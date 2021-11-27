The Daily Independent basketball preview has always been a part of my life. Being the son of a high school basketball coach, the sport has played a huge role in my life. The preview marks the beginning of another year of area high school hoops.
Every coach, player and fan looks forward to reading about their school and other area schools. They look forward to seeing who will grace the cover of the boys and girls covers. I have had the pleasure of reading stories by Mark Maynard, Tony Curnutte, Rocky Stanley, Grant Traylor, Aaron Snyder, the current staff, and other writers who have made this publication the best in the state of Kentucky.
Here are some thoughts and musings about the upcoming 16th Region season from a high school basketball junkie that loves the school spirit and pride displayed in gyms across northeastern Kentucky.
• Ashland has become must-see (MyTown) TV for area fans. Jason Mays welcomes back the Big Three (Cole Villers, Ethan Sellars and Colin Porter) to lead the Tomcats’ quest for a fourth consecutive region title. Throw in talented frosh Zander Carter and Ashland is the prohibitive favorite to play in Rupp Arena in March.
• Being an old point guard back the day, it is a pleasure to watch Porter play basketball. His court vision is unmatched and his defense is very underrated. He is the straw that stirs the Ashland drink.
• Boyd County’s Rheyce Deboard was the region’s most improved player a year ago. Randy Anderson has a stable of shooters that could challenge for the region crown. We know how tight the games can be between the Lions and their rival Tomcats.
• Fairview returns high-scoring guard Jaxon Manning as the Eagles hope to challenge for an All “A” region championship. Roger Newton also has a pair of dandy juniors in Tanner Johnson and Steven Day in the fold.
• Russell’s Brady Bell is the most athletic player in the region. He and other senior Devils are hoping the third coach (Derek Cooksey) is the charm this season. Seventh-grader Caleb Rimmer is a player to watch this season.
• Joe Bryan, a former assistant of mine, returns to his alma mater to lead the Raceland Rams. Ram sharpshooters Andrew Floyd and Kyle Broughton lead a solid group of returnees. Here’s hoping Joe B. has similar success to another old assistant of mine, “Mr. March,” Joe Hampton.
• Scott Tackett kept the Lewis County tradition going a year ago with the Lions’ third straight 63rd District title. The Lions return guards Trey Gerike and Logan Liles and always are a tough out come tournament time.
• The Musketeers of Greenup County return all five starters for coach Steve Barker. If a guard steps up to run the show, it would definitely help talented big man Trenton Hannah.
• No Brandon Baker on the East Carter sideline will be strange. BBake was old school and his teams played an old-school style. Don't let Cole Brammer’s age fool you. He has learned from Brandon and Charlie Baker. The return of the Goodman brothers and Blake Hall will ease the transition.
• The West Carter Comets were seconds away from knocking off Ashland in the region semis a year ago. Coach Jeremy Webb’s teams always give great effort and play solid defense. The return of senior Jackson Bond will help offset heavy losses to graduation.
• Elliott County coach Greg Adkins knows how to win in the postseason. The Griffith twins (Eli and Gatlin) provide a strong backcourt for the Lions. Elliott County needs the frontcourt to improve as the season progresses.
• Eighth-grader Parker Trusty could see some minutes for Morgan County, which is losing Levi Mayabb to transfer.
• Don’t think for a minute coach Shawn Thacker and his Vikings are going to go away after losing the bulk of their team to graduation. Chase Alderman is a talented player and the Vikings have some very talented underclassmen on the roster.
• Year 2 of BuddyBall begins in Flemingsburg. Coach Buddy Biggs established some culture a year ago and the return of talented guard Larkin McKee will be huge for the Panthers.
• The resurgence of Bath County under Bart Williams mirrors the improvement of two of his two favorite football teams, Kentucky and the Bengals. High-scoring Zack Otis and big man Tyler Buckhanon hope to lead the Cats to a district title this season.
• Menifee County sophomore Eli Johnson may be the best-kept secret in the region. Coach Tim Swartz hopes the high-scoring guard can lead the Wildcats to more wins this winter.
• Russell has a storied girls program highlighted by only missing the region tournament once in 44 years. Coach Mandy Layne and her squad look for a three-peat in 2021-22. Super soph Shaelyn Steele, who has a chance to be the best player to ever wear a Russell jersey, leads the Red Devils. Three-point specialist Bella Quinn and versatile Jenna Adkins can be game-changers as well.
• A veteran coach once told me, “If you have a good lead guard and a solid pivot, you can win a lot of games.” Coach Bill Bradley has that in Kenleigh Woods and Mikayla Martin at Ashland. Athletic wing players Ella Sellars provides scoring and rebounding for an improved Kitten squad.
• Boyd County coach Pete Fraley always has his team in the mix for a region title. Sophomore Audrey Biggs is primed for a breakout season. The addition of Taylor Bartrum will help a team that boasts no seniors.
• Coach Faith Conn will depend heavily on standout guard Allie Stone for her Comets. The district title goes through Olive Hill and this year seems no different.
• Morgan County had a breakout season under coach Derrik Young last season. Jenna Hampton leads a strong group of returnees.
• Rowan County coach Matt Stokes can always lean on star guard Haven Ford to stuff the stat sheet on a nightly basis. The question is who will provide her support on the Vikings roster.
• Lewis County twin towers Cheyenne D’Souza and Sarah Paige Weddington are double-double machines. The key for coach Jay Fite’s Lions will be backcourt play.
• Menifee County’s Kelsie Woodard was one of the region’s top scorers a year ago. Coach Paul Ricker has built a winning program in Frenchburg.
• Greenup County and Rose Hill could surprise some teams throughout the season.
In closing, hats off to The Daily Independent sports staff for making the basketball preview better each and every year. The time and effort does not go unnoticed.
I hope to see coaches, players, and fans in a gym somewhere this winter.
Reach MERLE KIDWELL at merlekidwell4@gmail.com. Follow @MerleKidwell1 on Twitter.