LLOYD Greenup County and Ashland slugged it out Wednesday night in a game that resembled a heavyweight boxing match.
It was the Musketeers who got the 15-14 TKO-like victory in eight innings with both teams delivering punches in bunches in the form of hot bats and multiple runs.
The knockout blow was delivered by Laela Matthews with a bases-loaded, walk-off home run.
The first blow landed was a two-run RBI hit from Addi Laine which gave the Kittens an early lead to open the first inning.
The Musketeers got one of those runs back in the bottom of the opening frame thanks to a sacrifice fly from Kam Chapman.
Greenup County nearly escaped the second inning without giving up a run, but Grace Delaney spoiled that idea via an RBI single with two outs on the board.
Undeterred, the Musketeers’ offense flipped the game in the bottom of the second, plating three runs to take a 4-3 lead after batting through the lineup.
The runs came from an RBI single by Adrian Wells and a two-run shot by Maddy Steele.
Greenup County was assisted by Ashland in the inning, seeing four batters reach on walks.
In a case of anything you can do, I can do better, Ashland retook the lead in the top of the third by batting 10 hitters and scoring four runs.
The inning’s lead-off batter Jada Erwin, who was celebrating her 18th birthday, drilled a shot into center field for a standup double to commemorate the occasion.
Erwin was brought home on the next at-bat with another double from Erin Patrick.
Laine drove Patrick home for her third run of the game on the next at-bat.
Grace Delaney and Jenna Delaney both drove in runs just before the close of the frame to post a 7-4 lead.
In the bottom of the third, a triple from Joseph Kegley got one run back for the Musketeers.
More runs might have been added from there if not for a big-time snag from Aubrey Foster in right field, who turned what would’ve been at least a multiple-run double from Steele into a third out.
The Kittens rolled on with the offense in the fourth inning, driving in two more runs thanks to a double from Katie Samuel.
With that double, the Kittens had managed to have all nine starters reach at some point in the first four frames.
The bottom of the fourth saw the first scoreless outing of the game.
Ashland benefited from a nice 5-4 double play to get the first pair put away in the frame.
The Musketeers returned the favor to the Kittens in the top of the fifth, turning Ashland away after a 1-2-3 inning.
Greenup County capitalized on the scoreless frame and pulled back within striking distance in the bottom of the fifth.
Kaylie Lawrence scored the first of three runs for the Musketeers off a big double into left field.
The next two runs were put up via sacrifice flies from Chapman and Steele.
Up just 9-8 to start the sixth inning, Ashland took another leap forward with an inside-the-park grand slam from Aubrey McCreary.
The Musketeers returned fire in the bottom of the sixth with a traditional home run over the left field wall from Skyler Lawrence that brought in two runs and put things at 13-10 in favor of Ashland.
The Kittens put up one more run in the top of the seventh inning with a hit from Patrick, putting their lead at 14-10.
With their back against the ropes, the Musketeers refused to quit swinging in the bottom of the seventh.
Kaylie Lawrence went yard in the lead-off position with a solo homer.
Ashland managed two get two outs after that, but Greenup County’s fists were still flying.
Kennedy McCoy drilled a two-run RBI single to put the Musketeers back within one.
That one would come on a wild pitch with the bases loaded, allowing Haley Hall to steal home.
Ashland managed to escape the inning without outright losing the game, but we were heading for extra innings.
The top of the eighth was the second 1-2-3 inning for Greenup County who were suddenly in the driver’s seat.
After loading the bases in the bottom of the frame, Matthews landed her haymaker to complete the comeback and take the victory.
ASHLAND 214 204 10 — 14 15 2
GREENUP CO. 131 032 41 — 15 15 2
Erwin, Laine (5) and Patrick; Kegley, K. Lawrence (4) and Steele. W -K. Lawrence. L -Laine. 2B — Erwin (A), Patrick (A), Foster (A), Samuel (A), K. Lawrence (GC), Laine (A), Matthews (GC). 3B — Kegley (GC). HR — McCreary (A), S. Lawrence (GC), K. Lawrence (GC), Matthews (GC).