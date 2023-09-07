It’s too early in the season to reach a breaking point.
We’ve already reached Week 4 of the football slate and I’m already trailing in the newspaper’s pick‘em contest. On the bright side, there is plenty of time to recover.
The same mindset can happen on the gridiron. Teams can build on their accomplishments and have several chances in the coming weeks to right the wrongs before district play begins.
It took just two weeks for East Carter’s fortunes to turn in the right direction. After a season-opening setback to Estill County due to a late Engineers touchdown, the Raiders bent but didn’t break in the final quarter on the road against Boyd County.
The Lions took their first lead of the game last Friday with 3:46 remaining. East Carter initiated a final drive that culminated with a Gabe Roberts TD catch with seven ticks left on the clock.
“I thought our team was relaxed in that situation and showed a lot of maturity in those last minutes,” East Carter coach Tim Champlin said. “I told our kids at the beginning of the drive we were in a hurry-up pace and needed to go fast and they seemed comfortable with it. I thought our coaches did a great job of having plays ready to be called based on different outcomes of the previous play. Players executed and coaches were able to put them in a position to succeed.”
Landon Yoak only had three rushes last year but has stepped up to be the Raiders’ primary ball carrier behind a solid offensive line. He has 43 carries in 2023 for 311 yards and five touchdowns.
East Carter encounters another stern road test tonight when it travels to Lloyd to face Greenup County. The offense can be a great equalizer and sustained drives can keep Musketeers QB Tyson Sammons off the field.
“It’s exciting to watch that young man make the most of every opportunity he’s received,” Champlin said about Yoak. “He’s worked hard for them and his carries have increased each game. We felt like we got in a groove there in the second half with him and wanted to keep giving him the ball. He kept running hard and seemed to almost get better with each carry along the way.”
It’s time for me to break free from my sluggish start to the season and find the midseason momentum that I need. Breaking Benjamin and their song list with join the selections this week.
I hope that I’m not writing another “Dear Agony” letter next week. “I Will Not Bow” to my picking predicament.
Gridiron Greats
--Gabe Roberts caught the game-winner but East Carter’s Mikey Hall collected seven catches for 144 yards and a score against Boyd County. The senior also leaped to corral a key catch on the Raiders’ final drive.
“Mikey Hall had a big game for us Friday night,” Champlin said. “We felt like this was a game that we weren’t going to be able to air it out like we had in earlier games but felt like if we took our shots at the right time they could be big. All eyes were on Gabe Roberts when we went to pass. Mikey found the open holes and Quentin read through his progressions and found him several times throughout the night.
“Gabe’s catch to end the game was massive.,” he added. “That’s a pass that Quentin and Gabe have worked on numerous times in practice. The chemistry between our receivers and Quentin is a credit to those guys getting together before and after practice, working routes and timing together, and learning each other. So far this year those three have been able to connect on some big plays and we hope to be able to continue that throughout the season.”
--Ashland’s LaBryant Strader continues to impress as the conductor of the Tomcats’ offensive engine. The junior totaled five touchdowns against George Washington last week. Strader has 11 TDs (seven through the air and four on the ground) through the first three games. Ashland travels to Bardstown tonight.
--After posting 37 yards of total offense against Shelby Valley, Lawrence County produced an impressive turnaround seven days later, recording 462 yards. Six different Bulldogs found the end zone against Perry County Central. Lawrence County enjoys a bye this week.
Week 4 Picks
Ashland 34, Bardstown 16. You won’t have to wait “Until The End” to find a winner. Tomcats take care of business early.
Estill County 31, Bath County 14. The Engineers “Follow” the winning track against the Wildcats.
Floyd Central 28, West Carter 20. Comets tried to “Give Me A Sign” after their close loss to Estill County last Friday. West Carter improves every week but falls on the road.
East Carter 29, Greenup County 27. I’m just “Torn In Two” in this matchup between a pair of strong teams. The Raiders ride the momentum from last week.
Johnson Central 35, Breathitt County 18. The Golden Eagles will certainly not “Fade Away” after consecutive defeats and rebound against the Bobcats.
Mason County 30, Boyd County 26. The starts for each team have gone separate ways but they are not stepping “Into The Nothing.” The pair have something and will eventually come together on both sides of the ball.
Morgan County 24, Fairview 20. I will “Never Again” say the Cougars can’t win three in a row.
Martin County 23, Paintsville 17. The offensive numbers for the visiting Cardinals don’t “Blow Me Away” but the opponents have been better than their counterparts.
Pikeville 34, Raceland 24. There is “The Great Divide” in the Class A standings. The Rams and Panthers have separated themselves from the pack. Pikeville finds enough separation at home.
Prestonsburg 28, Lewis County 19. Don’t hold your “Breath” with this pick. The two teams are evenly matched but I’m going with the home team.
Fleming County 36, Rowan County 17. The Panthers don’t have to go “Far Away” to pick up a win against their rival from Morehead.
Russell 27, Magoffin County 16. Russell had a tough game last week but I will “Dance with the Devil(s)” tonight.
Ironton 28, Cabell Midland 21. Two great teams and two physical defenses. But the Knights will have “Had Enough” of chasing the athletic Fighting Tigers around Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Set Your Clocks
Listen Up!
Tonight’s radio coverage:
Ashland at Bardstown: Cats Radio 93.3 FM, 1340 AM
Bath County at Estill County: WKCA 97.7 FM
West Carter at Floyd Central: koolhits1057.com
East Carter at Greenup County: WUGO 99.7 FM, koolhits1057.com
Breathitt County at Johnson Central: WSIP 98.9 FM
Martin County at Paintsville: WKLW 94.7 FM
Raceland at Pikeville: koolhits1057.com
Lewis County at Prestonsburg: koolhits1057.com
Fleming County at Rowan County: WFLE 95.1 FM, WIVY 96.3 FM
Saturday:
Ironton vs. Cabell Midland: WIRO 1230 FM
