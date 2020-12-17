Christmas has come early.
The unwrapping of presents comes next week. But for Ashland and Paintsville fans, their two schools have the opportunity to put a bow on an unpredictable season with a state title.
In normal times, championship weekend would take place at the beginning of December. COVID-19 and its Scrooge-like effects have pushed football deep into the holiday season. You find the silver linings where you can.
Both teams hope to write a new chapter in their storied histories. The Tomcats and Tigers want “A Christmas Story” they can tell for years to come. They don’t want to start “Christmas Vacation” without adding some new hardware to their trophy case.
Whether you are one of the “Die Hard” — that is a Christmas movie, we can debate that later — fans traveling to Kroger Field or listening and watching the contest “Home Alone,” we should revel at the work of everyone that made it possible to complete a season.
No one came through unscathed, but they found a way to see Friday night lights.
Let’s try a different spin on “A Christmas Carol” for the state championship games and the final picks of the season.
State Finals Picks
Ghost of Seasons Past — Paintsville remembers the last time it stepped onto Kroger Field. Pikeville took advantage of some early Tiger turnovers and produced big plays on its way to a 43-0 victory.
Paintsville has waited 54 weeks for a return trip. It has experienced its own trials and tribulations, like most teams this year, and overcame a pair of defeats to end the regular season. The Tigers refocused in the playoffs with a new quarterback and a determination to play for another chance at the title.
Ashland will always have the Tomcats’ tradition following wherever it goes. The school will be looking for its third state championship (recognized by the KHSAA) on Saturday morning and secure its own spot in history with a victory.
If you scored a point against the Tomcats defense this year, you had to earn it. Ashland has only given up 45 points this season, a minuscule 4.5 points a contest. The defense has been a Grinch during its last five games, allowing just 10 points. They have shown they can handle adversity during their playoff run.
Ghost of Seasons Present — Ashland will meet a high-powered scoring offense in the Class 3A championship game. Elizabethtown averages 45 points a game and features quarterback Clay Games, who has 30 TDs and only two interceptions.
The Tomcats have produced a bevy of big plays this season with playmakers JT Garrett, Keontae Pittman and Hunter Gillum. Kroger Field offers those players plenty of room to roam, but the defense will get a challenge from the Panthers’ spread offense.
Paintsville endured an injury to its starting quarterback, Jake Hyden. Senior wide receiver Karsten Poe shifted under center at the outset of the postseason, and the Tigers still prospered with four consecutive wins, including an overtime victory on the road.
The Tigers face Kentucky Country Day in Lexington today. They defeated the Bearcats in Louisville last year, 44-20. Many of the same players return. Paintsville features the same running attack and a dominant offensive line, so it enters consecutive state finals a confident team.
Ghost of Seasons Future — The Kentucky Wildcats didn’t find much success on the Kroger Field turf this fall, but that won’t happen to a pair of ’Cats that play this weekend.
Paintsville welcomes another chance to play for its first state title in history. The Tigers won’t reach the 474 rushing yards they tallied in last year’s meeting, but their ground game will be too much for the Bearcats.
Paintsville 27, Kentucky County Day 20.
With a victory, Ashland will secure its first undefeated season since 1958. Elizabethtown will offer an offense that the Tomcats haven’t seen much this year. It’s also doubtful that the Panthers have seen the speed and physicality of Ashland’s defense this season.
Ashland 24, Elizabethtown 14.
Listen Up!
State championship radio coverage:
Paintsville vs. Kentucky Country Day (Today at 11 a.m.): WKLW 94.7 FM
Ashland vs. Elizabethtown (Saturday at 11 a.m.): WBVB 97.1 FM
Reach MATTHEW SPARKS at msparks@dailyindependent.com or (606) 326-2654. Follow @SparksWillFly35 on Twitter.