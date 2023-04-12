RACELAND A look at the final score might lead one to believe that JK McKnight cruised from the first pitch he threw Wednesday night.
Looks can be deceiving.
McKnight fell behind 3-0 to Raceland leadoff man, Conner Hughes, but battled back to fan the senior for his first of 11 strikeouts as Boyd County roughed up Raceland, 11-0 in five innings.
“He’s a mentally tough kid and he fights through adversity,” Boyd County skipper Frank Conley said of McKnight. “He doesn’t give up an at bat. When you go 3-0, it’s real easy to say we will just walk this guy and go on to the next one. He doesn’t do that. He will battle all the way back and gives you his best effort every time out there.”
McKnight surrendered only one hit—a two out single to Clay Coldiron in the third—while mixing in a collection of off-speed pitches that made the southpaw’s heater shine in the sundrenched field. McKnight tossed 100 pitches exactly, 64 for strikes and fanned five of the final six batters he faced in the contest.
“He’s been really good the last two outings and it’s what you would expect from him,” Conley said. “When he pitches like that, he’s hard to beat.”
Both teams went quietly in the first but a leadoff walk by Alex Martin to start the second got the Lions rolling. Jacob Vanover followed with a double and Brogan Jones laced a single to give Boyd County (12-3-1) a 2-0 lead. A bases loaded walk made it 3-0 Lions, but the best was yet to come for the visitors.
Boyd County opened the third with a strikeout looking, then followed to seven runs before a Gunnar Gerahart sacrifice fly to deep center made it 10-0 Lions.
“We had two innings there where we gave up the three spot in one and seven in the other, and we kind of lost our spot there for a little bit,” Raceland coach Marty Mills said. “(McKnight) threw really well and we didn’t put the ball in play a lot. We had some baserunners, we had aggressive at bats and had good at bats, but ultimately, we couldn’t put the ball in play when we needed to.”
Raceland (12-3) was limited to only four base runners in the contest behind the Coldiron single and three McKnight walks. But of the seven Lions hits in the win, five went for extra bases with Martin, Jones, McKnight and Vanover doubling and Michael Potter adding to the scoring frenzy with a solo blast to left in the fifth.
“Michael Potter is a tough kid and I’m probably tougher on him than any kid we have,” Conley said. “But I expect a lot out of him. Sometimes, it’s an I’ll show you with that attitude he has. He and I butt heads a little bit, but I love him as much as I love any of them. He showed out a little bit today.”
Martin started both scoring surges in the second and third and Conley said it was a good turnaround for the slumping shortstop.
“Alex has been in a funk a little bit and he’s been working hard to get out of it and it showed today,” Conley said. “He put together some good at bats and worked a walk there to start the second and got us going.”
Coldiron suffered the loss for the Rams giving up nine runs, seven earned, on four hits while walking five and striking out three.
“Clay started off really well and then lost a little bit,” Mills said. “He kept grinding but I wasn’t going to let him sit out there and grind all night. He’s a warrior and he’ll bounce right back.”
Jones was the only Lions player with multiple hits. McKnight paced his team with three runs driven in. Jones and Potter added a pair of their own.
BOYD CO. 037 01 — (11) 7 0
RACELAND 000 00 — 0 1 2
McKnight and Young; Coldiron, Wheatley (3) and Fannin (4) and Kerns. W—McKnight. L—Coldiron. 2B—McKnight (B), Martin (B), Jones (B), Vanover (B). HR—Potter (B).