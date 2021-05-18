ASHLAND The Knights of Cabell Midland came to Ashland with a purpose.
After escaping on May 7 with a 7-6 win against the Tomcats, they left their mark on Tuesday evening with a 12-0 shutout after five innings to improve to 15-4 on the season. That marks eight straight for the Knights.
“Last time we played them was a tight one,” said Cabell Midland coach Tracy Brumfield. “I told them we better be ready to come out and play today.”
The Knights were definitely ready.
Cabell Midland made its presence known early, taking a 2-0 lead in the first off a two-run homer from Austin Holley. The Knights continued to add to that lead in the second, bringing in three runs, including a two-run single, again from Holley.
Trailing 5-0 in the third, Ashland made some adjustments, pulling pitcher Nick Jividen for Kayden Brewer.
The Knights were unfazed, however, putting up five runs against the Tomcats in the top of the fourth. Those runs came off of six hits as the Knights batted through their lineup and extended their lead to 10-0.
Searching for any kind of answer, Ashland again made a switch at the mound, bringing in Carson Johnson to start the fifth.
Cabell Midland once again had an answer to these adjustments, sending another two runners home via a home run from Cory Sweeney.
That sealed the shutout victory for the Knights, 12-0.
“We scored early and kind of put them behind the eight-ball,” Brumfield said, crediting the team’s focus from the start with setting the pace for the rest of the game.
For Ashland, who is now 10-16 for the season, coach Evan Yongue’s message to the team is to look ahead, not behind. “This is just a bump in the road. We can’t allow us to let this divert us,” Yongue said.
Looking towards the end of the season, Yongue was optimistic.
“Aside from tonight, I think we’re hitting our stride,” he said. “Getting Asher Stevens back on the mound will be a big addition with mid-relief and closing.”
Likewise, Brumfield feels good about his team at this stage in the season.
“You want to be playing your best ball at the end of the season,” he said, “and I feel like we are.”
Cabell Midland had 13 hits from Holley, Sweeney, Clay Holmes, Austin Holley, Carson Wilson, Noah Farrar, Curtis Ball and Sam Sowards.
The Tomcats had three hits from Ryan Atkins, Jack Heineman and Nick Jividen.