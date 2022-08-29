Lest anyone think returning to being a head coach after an extended hiatus from those responsibilities is like riding a bike, Garry McPeek already had his Monday night sleep schedule planned out as of about 10 p.m.
“I think tonight I’ll sleep like a baby,” Eastern Kentucky University’s acting head football coach deadpanned. “I’ll probably wake up every couple hours and cry.”
The trademark one-liner aside, McPeek is excited for the opportunity to call the Colonels’ shots, while emphasizing that he’s doing so in support of Eastern Kentucky head coach Walt Wells, who suffered what the school called a “cardiac episode” Sunday morning.
The Colonels announced McPeek’s appointment to the acting head coach job in a press release Monday afternoon, four days before their season opener.
“First and foremost, this is coach Wells’s program, and it’s an honor for me that they have the confidence in me to lead it while he’s out,” McPeek said, “and I’m just keeping the seat warm until we get him back. I’m very thankful to athletic director Matt Roan and (university) president (David) McFaddin for having the confidence in me to lead these young men.
“My job is just to keep the boat between in the navigational buoys and keep it going the right way. Coach has got a great plan, and we’re gonna implement the plan.”
McPeek had been filling the role of chief of staff. He was Eastern Kentucky’s director of football operations last season.
"These are not the circumstances in which we hoped to be operating," Roan said in the release. "That said, the appointment of coach McPeek as acting head coach allows the team to move forward in the most efficient, least disruptive manner possible. Coach McPeek is wholly dedicated to coach Wells's team-first philosophy and will do an outstanding job of leading and supporting a terrific staff of coordinators, assistant coaches and support personnel.”
The Colonels will rely on their offensive and defensive coaching staffs to handle their respective side of the ball, McPeek said, as he will “try to take everything off their plate, all the distractions, so they can coach football.”
“This program’s built on the team, the team, the team,” McPeek continued, “and as coach Wells says, our job is just to get them on the bus, and then they’ll go and take care of business.”
McPeek recognized within the circumstances the value of the opportunity, as well as its responsibility.
“It’s an exciting deal to get to coach Division I football,” he said, “and at the same time, we want to do it justice. When (Wells) gets better and turns on that film, we want to do him proud by playing our guts out and playing hard for him.”
Eastern Kentucky opens the season Friday night against Eastern Michigan in Ypsilanti, Michigan. McPeek expects the short week will not particularly add to the challenges facing the Colonels, he said, because the team is coming out of “a great camp” and has been preparing for the Eagles to varying degrees all summer, including in earnest last week.
McPeek is a Russell and Morehead State alumnus who has spent more than three decades in the football profession. That includes stints as the head coach at East Carter (1992-94), Greenup County (1996-97) and Lawrence County (2001-03), the athletic director at Russell and Fairview, and in the administration at Boyd County and in Westwood.
Seven of his eight high school teams had winning records. The 2001 Bulldogs, McPeek’s best club to date, went 11-1 and climbed to No. 5 in the Associated Press poll.
McPeek also coached the defunct indoor franchise Huntington Heroes, was twice on the staff of the indoor Kentucky Horsemen and has worked as an assistant at a handful of other high schools in Kentucky and Georgia.
When the 55-year-old McPeek joined Eastern Kentucky’s staff in February 2021, he didn’t envision leading a Division I program as his Third Act, he said.
“No, no, absolutely not,” McPeek said. “I came in to help coach Wells, just to work in a supportive role in recruiting and operations, and then got moved to chief as staff just to try to assist him, to build the program.”
The Colonels believe McPeek can best do that at this moment by filling Wells’s seat. And in addition to his bosses, McPeek got one particularly meaningful vote of confidence, he said, on Monday.
“I talked with coach Wells’s wife, Miss Jennifer, and she was super supportive of this idea and me to take the reins to keep the seat warm until we get coach back and get him well,” McPeek said. “Getting the chance to talk to her, that was extremely important for me, for her to be for this, and I wouldn’t have accepted the position if it wasn’t for her and her approval.”
McPeek is the second coach from northeastern Kentucky to fill a Division I football head coach’s role on a temporary basis in the last seven years. Lawrence County graduate Gerad Parker finished the 2016 season as Purdue’s interim sideline boss.
Parker is now tight ends coach at Notre Dame.
