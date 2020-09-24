Welcome back, Ashland.
The Tomcats will join the pigskin party tonight and play their season opener at Bourbon County. It just leaves a group of Dawgs that haven’t seen the gridiron.
We all look forward to a time when everyone can suit up and compete on Friday night.
District play begins today for some area teams so games will take on even more importance in the coming weeks.
Since I am in a welcoming mood, I’m reminded of a television show that premiered 45 years ago this month. It starred actor John Travolta. He is known for his movie roles, but started his career on television in “Welcome Back, Kotter.” For now, Travolta’s movie titles will assist with the picks this week.
Week 3 Picks
Martin County 25, Bath County 12. The Cardinals and Wildcats “Face/Off” in an early district matchup in Owingsville. Martin County football is in its second year of existence since switching from Sheldon Clark. The Cardinals won last year’s matchup and will make it two in a row.
Ashland 32, Bourbon County 13. The Tomcats have waited an extra two weeks for this game and plan to take out their frustrations on the home Colonels. Ashland will be so ecstatic to be back on the gridiron that you might hear Dicky Martin starting his broadcast “From Paris With Love.”
Boyd County 21, Harrison County 18. The two teams engaged in a close battle last year. As the Lions program keeps moving forward, they are taking it “Moment by Moment.” They take advantage of another opportunity to get a win in front of the home crowd.
Ironton 41, Chesapeake 6. The Tigers keep cruising in Ohio Valley Conference play. Expect another “Blow Out.”
East Carter 27, Tolsia (West Virginia) 13. Fleming County learned that “Speed Kills” last week and Raiders running back Jacob Underwood has plenty of it. The Rebels have seen it after a 43-6 loss to East Carter last year and will not enjoy seeing it again.
Russell 31, Fleming County 14. Any opposing players that have attempted to tackle Nathan Conley understand why he could be called “The Punisher.” The Panthers are still gaining experience and will try to find a way to stop the Red Devils ground game tonight.
Raceland 20, Greenup County 12. The Rams have started a season 0-2 for only the second time since 1989. Coach “Michael” Salmons knows it is a long season with several big games to play, so “Be Cool,” Raceland. The Rams pick up their first win in Lloyd.
Powell County 24, Lewis County 8. The Pirates will “Bolt” out to the lead and never look back.
Paintsville 30, Hazard 20. There is nothing “Basic” about these Tigers, but the game plan won’t change tonight against the Bulldogs. Paintsville will put the ball in Jake Hyden’s hands as the Tigers earn another victory.
Scott 27, Rowan County 14. If the Vikings plan on “Staying Alive” in district play, a victory over the Eagles will certainly help. Senior Cole Wallace had a huge night with 197 rushing yards and three TDs in the regular season meeting last year. He will need another big game if Rowan County wants to stay close.
West Carter 32, Shelby Valley 12. Keeping Leetavious Cline under 100 yards on the ground would be quite the “Phenomenon.” Quarterback Orry Perry put up a combined 380 passing yards and six touchdown tosses in the Comets’ and Wildcats’ two encounters last year. If you try to stop one, you’ll have to deal with the other.
Johnson Central 34, Simon Kenton 14. The Golden Eagles’ “Primary Colors” are black and gold. After racking up another win, the Pioneers might be left black and blue.
Listen Up!
Tonight’s radio coverage:
Martin County at Bath County: WKCA 97.7 FM
Ashland at Bourbon County: WBVB 97.1 FM
Harrison County at Boyd County: koolhits1057.com
Ironton at Chesapeake: WIRO 1230 AM
Tolsia (West Virginia) at East Carter: WUGO 99.7 FM, koolhits1057.com
Russell at Fleming County: koolhits1057.com, WFLE 95.1 FM
Raceland at Greenup County: koolhits1057.com
Powell County at Lewis County: WKKS 104.9 FM
Hazard at Paintsville: WKLW 94.7 FM
Scott at Rowan County: WQXX 106.1 FM
Johnson Central at Simon Kenton: WSIP 98.9 FM
