Consumers will spend $3.1 billion on Halloween candy in the U.S. this year.
Area pigskin players would dole out even more for a district championship if they had it to give.
Teams will lock in their postseason standing, at least through the first two rounds, after several key matchups conclude tonight (unless a three-way tie comes into play). RPI matters will garner attention down the road.
No matter the destination, treat yourself to a ball game tonight. Nine of the 11 games below have playoff implications. Shelby Valley and Lawrence County have secured their spot for the first two weeks of November.
Will teams see the sweet taste of victory, or will it leave a sour taste in their mouth?
It’s time to open my bag of picks and see which candy makes the list this week.
Week 10 Picks
Shelby Valley 36, Bath County 13. West Carter has been the “Candy Corn” of Class 2A, District 8. The Comets have been the standard and staple of the group since 2019. They have won three consecutive titles, but the white-and-blue-clad Wildcats claimed the top spot this season and they want to finish this district campaign unscathed.
Betsy Layne 28, Fairview 16. I don’t have any good “Whoppers” with this pick. The Bobcats arrive in Westwood off a competitive outing against Paintsville last week. The Eagles keep fighting, but Betsy Layne will prevail.
Lawrence County 32, Floyd Central 14. After a monumental win last week against Belfry, the Bulldogs don’t want to be called “Butterfinger” and let the momentum they gained to slip through their fingers. Lawrence County stays steady against the Jaguars.
Ashland 26, Greenup County 20. I hope you realize there is a big game in Lloyd tonight. If you don’t, shame on you. The hosts have more than “3 Musketeers” to tame the Tomcats even though quarterback Tyson Sammons has been a one-man wrecking crew. Ashland has evolved into a complete team too, and its passing game could be the difference tonight.
Johnson Central 38, Letcher County Central 17. You don’t have to be a bunch of “Smarties” to realize who dominates this district. The Cougars seem to frequently enter this game with a perfect district record only to run into a Golden Eagles roadblock. Letcher County Central, please remember to buckle your seat belt.
Fleming County 30, Lewis County 18. Reese’s “Take 5” provides many layers to savor. We should also take five minutes and acknowledge the turnaround of the Lions program. Lewis County is playing for a home playoff game tonight. The Panthers play the homewrecker in Vanceburg.
Ironton 34, Portsmouth 21. As much as the Fighting Tigers have been the top dog in the OVC, their spot on the 2022 throne is not official just yet. The conference winner will be decided at Trojan Coliseum in one of the area’s oldest rivalry games. Do you think Ironton will relinquish its crown? Give me a break, then break me off a piece of that “Kit Kat” bar.
Raceland 35, Paintsville 16. When deciding the winner of Class A, District 6, it usually involves these two teams. It’s like “Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.” You can’t have one without the other. Opponents have tried to slow down the Rams’ high-powered offense without much luck. The Tigers can’t stay around for four quarters.
Rowan County 23, Boyd County 21. There will be a “Starburst” at Paul Ousley Stadium tonight. Impact players reside on both sides on the ball, each hoping to guide their team to a big victory. The Lions and the Vikings can secure a district title tonight, depending on what transpires between Scott and Holmes. Boyd County can extinguish all the drama with a win. Rowan County will make us wait on the outcome in Covington.
East Carter 27, Russell 20. Like the two chocolate cookie bars in “Twix,” the Red Devils have been so close but can’t bring their two sides, the worthy competitor and the closer, together. The Raiders are looking to halt a three-game losing streak. Who will make the winning plays for a sweet victory?
East Ridge 24, West Carter 19. One of these teams will savor the taste of a second district win. They can enjoy the “Skittles,” but a playoff spot will be the reward at the end of the rainbow. The Warriors' night will be more colorful.
Set Your Clocks
After your Friday night football fix, check out the sports talk show “Eleventh Hour” live at The Daily Independent’s Facebook page at about 11 p.m., depending on our travel time. Expect a later starting time as I valiantly return from Morehead. Zack Klemme and I break down the night’s action and answer questions about your favorite area team. Photographer Matt Jones will also offer insights through his lens. Post your queries to the comments section during the show.
Listen Up!
Tonight’s radio coverage:
Shelby Valley at Bath County: WKCA 97.7 FM
Betsy Layne at Fairview: koolhits1057.com
Ashland at Greenup County: WBVB 97.1 FM, koolhits1057.com
Letcher County Central at Johnson Central: WSIP 98.9 FM
Fleming County at Lewis County: WFLE 95.1 FM, WKKS 104.9 FM
Ironton at Portsmouth: WIRO 1230 AM
Paintsville at Raceland: WKLW 94.7 FM, koolhits1057.com
Boyd County at Rowan County: WIVY 96.3 FM, koolhits1057.com
East Carter at Russell: koolhits1057.com
East Ridge at West Carter: WUGO 99.7 FM
