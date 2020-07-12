ASHLAND One of the most prominent broadcasters in northeastern Kentucky and an area coach with clout are taking their professional relationship beyond pre- and post-game interviews.
Ashland boys basketball coach Jason Mays and Tomcats basketball and football voice Dicky Martin are beginning a sports talk show. The first episode of “The Coach Mays and Dicky Show” airs tonight at 7 p.m. on 1230 AM and 1420 AM, the Fox Sports stations of Huntington.
“Since arriving to Ashland two years ago, one of the many things that make this community special is their love of winning,” Mays said. “People of NEKY are very loyal to their hometown sports programs, especially in Ashland. Dicky and I wanted to celebrate this even more by giving the people of the Tri-State a local sports show that focuses on their high school programs.”
Mays noted that “we will have a Tomcat tilt to our show,” and Ashland football coach Tony Love is tonight’s scheduled featured guest, “but we want to shed light on all successful athletic programs when possible.”
The show will originate from the Blackburn Avenue Giovanni’s, which sponsors the show, along with the Summit store. It will also be streamed on the show’s Facebook page.