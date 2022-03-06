MOREHEAD
The rafters at Boyd County Middle School already have plenty of 16th Region Tournament champion banners.
Boyd County coach Pete Fraley believed the latest version of Lions had the talent and the ability to hang another after this week’s festivities at Johnson Arena, even though the roster featured just one junior and the rest underclassmen.
Fraley doesn’t shy away from a tough schedule and felt the slate would be even more instrumental to his young team.
The process proved fruitful after Boyd County, a team that collectively had accumulated few minutes at the region tournament, navigated its way to the school’s ninth 16th Region title after defeating their rival Ashland for the third time this season, 51-35, on Saturday night.
“For the last two weeks, every time I sent a group text, I typed #HangABanner,” Fraley said. “Twenty years from now, you can walk in that gym with your kids and say, I was responsible for that one up there. That’s something they can’t take away from you. (After) the experience of playing in Rupp Arena, it will help us with confidence for the next couple of years.”
Sophomore Audrey Biggs played a role in securing the Lions’ third straight region title as a seventh-grader in 2019. The forward participated her 12th region tournament game in Saturday’s championship.
The newly crowned Most Valuable Player said Boyd County gradually picked up the defensive intensity during the season and learned how to play for one another.
“At the beginning of the year, we were playing for ourselves,” Biggs said. “Now we are playing for a purpose, for our team and for coach Fraley.
“I have to be a leader, especially on this team, because we are so young. It just came down to execution. My team did great. I have so much faith in them. I love them. We got it done as a team.”
The Lions’ record stood at 10-9 on the final day of January. Boyd County lost six games during a seven-game stretch, culminating with a one-point loss to defending region champ Russell in which it committed 37 turnovers.
“People look at our record and it’s not the best,” Biggs said. “I really don’t care about that because it gets us ready for this moment.”
It seemed to be the turning point for the young pride of Lions.
Boyd County won 11 of its next 13 games and produced the program’s seventh straight district title.
“We were up and down throughout the season,” Fraley said. “We had some people out with COVID-19 and had a few injuries. When we all got together, we started rolling. The win against Ashland (in the 64th District championship) was huge. It gave us a better draw in the region. They started believing.”
Biggs led the Lions on Saturday in scoring with 16 points and recorded a double-double after grabbing 10 rebounds against the Kittens.
Jasmine Jordan said Biggs played a huge role in her development. The sophomore tallied 54 points at the region tournament and joined teammates Taylor Bartrum and Biggs on the All-Tournament Team.
“She is an amazing role model,” Jordan said of Biggs. “I couldn’t ask for a better one. She leads the team, along with Taylor. She is a good teammate.
“I have been on the varsity team since I was in seventh grade,” Jordan added. “This is my first year as a starter. The older girls pushed me in practice. I had no confidence, but being more successful made me more confident.”
Fraley sees Jordan’s stock continue to rise. The veteran coach, who became the all-time leader in region wins with the Lions’ victory on Saturday, could only smile as he envisions two more seasons with mostly the same roster.
“Jasmine Jordan is untouched,” Fraley said. “Her potential is through the roof. I am so happy for her. Her and I always go at it. I tell her that I go at you hard because I’m trying to get the most out of your potential. They all played their tails off tonight.”
“She is a difference-maker,” Biggs added. “She (played well) against Ashland’s Mikayla Martin and (Menifee County’s) Kelsie Woodard. They are two really good players.”
Fraley can always turn to the region experience on his coaching staff. His daughter, Logan, was a star player for the Lions before landing at Marshall.
Dad said she has taken a more assertive role this year. Logan is Boyd County’s junior varsity coach.
“I’ve got great assistant coaches,” Pete Fraley said. “They take care of the majority of the work for me. They make it easy for me to go coach them. Khadaijia Brooks came down and she was one of Logan’s teammates at Marshall. She has been working with our post players. She has been instrumental with helping Jasmine and Sofie (Stevens). She had a couple of big buckets tonight when Jasmine got in foul trouble. I’m happy for all our kids.”
Logan Fraley won a region title at Boyd County as an eighth-grader, so she is aware of the emotions of playing in a region tournament for the first time on a college floor.
“I think where I am young, I can relate to them,” Logan Fraley said. “I just make sure that they don’t take these moments for granted because these are hard to come by. You saw that in our first two games and then (Saturday night). Ashland is a really good team.”
Logan Fraley said she wanted to pass on an important lesson to the players that she learned at a young age.
“You have to be tough to win, especially this late in the season,” Logan Fraley said. “It’s just instilling that mental toughness. It’s not just about being tough on the court. It’s being mentally tougher than the other team. It’s what wins games going forward.”
The Lions have grown into their roles, but Logan Fraley knew how influential the experience of Biggs was on the outcome in Morehead.
“I was talking to her before the game about bringing the energy for us,” Logan Fraley said. “She should be positive. We go as she goes. All the players stepped up big.”
The young Boyd County team caught the attention of a couple of dignitaries in Johnson Arena.
Former Boyd County star, Kentucky Miss Basketball and current Marshall guard Savannah Wheeler made a surprise call to Fraley on Saturday and wanted to be part of the atmosphere.
“She called me and said she had a game at Western Kentucky,” Fraley said. “She said, ‘Coach, I am coming to the game. Can I sit at the end of the bench?’ I said, ‘Absolutely. We haven’t lost with you on the bench.’”
Ashland coach Bill Bradley has shared the court with Fraley for nearly 30 seasons. He said he witnessed his colleague’s best performance in Bradley’s final game before retiring.
“I’m happy for Pete,” Bradley said. “He deserves all the accolades as well. This was his best coaching job, I think, of his whole career. He deserves it tonight.”
