I’ve attempted to pick winners for the first seven weeks of the season, but the process has left me with several questions.
What has happened to my record this year?
Where do I go from here?
When will it get any better?
How is Aaron Snyder still leading the pack?
The only query left is The Who. Coincidentally, the legendary band of the same name will assist the picks this week.
I’m positive no one else but me ponders such things, and rightfully so. Area teams have vastly more important things on their agenda, with district play inhabiting the schedule during the next few weeks.
Lawrence County played on Thursday night against district foe Pike County Central. Thirteen games still remain on tonight’s slate.
So, before this column becomes an Abbott and Costello routine, it’s time to make the selections.
Week 8 Picks
Ashland 28, East Carter 21. We don’t have to ask the Tomcats “Who Are You?” Ashland produced on both sides of the football and for four quarters against Elizabethtown on Saturday. The Raiders enter Putnam Stadium as the defending district champions, and the Tomcats will need a similar effort to win tonight.
Raceland 37, Betsy Layne 17. The Rams will travel to Betsy Layne for the first time after their initial trip was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. They won’t be riding a “Magic Bus.” The Raceland offense will leave the Bobcats defense spellbound.
Boyd County 23, Holmes 20. The Lions will be looking for more “Sparks” on offense against the visiting Bulldogs. It’s Boyd County’s Senior Night, and a victory will be crucial with its final two district games on the road.
East Ridge 30, Bath County 18. There are “Young Man Blues” in Owingsville, but the Wildcats keep showing up and keep competing. Bath County’s first district win will still elude it this week.
Mason County 21, Fleming County 13. When it comes to district rivalry games, there is no “Substitute.” The Panthers claimed nine straight in the series until the Royals won 8-0 in last year’s playoffs on Fleming County’s home field. Mason County starts its own streak tonight.
Rowan County 31, Harrison County 20. I “Won’t Get Fooled Again” by this improving Vikings team. Over the last three weeks, they have made you wait, though, until the final moments to determine the outcome. Games against the Thorobreds usually involve plenty of offense. Rowan County gets straight to the point tonight.
Ironton 36, Coal Grove 14. “I Can See For Miles” could be a term used to describe the distance between the Fighting Tigers and the rest of the OVC. The Hornets won’t make up any ground after entering the game with two straight losses. Make it three.
Johnson Central 33, Perry County Central 17. It’s the point in the season where the Golden Eagles start “Getting In Tune.” Johnson Central and its band of physical running backs are back home and end the game on a winning note. The Commodores face their second team from Paintsville in as many weeks.
Morgan County 27, Knott County Central 12. “I Can’t Explain” it, but the Cougars will pick up their second win of the year.
Lewis County 31, Phelps 13. The Lions are playing meaningful games in October and will sport a 5-2 record after tonight. It’s no time to “Relax” against the winless Hornets as Lewis County looks to keep its momentum, with Mason County and Fleming County next on the docket.
Paintsville 34, Fairview 12. Nothing is “Pure and Easy” in district play. The Tigers welcome the Eagles to Memorial Field and pick up a much-needed win.
Russell 24, Greenup County 23. The Red Devils are looking for the ball to bounce their way and grab their first win of the season against the Musketeers in the Backyard Brawl. They won’t need a “Pinball Wizard,” but hopefully after the bye week, they can make enough plays to have the game tilt in their favor.
West Carter 26, Prestonsburg 20. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Comets after tragedy this week. Victories are inconsequential, but you know the Olive Hill community will “Join Together” to support the kids on their football team.
Set Your Clocks
After your Friday night football fix, check out the sports talk show “Eleventh Hour” live at The Daily Independent‘s Facebook page at about 11 p.m., depending on our travel time. Zack Klemme and I break down the night’s action and answer questions about your favorite area team. Photographer Matt Jones will also offer insights through his lens from the sideline. Post your queries to the comments section during the show.
Listen Up!
Tonight’s radio coverage:
East Carter at Ashland: WBVB 97.1 FM, koolhits1057.com
Raceland at Betsy Layne: koolhits1057.com
Holmes at Boyd County: koolhits1057.com
Bath County at East Ridge: WKCA 97.7 FM.
Mason County at Fleming County: WFLE 95.1 FM
Rowan County at Harrison County: WIVY 96.3 FM
South Point at Ironton: WIRO 1230 AM
Perry County Central at Johnson Central: WSIP 98.9 FM
Morgan County at Knott County Central: koolhits1057.com
Phelps at Lewis County: WKKS 104.9 FM
Fairview at Paintsville: WKLW 94.7 FM
Greenup County at Russell: koolhits1057.com
Prestonsburg at West Carter: WUGO 99.7 FM