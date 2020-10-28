Following the normal calendar of football, the pigskin-crazed communities of Ashland and Bell County would have had at least a week, if not a whole offseason, to salivate over a tantalizing matchup of two of the most accomplished and respected programs in eastern Kentucky.
But this is 2020. So the Tomcats and the Bobcats reached an agreement to meet on Friday afternoon and locked horns on Log Mountain about 24 hours later.
Greenup County Schools superintendent Traysea Moresea announced on social media at 9:55 p.m. on Thursday night the cancellation of their district game with Ashland scheduled for the next night following a positive COVID-19 test for a Musketeer, causing the ensuing scramble. So by the time the Tomcats got back in town on Saturday night after a wild 48 hours that included a 35-0 win over Class 3A’s defending state runner-up, coach Tony Love quipped, “I’ve doubled my gray hair.”
“I really think that the whole COVID situation has created with the kids, more so than the coaches, (a sense) of, ‘What’s coming next? OK, let’s just roll with it,’” Love said. “As coaches, I’d say you’re probably a little bit more tight than the kids are because you’re trying to cross every T, dot every I and make everything what it used to be, and the kids are just a lot more flexible.”
Of the Tomcats and Bobcats’ previous six meetings, five had been in the playoffs, including a 19-14 Ashland victory in Putnam Stadium in the 1990 state semifinals. They also met in competitive postseason games in 2002 and ‘04.
“I think our kids are football-savvy kids that have a good grasp of the culture of football in the state of Kentucky and who’s who,” Love said. “They knew how important this game was. They knew that (Bell County is) a storied program and (the Bobcats’ Dudley Hilton) is a legendary coach. You look around their stadium, and you see the legacy that’s laid out in front of you.
“Our kids were excited. They didn’t mind the three-and-a-half-hour trip. They didn’t mind getting up and getting on the bus at 8 o’clock this morning. They were excited. They showed it.”
Love extolled the virtues of the “Momcats” in handling last-minute logistics.
“My parents just took care of business today, without hesitation, without any kind of indication there was inconvenience,” Love said, “and it was amazing. The administration jumped in and they knew how important it was and they made whatever they needed to make happen on our end. It was an all-around great experience for the kids.”
As for the next two weekends, Ashland is in scramble mode again. On Wednesday, the Tomcats added Rowan County to the schedule for Friday to replace Spring Valley, which can’t play because Wayne County (West Virginia) is orange on the COVID-19 map.
And the Tomcats’ date with Boyd County on Nov. 6 is off because the Lions must make up a district game with Rowan County.
Three-and-Out
• Raceland earned a distinction Friday night it hadn’t since 2014 — No. 1 playoff seed from its district — with its 23-20 win over Paintsville on Peyton Ison’s field goal at the horn.
That no longer comes with it the title of district champion — that’s handed out to the second-round playoff winner — but it does showcase the Rams’ growth since their first 1-3 start in 11 years, coach Michael Salmons said.
“I think it shows our maturity from Sept. 12 to now,” Salmons said, citing the date of the Rams’ season-opening loss to Pikeville. “That’s what’s gratifying as a coach, is to see guys really pull for each other and be willing to step up to sacrifice for what’s best for the whole. I think we’ve been able to do that for the past month.”
The Rams ended a five-game regular season losing streak to the Tigers, though they’ve held their own in playoff rematches during that stretch, winning two out of the five with nearly all of them down to the wire. So Salmons didn’t read much into the impact of Friday’s result on a potential postseason rematch with Paintsville, other than that it would take place at Ram Stadium instead of Memorial Field.
“No matter what people say, elimination games are played and coached differently,” Salmons said. “We’re excited to be at home, maybe a little bit of the friendly confines, so to speak, but at the same time I’m not so sure how much bearing Game 1 has on Game 2, other than determining the home team on the scoreboard.”
• Morgan County snapped a 15-game losing streak — at the time tied for the longest active in northeastern Kentucky — with a 33-20 victory over Trimble County in West Liberty on Friday.
The Cougars did it with balance in all facets — getting multiple TDs through the air and on the ground, and by getting four different players into the end zone. Both of those feats occurred for the first time this season.
Jordan Sexton and Jarred Potter each surpassed the 100-yard mark and scored.
Bradley Nickell completed 6 of 8 passes for 84 yards and one touchdown apiece to Riley Standafer and Drew Lindon. Lindon also ran for a TD.
Attempts to reach Cougars coach Mark Easterling for comment were unsuccessful.
• When Lawrence County had to find a new game for Nov. 6 because its scheduled opponent on that date, Rowan County, must make up a district game with Boyd County, Alan Short didn’t need a Rolodex.
“It just so happened that my best friend, who happens to be the head football coach at LaRue County, Josh Jaggers, was also looking for a game that week,” Short said. “And I just called him, and I told him we were coming to play, and we just kinda got tickled, and it morphed into this.”
Short played quarterback and Jaggers was a center at Campbellsville at the same time, graduating in 2004. Lawrence County assistant Clayton McClelland was a freshman in their senior season, and LaRue County High School principal Travis Gay played for the Tigers and graduated the year before.
Short would’ve liked for the Bulldogs-Hawks game to take place at Campbellsville, but the field is unavailable due to the press box being under construction, he said. So Lawrence County will travel the 225 miles — three and a half hours — to Hodgenville.
That’ll be the farthest the Bulldogs have gone for a game since the 1991 state semifinals against Mayfield. Lawrence County fans of a certain generation are to this day quick to note that Louisa is a shorter drive from Canada than from Mayfield.
This one won’t be that long, but long enough that the Bulldogs hope it simulates another one for higher stakes.
“A lot of people think, oh my goodness, what a long trip,” Short said. “It’s just part of it. At some point we hope to make a deep playoff run where we have to take a long bus ride.”
Helmet Stickers
Four: Leetavious Cline (West Carter). On a night when the Comets had trouble throwing the ball at Boone County on Friday night, Cline picked up the slack with 202 yards and three touchdowns on the ground on 26 totes, as well as a 50-yard scoop-and-score.
JT Garrett (Ashland). Garrett produced 256 yards of total offense, ran for two touchdowns and caught another one on Saturday afternoon against Bell County.
Dylan Preston (Johnson Central). The Golden Eagles’ feature back ran for “only” 118 yards and two touchdowns on Friday against Letcher County Central. He supplemented that with a 25-yard TD catch and a 30-yard pick-six.
Three: Reid Carrico (Ironton), Keontae Pittman (Ashland).
Two: Tayden Carpenter (Ironton), Peyton Ison (Raceland), Grant Rice (Johnson Central).
One: Jack Alley (Ashland), Izaia Burns (Lewis County), Trevor Carter (Ironton), Gage Crooks (Fairview), Parker Fannin (Raceland), Jules Farrow (Raceland), Dylan Ferguson (Lawrence County), Blue Fletcher (Lawrence County), Douglas Hall (Lawrence County), Dylan Hardy (Lewis County), Jeremy Harper (Fairview), Luke Hyden (Paintsville), Drew Lindon (Morgan County), Ethan Melvin (Raceland), Bradley Nickell (Morgan County), Harris Phelps (Paintsville), Jarred Potter (Morgan County), Bladen Sexton (Johnson Central), Jake Sexton (Ashland), Jordan Sexton (Morgan County), Gracin Smith (Fairview), Caleb Tackett (Ashland), Cameron Wright (Johnson Central), Ashland offensive line, Ironton defensive front seven, Johnson Central defensive front seven.
Visualize It
