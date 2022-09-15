I have to pay a penance for my picks last week.
I learned one valuable lesson: Never make pigskin picks when you are on vacation.
It’s time to tip the cap to the victors in Week 4 and move on as I try to regain my winning ways tonight.
I just don’t have in it me for any whimsical repartee on this fateful Friday.
There was still call for celebration due to the events that transpired in the college ranks. Marshall pulled off one of the biggest wins in school history on the road against Notre Dame.
As I keep regaling about the game last Saturday, the Marshall Tucker Band will assist the picks.
It’s time to Tuck it and run. “See You Later, I’m Gone.”
Week 5 Picks
Lewis County 23, Bath County 18. These two teams are “Searchin’ for a Rainbow” and a win at the end of it. A successful outing before the start of district play next week would go a long way. The Lions have an edge here.
Mason County 30, Boyd County 20. The Royals “Take The Highway,” actually the AA Highway, before making their way to Cannonsburg for a highly anticipated matchup. The Lions staved off a Musketeers rally seven days ago and hope they won’t turn the ball over like they did in Maysville last season. Expect a closer game.
East Carter 29, Fleming County 15. “It Takes Time” to find the magic again after the loss of several key players for a state semifinal team. The Raiders have wasted no time finding their form, with help from the defense.
Green (Ohio) 26, Fairview 19. “Fly Eagle Fly” as Fairview soared to its first win of the season against Morgan County last Friday. The Bobcats come to Westwood undefeated after scoring 146 points in their last three games. Will we see more of the same from Green?
Ironton 33, South Point 14. You probably “Heard It In A Love Song” as fans at Tanks Memorial Stadium watched the Fighting Tigers’ power game play a familiar tune in the win over Johnson Central. Let me get to the Point. Chalk up another OVC victory.
Johnson Central 31, Waverly (Ohio) 16. There will be “Fire On The Mountain” as the Tigers travel to Paintsville and get a Golden Eagles team hot under the collar after two straight setbacks. Johnson Central’s offense sparks a win in the team’s first home game.
Lawrence County 33, Magoffin County 14. The Hornets will “Try One More Time” to defeat the Bulldogs in their 16th meeting. Lawrence County’s running game proves too much again.
Russell 27, Montgomery County 18. One team in Mount Sterling will get their first win tonight. Both programs are striving to get better each day and will take things “24 Hours at a Time.” The time has come for the Red Devils to add to their win column.
Paris 32, Morgan County 16. “In My Own Way,” I’m hoping for a close game in West Liberty, but lately, I haven’t gotten what I wanted.
Paintsville 27, Knox Central 17. It’s been a “Long Hard Ride” the last three weeks for the Tigers. Playing two straight state champions, then falling a point shy in overtime to Somerset. Paintsville pushes through the school of hard Knox and defeats the Panthers.
Raceland 35, West Carter 14. The newly minted No. 1 team in Class A returns from northern Kentucky and the Rams are ready to restart their winning ways. The Rams keep “Ramblin’” on against the Comets.
Greenup County 26, Rowan County 23. “Can’t You See,” picking this game presents a challenge because both teams continue to improve each week. After three straight wins, the Musketeers will have to rebound from their first defeat. The Vikings squeaked by Fleming County after denying their rival a late two-point conversion. Both teams have shown they can win a close game.
West Jessamine 29, Ashland 20. The Tomcats are back in the saddle and hit the road for a matchup with the Colts. “This Ol’ Cowboy” feels the passing attack from the home team can spur any thoughts of an Ashland win.
Set Your Clocks
After your Friday night football fix, check out the sports talk show “Eleventh Hour” live at The Daily Independent’s Facebook page at about 11 p.m., depending on our travel time. Zack Klemme and I break down the night’s action and answer questions about your favorite area team. Post your queries to the comments section during the show.
Listen Up!
Tonight’s radio coverage:
Bath County at Lewis County: WKCA 97.7 FM, WKKS 104.9 FM
Mason County at Boyd County: koolhits1057.com
Fleming County at East Carter: WUGO 99.7 FM, WFLE 95.1 FM, koolhits1057.com, wfle.fm
Green at Fairview: koolhits1057.com
South Point at Ironton: WIRO 1230 AM
Waverly at Johnson Central: WSIP 98.9 FM
Lawrence County at Magoffin County: WKYH 99.3 FM, koolhits1057.com
Russell at Montgomery County: koolhits1057.com
Paris at Morgan County: koolhits1057.com
Knox Central at Paintsville: WKLW 94.7 FM
West Carter at Raceland: koolhits1057.com
Greenup County at Rowan County: WIVY 96.3 FM, koolhits1057.com
Ashland at West Jessamine: WBVB 97.1 FM