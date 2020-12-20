LEXINGTON
The Ashland defense has exceeded every challenge it has faced this season. The Tomcats’ final test came in the form of two offenses that could not be more different.
Ashland has experienced contrasting styles before, but in games the program hasn’t seen in three decades?
After another dominating performance on the biggest stage, the Tomcats proved once again they could handle the task at hand.
Ashland earned its third state championship in school history on Saturday with a resounding 35-14 victory over Elizabethtown at Kroger Field. The Tomcats seemed destined for their big moment after relenting a total of 24 points in the previous eight games.
They hadn’t played in a state final since the last time they proudly hoisted the hardware in 1990.
Adaptability has been a key component for football teams during the season. Ashland and its suffocating defense had to embrace that word the last two weeks.
Whether it was in a field of mud or a stadium with finely manicured turf, yards were hard to come by for two teams that have collected large amounts of real estate this season.
Playing a seven-time state champion who would prefer not to throw a pass, it wasn’t an issue in Ashland’s first state semifinal in 30 years.
The Tomcats encountered a pass-happy spread offense that averages 42 points a game eight days later and didn’t skip a beat.
“The coaches do a lot of game planning and they watch a lot of film,” senior Hunter Gillum said. “At practice, we have good game plans every week. They get the opposing offenses into our heads. They just pound it in there.”
“We go over and over reps until we know their offense,” he added. “We just come out and perform what we know and what we have practiced. … We feel pretty comfortable going in against those offenses.”
Ashland has surrendered just 59 points this season in 11 games. The Tomcats led the state in scoring defense, allowing 4.5 points a night coming into Saturday’s matchup against Elizabethtown. Panthers quarterback Clay Games had been the most proficient passer in Class 3A all season, tossing for more than 2,300 yards and 30 TDs.
Games completed 48% of his passes against the Tomcats as the Panthers tallied just seven points until collecting a late touchdown with the outcome already decided.
“They run a very versatile offense for sure,” Gillum said of the Panthers,” and we knew what we were getting into. We knew our defensive backs were going to have to stay back for passes, but we also knew we had to contain the run east to west because they run a lot of pitches and reverses.”
Gillum said the coaching staff had planned a day off last Monday after Ashland’s state semifinal win due to the fact that the team didn’t play until Saturday, but the Tomcat players wouldn’t hear of it. They realized what was at stake and that another day of preparation would help against an offense they hadn’t seen much of this season.
“We had an extra day of practice to game plan,” Gillum said. “We didn’t take off Monday. … We got an extra day of prep and I think it helped us out.”
Defensive coordinator Chad Tackett said the reason for the sterling performance in the Class 3A state championship didn’t materialize last week. The Tomcats have prepared for this moment since the end of last year.
“These kids have bought into working on the fundamentals and working on technique this offseason,” Tackett said. “We wanted to get back to basics and quit out-scheming people. We work on fundamentals every single day in practice. Kids are doing a great job buying into that and being more disciplined as far as reading their keys and playing with their hands. I think it has translated to the success on the field.”
Elizabethtown coach Ross Brown saw the uphill climb his team was playing against. A couple of nervous drops by receivers and an Ashland ball-control offense forced the coach’s hand to go for it on fourth-and-1 from his own 28-yard line early in the second quarter.
Games, under constant pressure most of the afternoon, found his receiver, Khia Sherrard, but Ashland’s Gage Layman was on him quickly and tackled him for a 2-yard loss.
“That fourth down stop was huge, and it got the energy up,” Gillum said. “The whole team was hyped. It got the momentum going our way. Our defense came out to play today. We were just flying to the ball. We did what we do best.”
Ashland looked comfortable playing on the Kroger Field turf for the first time even though the entire defensive game plan was the exact opposite than the week before against Belfry. The Pirates attempted 31 passes all season. Games had 37 all by himself on Saturday.
“That’s hard facing a ground-and-pound team one week and the next week you are facing a team where there are five wide receivers,” Tackett said. “The kids did a good job adjusting. A lot of it goes back into the secondary. (Defensive backs) coach (Ryan) Meenach did a great job getting those guys to understand this week is going to be more about getting to your coverage area as opposed to coming up on run support like we did last week (against Belfry).”
It wasn’t just the passing attack that concerned the Tomcats, but the ground game as well. The Tomcats seemed to spend the entire postseason in the mud leading up to the state final. Ashland took advantage of practicing at other venues to prepare for the different surface.
The team practiced at Coal Grove and Boyd County last week and Georgetown College when it arrived downstate on Friday night.
“When you play in mud, you don’t get those legs out and going as fast as you normally do you,” Tackett said. “You got to do a good job of keeping your feet under you. When you are playing on turf, you’re able to stride out a little bit more. Special thanks to those guys for letting us come out and practice and use their facilities. It really helped our kids out quite a bit leading up to this (championship) game.”
Belfry seemed to have its ground game stuck in the Putnam Stadium mud all night on Dec. 11. The Pirates were held to nearly 200 yards less than their rushing average this season. Even after a costly Tomcats fumble near their own goal line late in the game, the Ashland defense wouldn’t relent.
“These kids have shown out on both sides of the ball this year,” Tackett said. “In big games, they do show up. Hunter Gillum and JT Garrett back there anchor the defense as safeties, along with Jack Alley and Brett Mullins at corner. When it is time to show out, they show out. Triston (Rayburn) and Caleb (Tackett) did a good job at linebacker. Our defensive line really came on in the second half. We got two sacks. That was a big key.”
Ashland controlled the time of possession in the opening half, 17:25 to 6:35, and kept the ball away from the Panthers offense. The Tomcats decided to apply more pressure to Games and force some errant throws.
“We had a hard time getting to him in the first half,” Tackett said. “Our offense did a great job. When you have an offense like they do, you have to keep him off the field as much as possible. Our defense had to find ways to get pressure. We changed a few things up at halftime that helped in the second half. We start coming off the edge more instead of going up the middle. It made a huge difference.”
“We’ve been a bend-don’t-break defense all year long,” coach Tony Love said. “They’ve had their backs to the goal line. They bailed the offense out many times. They just keep responding and make plays. It was an all-around team effort by those guys.”
Junior Zane Christian said the defense wanted to deliver a message in his postgame comments.
“We knew that we had to set the tone with our physicality,” Christian said. “We had to come out here and smack them in the mouth and show them what eastern Kentucky football is like. We wanted to run downhill and hit them hard.”
Gillum rushed for 115 yards and led the Tomcats with nine tackles on Saturday.
“This one meant the most,” Gillum said. “The whole city of Ashland was cheering for us. It feels great to be out here and be able to play on Kentucky’s home field and win that state championship.”
Reach MATTHEW SPARKS at msparks@dailyindependent.com or (606) 326-2654. Follow @SparksWillFly35 on Twitter.