ASHLAND Jayse Mays would not let another bases-loaded opportunity go unrewarded.
Ashland loaded the bases for the third time in the final four frames on Monday against 64th District rival Boyd County when Mays stepped into the batter’s box in the seventh inning in the midst of a tie ball game.
The freshman worked the count to 2-2 against Lions reliever Townes Young before hitting a walk-off single through the open area of the left side of the infield.
The base hit scored LaBryant Strader and gave Ashland a hard-fought 2-1 victory.
“I knew I had to get contact on the ball,” Mays said. “The first two pitches, I was trying to kill it. On the third pitch, it was a fastball and I knew I had to get contact on that one. I was feeling really good on that pitch.”
Mays reached base safely in all four trips to the plate. He officially ended his big night 2 for 2 with a pair of singles. Tomcats coach Shane Marushi knew it was a tease moment late in the game, but he reminded Mays that he just needed to go 90 feet, not 350 feet.
“I was just joking with him (after the game),” Marushi said. “We just need to win by one, not by four. After his first two swings, I looked at him and said let’s change this up and just get one through. Even a fly ball wins the game. He did a good job and changed his approach. Jayse is a tough kid. He competes in everything we do. … It didn’t surprise me that he delivered there.”
Ashland extended its current winning streak to five games and in the process, broke a string of 11 consecutive losses to its county rival.
The Tomcats stranded eight bases runners in their last three at-bats leading up to the seventh stanza. The team kept grinding, found a way to win and persevered in the late innings. Marushi felt it was a good sign for his ball club heading into the final month of the season.
“I told coach (Scott) Wamsley that I hope we didn’t cost ourselves (a win),” Marushi said. “We had bases loaded with one out and runners at second and third (in the sixth) and squandered both opportunities. Against good team like Boyd County, it normally comes back to haunt you. We have continued to mature and get tougher. With maturity, you are able to handle those situations a little better.”
Ryan Brown pitched a complete game for the Tomcats to pick up the win on the bump. The junior recorded 98 pitches against a talented Lions lineup. He allowed just five hits and struck out five.
“It’s what he usually does,” Boyd County coach Frank Conley said. “He competes. I’ve known Ryan since he was in diapers. He has always been a competitive kid. You know when he is on the mound, you are going to get his best, especially when it’s Boyd County and Ashland. I’m not surprised with how good he was tonight. It’s what we expected.”
Brown produced at the plate as well. He lined a triple in the fifth inning down the right-field line. Brown scored the game’s first run in the third on an opposite-field double by Strader.
Marushi wanted his ace on the mound deep into the game. Brown seemed to throw harder in the late innings.
“The farther the game goes, the tougher Ryan gets,” Marushi said. “I felt like his velocity was up the last two innings as opposed to the first two. It’s the kind of competitor that he is. I knew there is a lot of guys that get a lot of publicity in the 16th Region, but he showed tonight that I’m not picking anybody over him.”
Mays made several stellar plays in the field. He said when Brown is on the hill, your confidence level as a fielder goes up.
“It does boost my confidence,” Mays said. “I knew I had to make plays in the field for my team and for Ryan on the mound. He was pitching a good game. I just want to help the team win.”
J.K. McKnight was dealing for Boyd County (17-4) too. The junior faced trouble in his final three innings but found a way to work himself and the Lions out of a jam.
When the Tomcats had bases loaded in the fourth, McKnight registered a strikeout and a fielder’s choice with the next two batters. He encountered the same situation in the sixth, but after another mound visit from his skipper, he induced a double play to end the frame.
McKnight scored the Lions’ only run in the sixth. After his leadoff single, Peyton Jackson dropped in a two-out single to score McKnight from third.
“I was good with keeping him in the game,” Conley said. “I was just making sure he was feeling right. He was battling. He wasn’t his best tonight but he was still pretty good. We just want to keep guys as healthy as we can for the postseason.”
McKnight was 3 for 4 at the dish. Jackson collected two hits in three at-bats.
Strader was 2 for 3 for Ashland (11-14). Colin Howard and Kyle Cordial collected singles for the Tomcats.
Ashland’s win gives it the top seed in the 64th District Tournament next month.
“We want to be playing our best ball in late April, first of May,” Marushi said. “It was our goal all along. We knew the schedule would be tough and we would be slow out of the gate. These guys have been resilient and they keep showing up every day.”
The two teams will see each other again next week. The Tomcats travel to Boyd County on Monday.
BOYD CO. 000 001 0 – 1 5 1
ASHLAND 001 000 1 – 2 7 1
McKnight, Burton (6), Young (7) and Jones; Brown and Marushi. W—Brown. L—Young. 2B—Strader (A). 3B—Brown (A).
