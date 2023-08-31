I should warn you before I delve into this week’s picks. The column contains spoilers.
The unveiling of this information has no bearing on the pigskin selections. If I could see into the future, you would see a better record than I have produced the last two weeks.
But we did seew another Backyard Brawl classic last week. It was something that we could envision early in the season between two respected rivals.
The game came with last-second drama as Greenup County’s Aiden Gue came sprinting around his blockers to reach Russell’s final field goal try. He dove and changed its trajectory to give the Musketeers their first win of the season.
Greenup County coach Travis Jones saw it as a lesson on how to handle adversity.
“I think the last two weeks have provided two great learning experiences for our young team,” Jones said. “In Week 1, we didn’t play a very good first half. In Week 2, we didn’t play a very good second half. Both were the result of a big play going against us.”
“In both cases, we haven’t responded well,” he added. “We have to learn that there will be plays that do not go our way, but we have to learn how to respond to them. We can’t let what happened in the past affect the next play.”
Greenup County, like most teams, prepares the field goal defense every week in practice. The Musketeers took what they learned and blocked two kicks last Friday.
“We work on the field goal block every Monday and Thursday,” Jones said. “We always preach that special teams is 1/3 of the game. Our guys have bought into that mentality and it won us the game last week.”
Now, it’s my turn to see how I handle adversity. I hope that by the end of the night, I can feel a sense of justification for my picks. I received some inspiration with the return of my favorite bad guy on the season finale of the tv show, “Justified,” Tuesday night—Boyd Crowder.
If you are a fan of the show, you might recognize several episode titles that will help this week.
Gridiron Greats--Rhett Holbrook became Boyd County’s all-time leader in passing yards during the Lions game against Bell County. The junior has 2,658 career yards through the air after passing former quarterback Zac Wilson on Friday. He needs only one touchdown pass tonight against East Carter to hold that school record too. He’s currently tied with Joe Mullins at 28.
“It’s very impressive to see his development and growth into one of the best QBs in the state,” Boyd County coach Evan Ferguson said. “He was talented and young and able to start five games as a freshman but has made a huge jump in his accuracy and confidence. He has put a lot of work into his throwing motion and mechanics in the offseason with obvious improvements. … I am very excited to see his continued development and success.”
--Ashland’s Maverick Ashby scored a defensive and offensive touchdown in just his second varsity game for Ashland. The Tomcats have showcased their ability on offense in the first two games and their defense has put the team in successful situations.
--Gue got the big block but the Greenup County defense held strong during the final goal-line stand against the Red Devils. Russell’s Andre Richardson-Crews appeared to have a lane to the end zone with 30 seconds left but Tyson Sammons managed to tackle him from behind near the goal line.
Week 3 PicksBetsy Layne 32, Fairview 14. The Eagles keep improving but the path to a win with take several “Wrong Roads” (Season 5, Episode 9) this year.
Rowan County 29, Bath County 17. I have “Full Commitment” (Season 2, Episode 11) that the young Vikings will take care of business this week.
Johnson Central 27, Belfry 20. I’ve been “Burned” (Season 6, Episode 9) by this game before. But an early season matchup could reveal a different result.
Boyd County 28, East Carter 24. Someone should yell “Fire in The Hole” (Season 1, Episode 1) before these explosive offenses ignite. The Raiders’ physicality could keep it close and low-scoring.
Breathitt County 23, Lewis County 16. Lions coach Gene Peterson has become a “Fixer” (Season 1, Episode 3) in Vanceburg but Lewis County falls short in the first road game.
Ashland 34, George Washington 20. The Patriots will experience “The Toll” (Season 5, Episode 11) which takes on a defense trying to matchup against the Tomcats’ playmakers.
Ironton 28, Fairland 14. The Fighting Tigers start their final “The Hatchet Tour” (Season 4, Episode 9) before they cut ties with the Ohio Valley Conference.
Perry County Central 25, Lawrence County 17. The Bulldogs have some “Loose Ends” (Season 3, Episode 8) with the new offense after only posting 37 total yards against Shelby Valley last week.
Fleming County 37, Mason County 15. To the victor, goes “The Spoil” (Season 2, Episode 9). The Panthers continue their winning ways.
Berea 23 at Morgan County 21. There would be a “Reckoning” (Season 2, Episode 12) if I picked the Cougars two weeks in a row.
Prestonsburg 27 at Paintsville 18. It’s still warm enough to go “Hatless” (Season 1, Episode 9), coatless and gloveless to games. The Tigers can’t heat the offense enough against the Blackcats.
Greenup County 27, Portsmouth 13. The Musketeers supply “The Hammer” (Season 1, Episode 10) in the form of their running game with Tyson Sammons and Ike Henderson.
Russell 30, South Point 16. Russell does not want to be “The (Red) Devil You Know” (Season 3, Episode 4) from last year. They continue to make strides against the Pointers.
Estill County 26, West Carter 19. I “Trust” (Season 6, Episode 10) the young Comets will make this a game coming off the bye week. They will stay on track against the Engineers.
Set Your ClocksAfter your Friday night football fix, join William Adams, Matt Jones and yours truly for “11th Hour,” live on The Daily Independent’s Facebook page around 11 p.m., depending on our travel time. Leave any comments or questions during the show and we will attempt to answer them.
Listen Up!Tonight’s radio coverage:
Fairview at Betsy Layne: koolhits1057.com
Rowan County at Bath County: WIVY 96.3 FM, WKCA 97.7 FM
Johnson Central at Belfry: WSIP 98.9 FM
East Carter at Boyd County: koolhits1057.com
Lewis County at Breathitt County: koolhits1057.com
Ashland at George Washington: Cats Radio 93.3 FM, 1340 AM
Fairland at Ironton: WIRO 1230 AM
Perry County Central at Lawrence County: WKYH 99.3 FM
Fleming County at Mason County: WFLE 95.1 FM
Berea at Morgan County: koolhits1057.com
Prestonsburg at Paintsville: WKLW 94.7 FM
Estill County at West Carter: koolhits1057.com