Tim Champlin looked for all the world as though he’d just received his Christmas present on Nov. 19. And not just any gift, but one he had dared only to hope he might find under the tree.
At the very least, it’s difficult to imagine East Carter’s coach being any more outwardly and uncontrollably excited, to the point that the ordinarily charismatic Champlin momentarily couldn’t form words.
In the age of RPI, there is no such thing as looking ahead at a football playoff bracket after the second round of the postseason because the field is re-seeded in the third and fourth rounds. So the Raiders couldn’t project with any certainty who or where they would play next after topping Mason County, 38-10, last Friday night until updates from elsewhere in the state came rolling in on social media.
As such, as Champlin was answering postgame interview questions on the landing outside the Steve Womack Field press box, he knew what needed to happen for the Raiders to host in their first state semifinals — top-seeded Christian Academy of Louisville to lose — but he didn’t yet know if it had.
Then news of Paducah Tilghman’s 41-34 victory over the Centurions broke, and a gaggle of Raiders, coaches and fans, who had spotted Champlin being interviewed, filled him in.
So Champlin knew East Carter would host on the day after Thanksgiving, but he hadn’t heard the result of the other pertinent Class 3A playoff game either until being updated by a reporter.
Belfry had knocked off Bell County, 41-20, on Log Mountain.
The Belfry Pirates are coming to Grayson.
That very thought stole Champlin’s ability to speak for about five seconds. It was replaced by a wide grin, a chuckle and a criss-crossing of his arms as he tried to articulate the payoff of seven years of building one of the most historically difficult places to consistently win in northeastern Kentucky into a program that will host one of the commonwealth’s brand names to play for a trip to the state championship game.
“I’m ecstatic, man. That’s just unbelievable,” Champlin said, “and so happy for these kids to be able to enjoy that and get to experience that. ... It’s our once-in-a-lifetime moment, and to be able to enjoy that at home is gonna be great.”
The Raiders will remember in that moment what it took to get here — the one- and two-win seasons in Champlin’s first two years in charge; the wrestling and clawing to build a competitive program.
“I gotta give a shoutout to all the guys before us who came in here and still worked their tails off, even without having successful seasons,” East Carter stud back Charlie Terry said, “and just coming in here and showing us how to go to work every day, regardless of how the game turns out. Hard work will never fail you, and they taught us that.”
Added Raiders senior lineman Bryson Kiser: “It’s everything we’ve wanted, everything we’ve worked for. I feel like our class always knew that this year would be something special. We always knew that this would be the year, and we worked for this. This wasn’t accidental. We knew this was gonna happen.”
Last Friday and this Friday are about the current Raiders. They’re also about Raiders such as Dane Damron, now the football coach at Virginia-Wise who keeps up with his alma mater through Twitter updates, who proudly identifies as a former Raider of the Year and who is still so solidly navy-and-red-blooded that he won’t clap for the fight song of his son’s high school because it’s the same one West Carter uses.
Damron quarterbacked East Carter in an 11-0 campaign in 1989. The Raiders didn’t participate in district play or the postseason that year as a result of getting “just mauled” in their district the previous two years, as Damron remembers it, due to being one of the smallest Class 3A teams in the state back when the KHSAA only had four classes.
That didn’t strip the meaning from Damron and the Raiders to win those 11 games — a school record that stood by itself until the 2021 Raiders matched it last Friday.
“As an old East Carter boy, I’m as happy and as proud as I can be of those guys,” Damron said. “I remember walking up that hill coming from the gymnasium where our locker room was, and as a 17-year-old boy playing football at East Carter, that meant a lot to me to hear the E-A-S-T-R-A-I-D-E-R-S to the fight song. That still gets me going a little bit.”
Three-and-Out
• Andre Kates never met Jim Matney in person and had no connection to him whatsoever until their programs, both looking for a game, scheduled one for this year.
Kates, who founded the Rock Creek Christian (Maryland) program from the Washington metropolitan area that came to Paintsville on Sept. 17, has had enough of those conversations to expect what would come next.
“The next time I talk to (coaches after agreeing to play), it’s, ‘Hey, my (athletic director) will send you a contract,’ and that’s it,” Kates said, before adding with a chuckle, “Not Jim.”
Indeed, Matney, never known for being bound to conventional wisdom, struck up a routine with Kates of speaking on the phone a couple of times a week, and usually for 12 or 13 minutes at a time, Kates said.
Those calls stopped abruptly, and Kates didn’t know why until a member of the media contacted him to obtain a Rock Creek Christian roster to prepare for the game against the Golden Eagles: Matney was in the hospital fighting for his life — a battle he eventually lost on Sept. 28.
The brief but intense connection Kates and Matney had forged made Kates determined to do something to honor his late colleague.
Kates, who briefly played for the Baltimore Ravens, vowed to attend the state championship game if Johnson Central made it — a vow he reiterated after hearing of the Golden Eagles’ 34-13 win at Corbin last Friday.
Call it yet another example — perhaps the very last one — of Matney’s ability to inspire anyone he came into contact with, if he chose to use it.
As for Rock Creek Christian, which is the only opponent to beat Johnson Central on the field so far this season in a 22-14 decision — it finished its first season 8-1, Kates said.
• By comparison to dramatic wins by East Carter and Johnson Central last Friday night to clinch state semifinal appearances, Raceland’s victory over previously undefeated Bishop Brossart was almost ho-hum.
That was, of course, the idea. The Rams scored more points in their first five plays than the Mustangs were allowing on average per game, and kept on going to a 48-7 rout.
As crazy as it sounds, under the wrong approach, the region final could’ve been a trap game, with a date with a Bishop Brossart program that Raceland has dominated in most of their previous playoff encounters sandwiched in between rivalry games with Paintsville and Pikeville.
The Rams avoided that with their fast break out of the gates.
“We had hoped that our schedule and our speed of the game would be to our advantage,” Raceland coach Michael Salmons said. “We really tried to focus on getting off to a fast start.”
The Rams did it with added reliance on Jules Farrow, who was banged up in pregame before the district final against Paintsville and only had one carry against the Tigers but rebounded with 115 yards and three touchdowns against Brossart.
And Logan Lundy completed eight of 14 passes for 190 yards and two TDs. Raceland got Lundy and its receivers involved early, Salmons said, in anticipation the Rams will need to throw the ball at some point in the state semifinals next week against Pikeville and wanted to be comfortable with that.
• In other region finals last Friday involving coaches with northeastern Kentucky roots or ties: Frederick Douglass, coached by Russell alumnus and former Fairview bench boss Nathan McPeek, ripped Southwestern, 37-6; Boyle County, for whom former Rowan County coach Kyle Singleton is an assistant, handled Scott, 51-14; and Green County’s resurgent season under coach Colt Phelps, an Ashland alum, came to an end with a 48-6 loss at Mayfield.
Franklin County dropped Allen County-Scottsville, 49-12, to set up a state semifinal rematch with Johnson Central. The Flyers’ offensive line coach is Matthew Chandler, a former assistant at Rowan County and Fairview.
