykins said. “They had a couple posts (Saturday) morning that we saw and we didn’t take too kindly, so we let them know on the field.”
Concurred Lundy: “The outside stuff, the scoreboard handles all that, honestly. You just come out here and play; that’s who’s talking.”
Lundy and Lykins both take classes at the Russell Area Technology Center, they said, which added another layer.
“We got these big orange jerseys walking in there; everyone’s looking at us, talking trash to us,” Lundy said. “We try not to talk.”
That’s normal and expected, and Lykins added that some of those interactions were obviously friendly.
What got Raceland’s dander up was a series of T-shirt mock-ups floated online leading up to the game. One of them read, “Not a transfer, not a holdback.”
None of the mock-ups specifically mentioned the Rams, nor were they directly linked to Russell. But the Raceland community felt targeted. The Rams do, after all, have a few prominent transfers as well as players who took advantage of Senate Bill 128 affording them an additional year of high school. (Lundy is in both camps.)
Russell chose not to permit SB 128 repeats when the bill was passed late in the 2020-21 school year.
The response Saturday: white T-shirts worn by some Rams patrons that read, “We love our holdbacks and transfers,” as well as a sign bearing the same script at a pregame tailgate.
Asked his take on the message, Raceland coach Michael Salmons said it was his understanding the saga got its start on social media and noted his policy is to keep a low profile in that realm.
“But look,” Salmons said, “what we’re trying to do is do what we can do to give our school and our kids the best chance to succeed. Our school administration wants to put students first in academics, athletics and the arts, and whatever gives kids the best advantage to succeed is what we want to do.”
Raceland succeeded in statement fashion on Saturday night in a 53-14 victory over Russell. Fifty-three is the most points either team has ever scored in a series that dates back off and on to 1926, and only the Red Devils’ D’Marques Kershner’s 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the final minute of play kept the margin from being the widest in series history.
Lundy garnered Rams MVP honors after putting up 369 yards of offense and having a hand in six touchdowns. Lykins caught two of them and had 59 yards receiving.
Both Lundy and Lykins said they personally felt they had something to prove on Saturday night, and Lundy called it “my favorite game I’ve ever had.”
But both channeled it into team success, which is the outcome for which Salmons hoped.
“We worked really hard to be where we are right now,” Lundy said, “and our team’s playing really good together as a team.”
Salmons talked about the Rams’ “mature approach” and leadership supplied by a glut of upperclassmen amid potential distractions.
“After a while, the culture’s in place,” Salmons said. “People just follow along.”
That culture was never more apparent than on Saturday.
Three-and-Out
• In the midst of a difficult evening for Russell on Saturday, the Red Devils found one special statistical moment.
Carson Patrick’s six receptions for 160 yards boosted him into the top spot on Russell’s career receiving yards list.
Patrick now stands at 1,425 yards on 77 receptions. He surpassed Eric Day, who collected 1,423 yards on 82 catches from 1996-98.
Landon Brewer (1,346 yards from 2014-16), Kasey Clark (1,298 yards from 2004-06) and Shane Bowen (1,237 yards from 1990-92) round out the top five Red Devils receivers of all time.
And, barring injury or other unexpected issues, Patrick has at least nine more games to put his career total well out of easy reach.
Patrick was voted the top player in Class 3A, District 7 by district coaches in preseason polling for The Cats’ Pause’s annual preview edition.
• Ashland’s 22-8 defeat of Boyd County on Friday night wasn’t Chad Tackett’s first career coaching win, but it was the first one in a long time.
Before Friday, Tackett’s most recent victory as a head coach was on Oct. 13, 2006, when his Fairview club won at Berea, 55-18.
That’s the fourth-longest stretch between northeastern Kentucky coaching wins. Those ahead of Tackett on that list: Ray Graham (32 years between victories at Rowan County in 1982 and 2014), Steve Trimble (30 years between wins at Johnson Central in 1991 and 2021 as an interim for the late Jim Matney), and Tom Scott (17 years between wins at Boyd County in 1974 and 1991).
(Hat tip, as usual, to stat guru Curtis Crye.)
This is, in our view, a positive distinction, because it speaks to Tackett’s persistence, his growth as a coach, ability to seize on an opportunity, and leadership qualities that worked in two different generations and two different communities.
As is common for Tackett’s profession and himself specifically, he deflected much more of the credit than he accepted.
“It was a big relief,” Tackett said of beating the Lions. “I was just thrilled to be able to share it with the players and the coaching staff. Those guys put so much into it; I’m just the guy that happens to be in charge. … It was as much for them as it was for me.”
On a larger scale, Tackett was glad to see a youthful Ashland club make the plays to finish off the victory in a loud and festive home-opener atmosphere at Putnam Stadium.
Boyd County was 4 yards away from a potential tying touchdown midway through the third quarter, but the Tomcats got a stop on fourth-and-1 and then a TD on the ensuing possession to get some separation.
“We’re so young and inexperienced that we’re really just working on ourselves, trying to improve day by day,” Tackett said. “And I think that goes a long way, but when you get in those situations where you play these local teams and local rivalries, our guys gotta learn that they have to be prepared each week to play their best.”
• Greenup County built a 27-point third-quarter lead in its opener against Fleming County on Aug. 19. Most of it didn’t last – the Panthers reeled off 26 unanswered points, and the Musketeers had to use a fake punt in the final moments to ensure Fleming County didn’t get the ball back with the opportunity to complete its comeback.
Greenup County had no such issues Friday. The Musketeers led Martin County 28-0 at halftime and kept on going, setting the running clock in motion just over two minutes into the second half and adding another score for good measure en route to a 43-6 bashing of the Cardinals.
Greenup County coach Zack Moore said, in light of the previous week’s object lesson, the Musketeers didn’t talk much about the importance of keeping Martin County on the mat once Greenup County put the Cardinals there.
“Coaches can rant and rave all we want to about keeping your foot on the pedal and all these different cliches we throw out there,” Moore said, “but at the end of the day, they were disappointed in their performance at the end of the Fleming County game, and so we didn’t feel like we had to keep reminding them of it. We’ve got a good enough group where I think they realized that and they fixed it on their own.”
The win marked progress over the week before, as well as continued growth from last season. Greenup County’s only 2021 victory was a COVID-19 cancellation forfeit by the Cardinals. But Fleming County and Martin County both went 8-5.
These Musketeers have a win over each and are 2-0 for the first time in their varsity careers. Up next is yet another game against an eight-win team from last year, Lawrence County.
“We’re 2-0, and we’re happy. That’s the best I can say it,” Moore said. “I would really be shocked if our team took that for granted or thought they were above doing the things that got us here to this point.”