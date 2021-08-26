I’m not a fortune teller. However, I can predict football will be played at field near you later tonight. I feel confident about that determination. Sadly, that is where my talents end.
I wish my picking prowess was just as astute.
It’s difficult to imagine what lies ahead so let’s go “Back In Time” for assistance with the selections this week. Huey Lewis and the News had a stellar collection of hit singles three decades ago and achieved 19 Top 10 singles.
If you watched the movie “Back to the Future,” you heard many of the band’s favorite hits. A DeLorean would be helpful right now to determine these picks.
Week 2 Picks
Bath County 28, Knott County Central 12. The Wildcats gave coach Chris Lane his first victory as head coach, but it won’t be “The Only One.” Bath County will prevail for the second straight week.
Morgan County 27, Betsy Layne 23. The Cougars are not asking “If This Is It” after securing an overtime win against visiting Seneca on Friday. Morgan County believes it will go 2-0 on the young season against the Wildcats. This prognosticator agrees.
Ashland 36, Boyd County 20. The Tomcats are looking forward after falling in their season opener. The team felt “The Power of Love” in practice this week and the veteran coach will have Ashland prepared for its county rival. The contest was canceled last year, and the Lions hope they can withstand a determined group of Tomcats.
Rowan County 30, East Carter 21. Cole Wallace is the “Heart and Soul” of the Vikings offense. Rowan County will set sail to Carter County for the second straight week. Charlie Terry can put up impressive numbers, but the Raiders’ defense will have to handle rough waters to keep Wallace and his teammates contained.
Fleming County 26, West Carter 24. The Comets prove it’s “Hip To Be Square” with a strong team effort in Flemingsburg. It won’t be flashy, but an emerging running back and solid defense should be enough to induce a competitive game — but not quite enough to get a win against senior Zeke Conn and the Panthers.
Ironton 32, Jackson 19. The song title, “The Heart of Rock and Roll,” seems fitting at Tanks Memorial Stadium. Jackson will have to be Ironmen, as its nickname projects. Game time has been moved 7:30 p.m., likely due to the heat. Ironton expects to play solid as a rock and continue to roll.
Bracken County 27, Lewis County 16. The Lions did not have a “Blue Monday” after they found a way to play on opening weekend with a version of Monday Night Football at Portsmouth Notre Dame. With a game under its belt, Lewis County doesn’t want a cold reception from the Polar Bears.
Beechwood 34, Paintsville 21. The question is “Do You Believe In Love?” You won’t see any in this matchup. The defending Class A champions welcome another Tigers team who did the same last season in Class 2A. Beechwood also brings the reigning Mr. Football to Memorial Stadium. Cameron Hergott and the Tigers from Beechwood show their stripes tonight.
Raceland 20, Russell 14. In a “Perfect World,” the latest Rail Cities Bowl will go down to the wire with one team making a big play to seal the win. The Red Devils and Rams both boast solid defenses, which could bode well for that scenario to happen. A rivalry game on Saturday night at Henry R. Evans Stadium sounds like perfection to me.
Listen Up!
Tonight’s radio coverage:
Knott County Central at Bath County: WKCA 97.7 FM
Morgan County at Betsy Layne: WLKS 102.9 FM
Ashland at Boyd County: WBVB 97.1 FM, koolhits1057.com
Rowan County at East Carter: WQXX 106.1 FM, WUGO 99.7 FM, koolhits1057.com
West Carter at Fleming County: WFLE 95.1 FM
Jackson at Ironton: WIRO 1230 AM
Bracken County at Lewis County: WKKS 104.9 FM
Beechwood at Paintsville: WKLW 94.7 FM
Saturday:
Raceland at Russell: koolhits1057.com
