Six years ago, Tim Champlin was talking about celebrating first downs and outscoring opponents over one quarter, because East Carter was having trouble beating people over four of them.
Two years ago, Daniel Barker was having a time trying to explain the bracket-less playoff structure in the age of RPI to the West Carter faithful, for whom football had long been an afterthought.
The Raiders have gotten plenty of practice at relishing first downs, and the Comets are well-versed in the intricacies of the postseason setup.
It’s November, and football still has center stage in Carter County.
For the first time ever, East Carter and West Carter will both play in the state quarterfinals — also known as the region championship game, even though the KHSAA no longer uses “regions” in football, per se — on Friday night.
Both coaches see that as a positive. And why not?
Sure, East Carter and West Carter may want to lift the Barrel more than anything else in the world on one Friday night in September. But after that, because they’re in different classes, what good does schadenfreude do these archrivals?
“I think it’s great for our young kids and our YFL kids to see that both high schools in Carter County are playing for regional championships this week,” Champlin said. “In September, we’re gonna battle it out and try to do everything we can to beat each other, but moving past that, I’m happy for (West Carter). I’m happy that they’re having a great season, and a successful season, and that we’re able to do the same thing.
“I think it shows that there’s a lot of good football players in Carter County, and we’re able to put two great football teams on the field.”
Barker said the rivalry is less hateful than it once was, because of social media and because players in both programs share plenty of similarities.
“It’s really easy for the people here to root for the people there, and vice-versa,” the Comets’ coach said. “It’s good for the county. It’s county pride. We have just a handful of teams left in this area that are still playing and two of them are from Carter County, so that’s a big deal here.
“At the end of the day, I’m sure the rivalry’s still there, but both teams having great seasons is great for the people of both communities.”
East Carter topped Ashland for the first time ever, 26-16, in the Class 3A, District 7 title game last Friday night. The Raiders advanced to the state quarterfinals for the first time since 1983, in which they’ll host Mason County on Friday.
Coupling that with East Carter’s 42-29 win over Russell in the regular season, the Raiders are in a place that Champlin said “felt like a lifetime” away in 2015, when he took over a program winless the previous year and on its way to the longest active playoff drought in the state before East Carter snapped it in 2018.
West Carter beat Martin County, 27-19, in the Class 2A, District 8 final last Friday. The Comets advanced to the state quarterfinals for the third straight year at Middlesboro on Friday night.
Before going to Beechwood in this round in 2019, West Carter had never been that far.
That level of growth is what Barker has hoped for ever since discerning what he wanted to do for a living.
“I always wanted to be the head coach here. That’s a weird thing for a middle schooler to want,” Barker cracked, “but in middle school, that’s what I wanted. Just to have some long-term goals and see some of those come to fruition is really rewarding personally.”
And it’s rewarded the Comets, individually and collectively.
“It doesn’t matter who we play or where we go, our kids feel like they belong,” Barker said. “As a coach, that’s really all you could ask for your kids, is to empower them and make them feel special and make them feel like they’re as good as anybody.”
The Raiders are beginning to feel like they’re as good as anybody too. This year, both teams are right.
Three-and-Out
• Alan Short hurt a little more on Friday night, but that’s a positive for Lawrence County’s program.
Such is the situation for the Bulldogs, who lost, 21-14, at Belfry in the Class 3A, District 8 championship game. That competitiveness wasn’t the case for many of the 24 games the Pirates have won in a row in the series.
Lawrence County went to Pond Creek to win.
“Unfortunately — or fortunately, I guess — we’re past the point of moral victories,” Short said, “and to be that close against the team that’s given us the most trouble over the last 11 years since I’ve been back here, it was just kinda heartbreaking, honestly.”
So Short needed a moment alone after the Bulldogs’ postgame huddle, “after having to stand up and look at our kids in the eye and tell them it was gonna be OK when, quite honestly, in that moment in time, I don’t know that I was OK,” he said.
Solitude was a little harder to find than he’d have liked.
“I needed two minutes, and the locker room was locked,” Short said, adding with a chuckle in retrospect, “I’m sure some people exiting the stadium at that time saw a 39-year-old man on one knee just taking a moment.”
Lawrence County hung closer to Belfry than it did Oct. 15 in a 42-13 loss in the same venue by taking care of the ball, executing their base 4-yards-per-play offense and tackling better, Short said. The Bulldogs had the ball down a score and were driving before throwing an interception inside the Pirates’ 10-yard line in the final minute.
“The team that we played Friday knew that we were there,” Short said, “and the way that things have gone in the past maybe won’t be that way in the future. ... Very, very proud of this group.”
• Raceland didn’t get overly concerned last Friday night when Paintsville’s Harris Phelps jetted 67 yards to the house on the first play from scrimmage in the Class A, District 6 championship game.
The Tigers had, after all, done the same thing in the teams’ previous meeting three weeks earlier, when Austin Allen ran under AJ James’s 65-yard scoring strike on the first play at Memorial Stadium. And the Rams won that one anyway, 36-19.
“I didn’t really think too much of it because they did it down there and we won that, too,” Raceland’s Noah Wallace said. “I was just like, first play.”
That didn’t mean Michael Salmons was thrilled about it, exactly — “something we really gotta address if we want to try to survive and move forward in this playoff,” the Rams’ coach termed it — but more than that, it was indicative of how Friday night’s game would go.
Even at 6-5, the Tigers weren’t traveling up U.S. 23 to 10-win Raceland for nothing. And even if the final margin was 28-14, Rams, for most of the night it felt like a typical Raceland-Paintsville postseason game: down to the wire, with little concern paid to how comfortably the Rams had won the first matchup.
“Going forward, I think we know we can play with this team,” first-year Tigers coach Trevor Hoskins said of Raceland. “That’s a good football team. We’re right there. We’re gonna continue to build and we’re gonna keep moving in the right direction.”
• While Colt Phelps was cutting his coaching teeth as the offensive coordinator at Ashland the past three years, Green County was more or less toothless.
The Dragons — not to be confused with Greenup County and located in south-central Kentucky — went 1-7 last fall. Green County was 1-10 in 2019 and won two games in 2018 — one of them on a forfeit.
So how did the Dragons, in their first year under Phelps, rebound to 11-1 with a berth in Friday’s quarterfinals for just the fourth time in school history?
Phelps, a 2010 Ashland alumnus, takes little credit. He talks instead about what he’s pulled from current and former Tomcats coaches Leon Hart, Tony Love, Chad Tackett, Scotty Gregg and Steve Dowdy.
“Probably one of my better qualities is I listen, and I’ve learned a lot from all of these guys,” Phelps said. “I don’t really know anything myself, but I’ve taken some things and applied them.”
Phelps said hitting the weight room, developing a feeder program and putting on a preseason camp all started Green County down the right path.
“It was kind of an eye-opening experience for a lot of them, just seeing the work that goes into being successful,” Phelps said of camp. “I think from that time forward, we knew we could be at least decent, and then we shocked Taylor County and from that point it was like, hey, we’re pretty good.”
The Dragons’ 36-19 victory over the Cardinals on Sept. 3 was the second of eight consecutive wins to begin the season. Green County lost to Metcalfe County, 28-26, on Oct. 22 to end that streak, but met the Hornets again in the Class 2A, District 3 title game last Friday night and executed what the Dragons called “Operation Revenge” by winning a 32-12 decision.
That sent Green County on to the state quarterfinals on Friday night at mighty Mayfield. If it seems improbable the Dragons will beat the Cardinals, it’s happened before: Green County did it in 1975 on its way to a state semifinal finish.
“It’s a great opportunity to have,” Phelps said. “This is a moment that none of the kids that are there now have gotten to experience.”
Phelps isn’t the only northeastern Kentucky product still leading an out-of-the-area team in the postseason. Nathan McPeek’s Frederick Douglass is 11-1, with Southwestern, also 11-1, coming to Lexington on Friday night.
The Broncos have made it to the third round or deeper in four of their five years of existence, including both of McPeek’s two seasons in charge. So playing deep into November feels right for Frederick Douglass.
“Our year has been very routine, other than one COVID cancellation,” said McPeek, a Russell alumnus and former Fairview coach. “Our guys have worked hard for another opportunity at a regional.”
Reach ZACK KLEMME at zklemme@dailyindependent.com or (606) 326-2658. Follow @zklemmeADI on Twitter.