Like many coaches, Russell’s TJ Maynard has frequently said entering a midseason or postseason stretch that his team was taking the approach that they were 0-0.
Never, perhaps, is that more important than this year.
Russell lost its first eight games, more than it had to start a season since the infancy of the John F. Kennedy administration, and most of them in numbingly repetitive heartbreaking fashion.
In crunch time again versus East Carter on Friday night, the Red Devils finally ensured they would go home with a victory.
They did it by standing tall in a big moment. Nursing a six-point lead, Russell forced a Raiders turnover on downs deep in their own territory and converted it into Nathan Totten’s game-clinching field goal in the final minutes.
Russell won, 16-7, for the first time in its final home game. The Red Devils will take a 1-8 record into their regular season finale at West Carter this week and then travel to Belfry for the first round of the playoffs on Nov. 4.
At that point, Russell’s record won’t matter one iota. It will only be about finding a way to win on Pond Creek.
“Obviously, record-wise, we’d like to be in a better situation and have a better path going forward, but right now, the same approach as going into district play – we treated it like we were 0-0 again,” Maynard said. “In those games, we were very competitive, had an opportunity to win every game we were in, so now (we’ll) take that same approach as we move forward.”
In musing over his most challenging seasons as a coach, Maynard reflected back to 2017. Those Red Devils already had significant departures to graduation from a 10-2 team in 2016, and then sustained injuries to critical pieces such as Ryan Stump, Jaeden Layne and Nathan Brinkman. Russell had a hard time getting going and slipped to 5-6, losing in the first round of the postseason to Wan’Dale Robinson and Western Hills.
This year has been no less difficult, but in a different way. One of the proudest and most tradition-laden programs around has been in every game at the end except two – lopsided losses to Raceland and Lawrence County.
None were wins. Consider how routinely close Russell has been to claiming one, though, week in and week out:
• Boone County 20, Russell 18. The Red Devils fumbled on their final drive in Rebels territory in their season opener.
• Wheelersburg 28, Russell 21. The Pirates scored the tiebreaking touchdown with 61 seconds to play.
• Montgomery County 21, Russell 17. The Red Devils fumbled near the Indians goal line in the final minute.
• Paul Laurence Dunbar 21, Russell 14. The Bulldogs stopped Russell on fourth down mere chain links shy of the line to gain inside the Dunbar 5-yard line with less than two minutes to go.
• Greenup County 28, Russell 27. The Red Devils couldn’t connect on the would-be go-ahead two-point conversion pass with 1:19 to play.
• Ashland 20, Russell 14. The Tomcats held on an interception in the red zone in the final minute.
None of this is intended as a focus on the negative, but rather, a look at how narrow the margin is not only between victory and defeat – but between a fulfilling season and a potentially disheartening one.
It could quite literally be said that if, say, the 10 most critical plays of this season had gone the other way, the Red Devils would be 7-2 instead of 1-8. They are fewer plays than that from being 4-5 or 5-4.
“It’s been a long, tough, frustrating year,” Maynard said. “We’ve been right there; we just haven’t made a play at the end and the other teams have.”
Until Friday, anyway, and now Russell has a pleasant memory from its final home game. That was important to Maynard, especially for the Red Devils’ seniors, he said.
Maynard has leaned on a tight circle ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he said. A reliance on that philosophy has helped him weather the storm of one of the toughest seasons of a career generally successful over the long term.
“I think you really find out who your true friends are in this situation,” Maynard said. “I’m sure message boards are full and all that stuff, complaining and all that, but since COVID, I don’t hardly watch the news or read. I keep to myself and keep to a small group of people. I continue to work and invest in our kids and trust in my friends.”
That investment paid off in a meaningful way on Friday.
Three-and-Out
• Russell needed a win Friday for purposes of morale and measured progress. So did West Carter, but more than that, the Comets were in a loser-leaves-town match with East Ridge for the final playoff berth in Class 2A, District 8.
And West Carter wasn’t sure it would have stud back Cole Crampton available. He only got five carries into the Comets’ game at Martin County a week earlier before entering concussion protocol.
“We really hadn’t had much good fortune at all this year,” West Carter coach Daniel Barker said. “Even random plays in the game, 50-50 balls, 50-50 things that go on, we really felt like we hadn’t got any of that this year.”
Crampton being available to play Friday changed that. Then he went off, to the tune of 304 yards and three touchdowns – in three quarters – in West Carter’s 33-14 win over the Warriors.
The Comets’ offensive line was effective, Barker said, paving the way for 464 yards of offense. Dwaylon Dean also rushed for 89 yards and two scores for West Carter.
“I think everybody could relax a little bit,” Barker said. “To have a night where we play well and we get a win that we needed to go to the playoffs, it was a pretty awesome feeling.”
Those have been in shorter supply this year than the last few in a difficult season for the Comets both on and off the field.
Set aside for a moment the 2-7 record, which included a five-game skid to start the campaign. The Comets have dealt with numerous injuries that a Class 2A-sized school can ill afford, which resulted in starting four freshmen and three sophomores on defense against East Ridge.
Barker busted out of the hospital just three days before West Carter’s season opener.
And then, of course, the tragic death of senior Brent King on Oct. 4, as well as classmate Garrett Belcher.
Barker hasn’t seen the Comets’ resolve buckle through all of it, he said.
“They stayed with it, and I don’t know how they’ve done that,” Barker said. “I just credit our kids and our assistant coaches, because you could never tell in dealing with our team that things haven’t gone well for us this year.”
• In an otherwise wildly successful season, Boyd County could point to one area still needing improvement: close games.
The Lions came up short to two eventual district champions in a span of three weeks – 13-12 against Mason County and 13-10 to Lawrence County – in September.
Boyd County came up big in a similar situation on Friday, and now the Lions are district champions, too.
Boyd County got past Rowan County, 14-7, in overtime to lock up the Class 4A, District 6 title – the Lions’ first since 2008.
The Vikings, who claimed the top playoff seed in each of the previous two seasons, were in prime position to make it a three-peat late in regulation, driving deep into Boyd County territory in the final minutes. But the Lions’ Jacob Meade intercepted a pass to force extra football.
Meade was being blocked, Boyd County coach Evan Ferguson said, and simply stuck out his hand to secure the pick.
It was an example of Boyd County making the big play in a pivotal moment instead of seeing its opponent do that.
“I think our guys stepped up and just had a refuse-to-lose mentality,” Ferguson said. “They made plays when they had to. We didn’t play a perfect game on offense by any means, but our kids kept battling, kept battling, and their attitudes and their will to win was there, and I’m so proud of them for that.”
In overtime, Malachi Wheeler capitalized on a Rowan County penalty to score a touchdown for the Lions. The Vikings’ turn included so many more infractions that they began their final goal-to-go play from their own 45-yard line.
Ferguson credited Rowan County’s front seven, which he called “top of the line for around here,” with bogging down Boyd County’s offense.
But the Lions did enough offensively to win, coupled with a strong defensive effort, and claimed a crown as a result.
“It’s been worth it,” Ferguson said. “We talked about when we came here we were gonna build Boyd County football back, and we’re not done. We know that ‘hard work works’ and we’re gonna keep grinding.”
• LaBryant Strader has made his share of big plays as Ashland’s quarterback this season.
The Tomcats’ stout signal-caller has made a couple of special teams plays that have also been significant to district wins.
Strader is on the front line of Ashland’s “hands team” – the kickoff return unit sent out when the receiving team expects an onside kick.
That’s an unorthodox position for the starting quarterback, but Strader has made it work. For the second time this year, he recovered an onside kick on Friday against Greenup County as the Musketeers looked to get the ball back after a fourth-quarter touchdown.
“Whatever I gotta do to help my team win, man,” Strader said. “It just feels good to help our team.”
Strader got up from the bottom of the pile, went into shotgun formation and directed a Tomcats drive that burned off the final 7:15 in a 34-21 victory to clinch the Class 3A, District 7 title.
Strader also grabbed an East Carter onside kick late in Ashland’s 35-21 win over East Carter two weeks earlier. He didn’t absorb any contact that time, falling on the ball and going to the turf.
He did take a shot Friday, which is typical for the front line receiving onside kicks, but Tomcats coach Chad Tackett had no regrets about putting his quarterback there.
“He’s a baller,” Tackett said. “He’s just a gamer. He just makes plays, and that’s just who he is.”
Strader also displayed that physicality offensively. He ran for 80 yards and a touchdown to go along with a clean 12-for-15 passing performance, for 167 yards, one TD and no interceptions.
Strader recognized the Musketeers’ defensive shift to take away Ashland’s playmakers on the perimeter in the second half and took advantage in the run game.
“They tried to empty out the box,” Strader said of Greenup County. “Once they did that, I felt like there was more room in the box, so I felt like I had to use my legs a little bit to help our team out.”
Concurred Tackett: “He’s a load to bring down, and when he gets a head of steam going, he’s hard to handle.”
So, too, have become the Tomcats, who after a 2-4 start have won four straight to claim the district crown.
“I think playing a tough schedule has really helped us,” Strader said. “We’ve been in a lot of tight games, and you can only get better at it from experience. We’ve stayed tough; we’ve kept coming back at it, even after losses. It’s really helped us get tougher and build throughout the year.”