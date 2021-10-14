RUSSELL It would concern most coaches if they entered a new season without a returning starter in the linebacker corps.
T.J. Maynard graduated four players at the position but does not have to worry or wonder about his next move.
Senior Connor Goodall stepped into a larger role this year — on both sides of the football — and minimized any anxiety the veteran Russell coach might encounter at the start of the 2021 campaign.
Maynard witnessed Goodall arrive at team camp with purpose and passion.
“It started in the preseason and the way he was practicing,” Maynard said. “Midway through the season, we lost a couple of games during that stretch to Lawrence County and Paul Laurence Dunbar. We started changing how we approach practice. Connor is a guy that has led the rejuvenation. He leads by example.
“Tuesday might have been the best practice he has had all year,” he added. “He was doing defensive and offensive line drills and he was going full speed. Other guys will follow his lead. It will help us get better for this stretch run and playoff games.”
Goodall saw considerable time at linebacker last year. His snap count went up during the time that teammate Nathan Conley was out with injury. He spent countless hours in the weight room so his body could withstand the toll it will take spending the entire game between the lines.
“He doesn’t have the biggest frame, but for his size, he is a strong kid,” Maynard said. “He got a lot stronger. It’s really paid off for him.”
Maynard said the speed of the game has slowed down for Goodall in his final season at Russell, but his relentless motor on the field hasn’t shut off. Goodall has waited for his moment to shine and is taking full advantage of the opportunity.
“It’s just the energy he plays with every day,” Maynard said. “There is something to be said when it’s your senior year. You have that sense of urgency and that light flips on. He sees the light at the end of the tunnel. He wants to make the most of this year for himself and his teammates.
“He’s always been a physical player,” he continued. “He has a great joy for the game. He is relishing his senior year and the opportunities that he has in front of him.”
Goodall has accumulated 94 tackles, 70 solo, and four tackles for loss in seven games heading into the Red Devils’ showdown with district rival Ashland at Henry R. Evans Stadium tonight.
He didn’t take long to sprint past his solid total of 39 in his junior season. He scored a defensive touchdown in Russell’s season opener at Boone County after scooping up a fumble.
“I’m trying to get my body right for the position,” Goodall said. “I am hitting the weight room hard. It’s in the kitchen, too, as I try and get my weight up. I have gained 20 pounds in the past year. It all has helped me tremendously.”
Goodall said he has played football since he was 4 years old. He tried other sports, but his interest kept gravitating towards the gridiron.
The linebacker never envisioned himself to be a vocal guy. This year, he is the one doing all the talking.
“I knew that I had to step up,” Goodall said, “and be that guy and that leader for the team. I need to get the defense set and echo the calls. I never had to echo them because we had (the graduated) Nathan (Conley). This year I had to get everybody aligned and get everyone to where they are supposed to be.”
Goodall quickly announces his presence to opposing offenses with his physicality. The senior is known for leaving a lasting impression. Maynard said Goodall has natural instincts that are well-suited for his position.
“He always had a nose for the football,” Maynard said. “When he was younger, he was trying to get there, but he was playing against older players. He’s always had a great instinct for finding the football. When he gets there, he brings a punch when he tackles.”
Goodall posted 20 tackles, a career best, against Raceland in the Rail Cities Bowl win on Aug. 28. The senior is a team guy, according to his coach, and his performance gave the other Red Devils an early barometer of the effort needed to play at a high level.
“Going out for our first home game against a big rival, we were playing with a lot of inexperienced guys,” Maynard said. “To see a guy that you can lean on to be the leader of the football team step up, it showed the young guys how it’s done. This is how you have to play.”
Added Goodall: “It was a huge game that we all wanted to win. I tried to come out and give it my all. I wanted to play to the best of my ability. All the guys played their best and we came out with a victory.”
Goodall added to his resume this season. He accepted a dual role on the offensive line to open holes for the Russell running game and quarterback Bradley Rose, who also plays alongside Goodall at defensive end.
“I try and get him blocks up front because I know that he can throw the ball,” Goodall said. “He moves well. (Playing on the O-line) is just something that was needed for the team to get more yards.”
Maynard, who played the position at Russell and Kentucky, has worked with Goodall on his footwork. It’s the top priority for success up front.
“I want to him to concentrate on those first steps and understand that the first steps you take put you in position to make blocks,” Maynard said. “You have to understand technique and discipline. He has gotten better as the years have gone on. Our best offensive lineman might be our best linebacker, too.”
Another thing the duo shares is pride for wearing the Russell jersey. It’s never far from Goodall’s mind when he takes the field on Friday night.
“It means a lot to me,” Goodall said. “There have been so many great players and coaches come through our program. They have led to the tradition we have today.”
