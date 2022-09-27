Boyd County was in a familiar position last week. It wasn’t a bad position – over .500 entering district play – but the goal was to be in a better position this week, with the idea to be in a much better position at the end of the season.
“We talked about all last week, you hear people in the community and parents and kids saying we’re a lot better than we were last year, and we believe that we are a lot better than last year,” Lions coach Evan Ferguson said. “But before last week, just like last year, we were 3-2 going into district play, and we said we have to make sure we capitalize and continue to improve and get better and just focus on being 1-0 each week, because we were in the same spot last year and it didn’t end up very good.”
Ferguson’s allusion was to Boyd County’s six straight losses to close the 2021 campaign, including an 0-4 mark in Class 4A, District 6 play to miss the postseason.
What the Lions did Friday went a long way toward avoiding the same fate.
Boyd County’s 42-21 victory over Harrison County on Friday night boosted the Lions to 4-2 for the first time since 2005 and gave Boyd County a 1-0 district record for just the second time in the last 14 years.
The Lions snapped a six-game district regular season losing streak with a convincing victory over the Thorobreds, who had edged the Lions, 42-41, in Cynthiana in overtime in 2021.
Boyd County better defended Harrison County this season than last due primarily to having better team speed on defense, Ferguson said. The Lions also put it away offensively with a fourth-quarter clock-eating drive.
Boyd County took possession up two scores with about nine minutes to play. By the time quarterback Rhett Holbrook punched in a 14-yard scoring run, the Lions had drained nearly seven minutes, sidelining the Thorobreds and explosive signal-caller Kaydon Custard.
Boyd County’s ability to finish off the victory was perhaps the best takeaway for Ferguson, he said.
Ferguson recalled a 29-21 win at Greenup County on Sept. 9 in which the Lions were comfortably ahead but “made it a nightmare,” the coach said, when the Musketeers rallied late. Last Friday, Boyd County was driving for the potential go-ahead score before being stopped on fourth-and-1 in the final minute in a 13-12 loss to Mason County.
“Our growth this year on understanding how to finish games is such a big part for us,” Ferguson said. “The more we learn to finish the game and the more you learn to win, the better it gets.”
The Lions’ win Friday was an important piece in clinching a playoff spot. Their goal, though, is beyond that.
Especially with the likes of Boyle County and Lexington Catholic populating Class 4A, District 5 – their sister district for the postseason – Boyd County’s aim is a district championship and accompanying No. 1 playoff seed.
“We know we can do it,” Ferguson said. “You gotta take care of home field, and we got two home games and two road games in the district, and we gotta make sure we take care of the home ones, and if we steal at least one on the road, you’re still looking at either winning or in the top two.”
The Lions will put that endeavor on hold this week, stepping out of district play for the final time in the regular season when Lawrence County comes calling on Friday.
Boyd County’s mentality, though, remains the same.
“We’re not going (into games) expecting to lose like we may have in the past. We expect to win these games,” Ferguson said. “It’s high school football, we’re gonna make mistakes, and we could go out there and lay an egg Friday night, but we’re gonna at least go give it our best shot. I think, knowing our kids, they know they can beat everybody still on our schedule. We might not do it, but we know we can.”
Three-and-Out
• Another group of Lions is also off to a stronger start than it has been in several years.
Lewis County’s 34-29 victory over Powell County on Friday boosted Vanceburg’s Lions to 3-2 for the first time in nine seasons. Lewis County won its district opener for the second time in nine years. (It also did so in 2021.)
A week after leaning on their offense in a 69-28 win over Bath County, the Lions won Friday with a signature defensive play. The Pirates’ deliberate but effective ground game got them to the Lewis County 4-yard line in the final seconds.
“I tell you what, playing Powell County with Mike Jones coaching, you know what you’re gonna get,” Lions coach Gene Peterson said. “Nothing but a double-wing, gonna run the football all night, and they do a great job of it. Their record doesn’t really reflect what kind of team they have. I knew, coaching against him all these years, it was gonna be a tough battle.”
Lewis County stopped Powell County, though – and did it so completely that Peterson couldn’t identify a tackler on the play.
“There were like three or four of them all right there together,” Peterson said. “They just kind of stuck him there at the line of scrimmage, and really it more was a team effort than anything.”
The Lions’ Austin Howard, a week after a school-record six-touchdown performance, ran for 235 yards and two TDs, and Ayden Cooper threw for scores to Jaxon Rister and Trey Gerike.
Lewis County did well to score five times against a Pirates team intent on draining the clock, Peterson said.
“Playing against them, you know you’re gonna have limited opportunities to have the ball, so you’re gonna have to make hay while the sun shines,” Peterson said, chuckling.
The Lions travel to Pendleton County on Friday to meet an 0-6 Wildcats club that has not come closer than 15 points to a win this season. A Lewis County victory in Butler, with also winless Phelps coming to Vanceburg in non-district play a week later, provides the potential for momentum heading into games against what Peterson called “the two power teams” in Class 3A, District 6: Mason County and Fleming County.
“It’s still gonna come down to probably those two,” Peterson said of the Royals and the Panthers, “but we hope to be in the mix with them, and hopefully we can be the spoiler.”
• Alan Short typically sets out to build Lawrence County a challenging schedule without going overboard.
The Bulldogs’ slate got a little better this year – the second of the two-year scheduling cycle – without Short even having to tweak it.
Greenup County, winless on the field last season, started this year 4-1, including a 17-14 victory in Louisa. Boyd County, the Bulldogs’ opponent this week, is off to its best start in 17 years. Raceland, looming in the final week of the regular season, appears loaded for bear for a run at the Class A state title.
Harrison County, though it has struggled to a 2-4 start, won its first-round playoff game last year over top-seeded Rowan County. The only team on Lawrence County’s non-district slate it might be said to have underachieved relative to preseason expectations is Russell, and even four of the Red Devils’ six losses have come at the very end.
And East Carter, coming off a Class 3A state semifinal berth, started 5-0 – until the Bulldogs came calling.
Lawrence County’s 42-26 victory in Grayson on Friday night changed that.
Short’s scheduling philosophy is to find the Bulldogs games against opponents “that have ‘something County’ in their name,” he cracked, “or local teams.” He credited coaches of the aforementioned northeastern Kentucky teams for the improvement local programs have made.
If that made the schedule a little stiffer than anticipated, that’s quite all right with Lawrence County.
“It’s worked itself out,” Short said. “The mantra of what we try to do is, we want to find teams that we can compete with, teams that we can be challenged by, and see where the chips may fall. … (Scheduling) is done a couple years in advance, so it has worked out this way, that everybody’s really good.”
• West Carter is in the opposite position of some of its area mates – uncharacteristically trying to dig itself out after a loss in its district opener on Friday night.
The Comets, in fact, hadn’t lost a district game of any kind since a 19-16 setback to Fleming County on Oct. 4, 2018. West Carter won its final two Class 3A, District 5 games that year, against Pendleton County and Lewis County, then moved to Class 2A, District 8 in the 2019 KHSAA realignment and didn’t lose in district play for three years.
Shelby Valley’s 54-21 win Friday over the Comets on Robinson Creek ended a 21-game district winning spree for West Carter.
The Comets are overall winless through five outings, a change of pace after wild success over the last three seasons that included a Class 2A state semifinal in 2020.
The tough start hasn’t stolen West Carter’s resolve, coach Daniel Barker said, heading into what has become a big game at Bath County on Friday.
“We’ve really been punched in the mouth this year, and our kids keep battling,” Barker said. “It’d be easy for everybody here to just feel sorry for ourselves. We’ve had a hard year, injuries and different things, but our kids keep showing up and playing.”
Barker pointed to progression by first-year quarterback Kale Back, who threw for 169 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions against the Wildcats, and receivers Conner Greene and Brent King. Greene caught six passes for 99 yards and a score, and King hauled in two receptions for 60 yards and a TD.
The Comets are coming along as West Carter tries to relieve the pressure on stud back Cole Crampton.
“Every week, I think we clean some things up, and our kids are obviously improving a lot from the beginning of the year,” Barker said. “We just have to continue to improve and take care of the ball and tackle. … Every week you see improvement and see new guys making plays, or making plays they didn’t make the week before.”
West Carter also dealt with seeing senior Bradyn Flener be airlifted off the field on Friday night. After making a block, Barker said, Flener landed on his head straight down toward the turf and was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons.
Though Barker called the whole ordeal “terrifying,” Flener’s neck checked out fine and he is in good spirits, the coach said.
“Bradyn is kind of the tough guy on our team,” Barker said. “Everybody really respects how he plays, so I do think some of his mentality will rub off on everybody for the next couple weeks.”
West Carter looks to couple that with the growth it has made to get back to winning ways in district play.
“We look forward to Friday,” Barker said. “We feel like once something good happens to us, we’ll really be able to take off and have a good finish to the year.”