When defining success in sports, one aspect of the game keeps making a regular appearance at the top of the list. It takes more than one individual or player to achieve the ultimate goal.
It involves teamwork.
Pandemic is a word that will forever be synonymous with 2020. Spring sports took a hit and were unable to play. A summer of uncertainty followed as the debate on whether it would be safe for fall sports to commence raged on.
The wait ended last week. Protocols were set in place around the area. Sports made a triumphant return to their respective courts and fields. The atmosphere might have lost some of its luster as the guidelines were enforced.
Masks were worn, but you still couldn’t mask the enjoyment and excitement as you watched the athletes of the area play the game they love. To keep that momentum going, it’s going to take more than players on a roster. It’s going to take all of us working together as a team.
Professional sports returned without fans and played to empty arenas. High school sports are different, according to Raceland football coach Michael Salmons. It has a strong connection with its community, and the Rams were ecstatic to see their faithful supporters in the stands on Saturday night against Pikeville.
“In high school, particularly on Friday nights or Saturday nights, it’s a community-wide event,” Salmons said. “It draws the community, the town and organizations together. You have fans there and the people you love and the people that love you. The people that care about you and have seen you develop and get to that level.
“The fans and the community support are the biggest part of high school football,” he added. “The kids really know that and embrace it.”
The two Class A powers were met with the usual fanfare you see at Ram Stadium, especially when the defending state champions are in town. The stretch of U.S. 23 beside the field resembled a drive-in movie parking lot, with patrons hoping to witness another instant classic. The Rams were greeted with a fireworks display that could rival your favorite July 4 celebration.
Tom Collins pulls double duty as Raceland’s principal and athletic director. He logged several miles as he made his way around the stadium monitoring Saturday’s festivities. He came away impressed with how the fans adopted the protocols that were put in place. It felt like the perfect way to end a very taxing week of preparation.
“It was very stressful,” Collins said. “Between starting school as a principal, then trying to implement these guidelines and making sure we were doing what we need to do so the football season could get started.
“It might have been nice to see someone else do that,” he continued, “and see how it goes. We could bounce ideas and questions off of them. But we were the ones who started it. Pikeville AD Kristy Orem said she was glad that we were the ones hosting in Week 1.”
With a limited offseason schedule and no preseason exhibitions, teams had to adjust to performing in unusual times. That goes for administrators and athletic directors, as well.
Russell athletic director Joe Bryan said the normal return of fall sports can be stressful, but the addition of an ongoing health crisis into the mix creates a whole new set of challenges. The Red Devils had a successful home opener after defeating Rowan County, 37-7. The evening began with Russell celebrating Senior Night, a decision made by many schools in case the season cannot be completed.
“You had so many moving parts with the COVID-19 situation,” Bryan said. “We also wanted to get our Senior Night in for band, cheer, dance and football, all on Friday night. Normally, those things come, but not at the first of the year. We have a great administration that helped me out a lot. We got it done successfully.”
Collins got an early look at what a Friday-night atmosphere might look like the week before at the annual “Meet the Rams” event. After a few tweaks and changes, the protocols were set. Fans were met with a mask mandate and a temperature check at the front gate.
Patrons were asked to remain in their seats unless a trip to the restroom or the concession stand was needed. It felt quiet at times even though fans let their voices be heard during a big moment in the contest. The Raceland band was not in attendance due to space considerations. The director is also working from home during her pregnancy.
An early Pikeville advantage, a pair of weather delays and a second-half downpour tried to dampen the enthusiasm.
“I thought our fans were doing what they need to do to help our school and the community keep playing football, and more specifically the student-athletes,” Collins said. “Our mass protocol was being followed. … I felt like we did many things that we needed to do to keep moving forward.”
Bryan echoed the sentiments by his Raceland colleague.
“I was very pleased with our community,” Bryan said. “The masks were worn. Everybody had their temperature checked. Everything was sanitized when they came in. I was pleased with their willingness to do what it took to have home football.”
“There always is anxiety with the first game of the year,” he added. “But with everything that’s been added onto it, it was great watching that first kickoff. You been through Senior Night and it went well. You get that first kickoff and it gets back to normal a little bit.”
The Greenup County Health Department allowed teams to have 50% capacity at each home game for now. Pikeville fans came in full force after quickly grabbing their allotment of 200 tickets. Tickets restrictions were in place and not sold at the gate before the game.
While some may disagree with the recommendations by state and school officials, it seemed that there was one common theme during the first week of fall sports. Communities will do everything possible to see their kids play.
Salmons said there was a comfort level being back on the field. No matter what adversity is around the corner, playing the game between the lines will never change.
“Kids are so resilient,” Salmons said. “You give them the plan and they will conform as time goes on. Kids have a new sense of urgency with the current COVID-19 pandemic, especially the kids that were involved with spring sports. For 90-plus days, we didn’t get together. Kids really miss that aspect of their lives.
“The competition was hard-nosed, and I would argue at a high level,” he added about Saturday’s game. “Once all the dust settled, it was time to line up and play football.”
Collins said schools have agreement forms in place to assure others that they are following their protocol and will adhere to their competitors’ guidelines when they arrive on campus.
Everyone can agree that we all want sports to stay on schedule.
“You can only control what you can control,” Collins said, “but you are hoping that other schools and elements are doing what they need to do to make this thing a go for the whole year.”
We have to stay motivated because our current situation is not going away anytime soon. We are all on the same team.
Go team.
