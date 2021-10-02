MOREHEAD Zach Menard was Rowan County's fourth option on the pivotal play.
The Vikings' junior quarterback was also the best option. His 10-yard run around right end with 11:15 to go in the fourth quarter was enough to give the Vikings a 14-8 homecoming win over Holmes on Friday at Coach Paul Ousley Stadium.
The winning play, “Y Stick,” was actually a pass with three choices. Menard could have thrown to Cole Wallace, Landin Raines or Brady Kappes.
“It kind of puts the cornerback on an island,” Rowan County coach Kelly Ford said.
Everyone was covered, so Menard rolled right, took off and dove for the pylon.
“No one was open, so I just had the ability with my legs, I just took off around the corner and scored a touchdown for us,” Menard said.
Ford added: “When you play man coverage, nobody's accounted for the quarterback. So Zach made a great read.”
Wallace is better known for his running – he had 13 carries for 87 yards – but Friday, he took a Menard pass 26 yards for a touchdown with 1:49 in the opening stanza. Wallace also had four carries for 28 yards.
What almost went unnoticed: Rowan County's pass defense, which held Holmes to only 40 yards. Junior Byron May had two sacks.
The Bulldogs (4-2, 0-1) took their only lead with 6:02 to go in the first quarter on Emauryon Arnold's 28-yard run in which he broke three tackles. The eight-play, 85-yard drive also featured Curtez Hill's two carries for 23 yards, Quantez Calloway's two for 24 and twin brother Tayquan Calloway's two for 19.
Holmes quashed Rowan County's late second-quarter drive when Aidan Dietz forced Menard's fumble, which Damarion Calloway recovered.
On the Vikings' game-winning march, Menard and Chase Alderman connected for 43 yards – and watched it turn into a 28-yard net gain because of a Rowan County unsportsmanlike conduct flag.
Holmes had one more chance when it took over on its own 15 with 2:47 left.
Two plays after May sacked Bulldogs quarterback Miguel Garcia, he hit Arnold for a fourth-and-15 conversion pass. The drive fizzled – Garcia ran for no gain and threw a 4-yard pass to Arnold, plus two incompletions.
“They did a great job of executing their game plan all night long,” Holmes coach Ben Nevels said.
“An eventful win” was how Wallace described the game.
“We did a lot of bad things, we did a lot of good things,” Wallace said. “We came out victorious. We've got to limit the penalties.”
The most often-heard seven words from the public address announcer were: “There is a flag on the play.”
Rowan County (4-3, 1-1 in Class 4A, District 6) was the guiltiest party: 15 penalties for 150 yards. Holmes was not far behind – 12 for 99.
HOLMES 8 0 0 0 – 8
ROWAN CO. 7 0 0 7 – 14
FIRST QUARTER
H-Emauryon Arnold 28 run (Curtez Hill pass from Quantez Calloway), 6:03
RC-Cole Wallace 26 pass from Zach Menard (Chase Alderman kick), 1:49
FOURTH QUARTER
RC-Menard 10 run (Alderman kick), 11:15
H RC
First downs 15 18
Rushes-yards 34-176 29-169
Comp-Att-Int 6-10-0 5-12-0
Passing yards 40 39
Fumbles-lost 1-0 2-1
Punts-Avg. 5-31.0 5-33.0
Penalties-yards 12-99 15-150
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Holmes rushing: T. Calloway 7-35, Q. Calloway 13-58, Arnold 7-56, Hill 3-20, Garcia 4-7.
Rowan Co. rushing: Wallace 13-87, Miller 9-63, Hayes 1-(minus-1), Menard 6-19.
Holmes passing: Q. Calloway 3-4-17, Garcia 3-6-23.
Rowan Co. passing: Menard 4-11-44, Wallace 1-(minus-5).
Holmes receiving: T. Calloway 3-7, Arnold 2-19, Commodore 1-14.
Rowan Co. receiving: Kappes 3-18, Wallace 1-26, Miller 1-(minus-5).