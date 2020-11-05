It wasn’t quite the finale that we had hoped for. Tonight’s docket has diminished during the week as schools adhere to state and health recommendations.
Players, coaches and school officials have had to navigate the rough terrain of a season slate, not knowing whether they would be playing from one week to the next. They face constant health screenings and must rely on all of us in order to don their uniform and compete. Everyone should be applauded for their efforts.
Unfortunately, a select few outside the lines either don’t want to accept reality or seem get agitated when the subject is addressed. The good news: the regular season concludes tonight. Athletes in other fall sports got to experience a postseason.
Whether you choose to accept it or not, COVID-19 is sticking around and for football players to enjoy their own playoff scenario, “The Cure” is diligence.
Teams will “Play For Today.” Let’s ensure they can play for the next five weeks. The rock band The Cure and its catalog of songs will assist this week.
It’s time to pick. It’s “Friday I’m In Love.”
Week 9 Picks
Sayre 27, Fairview 14. Former Marshall quarterback Chad Pennington and his Spartans invade the Wood tonight. Sayre boasts an undefeated record even though its 2020 opponents have a combined record of 16-36. The Eagles are coming off a victory over Lewis County and the team is looking for some momentum heading into the playoffs. Pennington’s son, Cole, and his arm have the chance to “Burn” the Fairview defense. He has thrown 23 TD passes.
Raceland 27, Russell 23. After some alterations, the Rams have managed to play in eight games so far. The Red Devils had a victory snatched away from them after a Hail Mary from West Carter with no time remaining last week. It’s not exactly U.S. 23, but onlookers at Ram Stadium will be on “Fascination Street” as both teams get the opportunity to have one final test before beginning the postseason.
Raceland won the last Rail Cities Bowl on its home turf. Jake Heighton’s 1-yard plunge sealed a 14-7 victory after Hayden Topping scooped up a Red Devils fumble near the goal line. Russell answered with a 41-0 victory last season.
Fleming County 26, Shelby Valley 20. The Panthers have not seen Friday night lights in three weeks. Coach Bill Spencer will say that is “Never Enough,” but a victory over a quality team like the Wildcats will give Fleming County an extra boost for a playoff run.
Ironton 24, Ridgewood 17. The Fighting Tigers are hoping that at “10:15 Saturday Night” they have earned another spot in the state semifinals. The Generals bring a 9-0 record to Tanks Memorial Stadium and have outscored their opponents by an average score of 43-6 before outlasting Wheelersburg last week, 13-10. Ironton’s defense sends it one step forward towards another state final in the program’s 36th playoff appearance.
Listen Up!
Tonight’s radio coverage:
Sayre at Fairview: koolhits1057.com
Russell at Raceland: koolhits1057.com
Fleming County at Shelby Valley: WFLE 95.1 FM
Ridgewood at Ironton (Saturday): WIRO 1230 AM
