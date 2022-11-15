Jason Mays is out as Ashland’s boys basketball coach.
Ashland Blazer principal Jamie Campbell announced the move in a release on Tuesday afternoon.
“The administration at Ashland Blazer High School received communication from the KHSAA stating that the consequences levied in our investigation of the audio recording released earlier this year was not accepted,” Campbell wrote in the release. “Additional information was received based upon a separate investigation conducted by KHSAA staff. We were provided until Nov. 25 to reinvestigate and propose other sanctions.
“Based upon that investigation, Jason Mays has been relieved of his duties as head basketball coach at Ashland Blazer High School. This is effective immediately.
“Our district values its positive relationship with the KHSAA and is committed to ensuring that all coaches and staff abide by all KHSAA bylaws.”
Campbell declined additional comment.
Ashland is scheduled to open the season Dec. 2 in Anderson Gym against Ironton St. Joseph.