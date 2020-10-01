The calendar has turned to October. To say it’s been quite a year would be the ultimate understatement.
The last seven months has taught us to appreciate each day and take them one at a time. There has been some adversity along the way, and you can expect it won’t be the last time.
We have cause to rejoice as there is a full slate of games on the docket tonight. We all hope that it stays that way.
There is another cause for celebration today. The legendary band Bon Jovi releases its 16th album, appropriately named “Bon Jovi 2020.” The group’s impressive catalog of songs will assist the picks this week.
I just hope I don’t give these picks a bad name…
Week 4 Picks
West Carter 34, Bath County 12. The Wildcats defense will do everything it can to stop Leetavious Cline and the Comets, but the explosive back will make it difficult for an opposing player to “Lay Your Hands On Me.”
Boyd County 28, Fairview 13. The Lions’ offensive game plan ran on all cylinders last week and presumably will make the same impact tonight against the Eagles. Boyd County proves “This Is Our House” with its third straight win on its new field.
Johnson Central 33, Clay County 15. The philosophy for Golden Eagles opponents is “Do What You Can,” but the majority of the time, it is not enough. Johnson Central opens district play with its 18th straight win. After tonight, it will have won 31 of its last 32 games. Unreal.
Greenup County 24, Montgomery County 10. The Musketeers “Come Back” after an Iron Bowl setback last week against Raceland to record a home victory over the Indians.
Holmes 27, Rowan County 26. As I write this sentence, the regret is starting to build. The Vikings proved me wrong last week and might do it again a second time. The Bulldogs can expect heavy doses of Cole Wallace, who rushed for 464 yards last week and 202 against Holmes last year. It could mean “Bad Medicine” for Holmes and my picks record.
Ironton 41, Sycamore 21. You “Always” pick the Tigers in an Ohio Valley Conference game this season. Their regular season finale with South Point was canceled late Thursday and the opponent was changed to the Aviators. If you think that will change my pick, you are barking under the wrong tree.
Leslie County 32, Morgan County 18. The Cougars are looking for a “Breakout” performance but won’t get it against the Eagles.
Lawrence County 26, Magoffin County 20. The Bulldogs finally get their chance to shine under the Friday Night Lights and are “Keeping The Faith” that they can keep playing. Lawrence County avoids getting stung by the Hornets in its opener.
Pendleton County 23, Lewis County 12. The Lions will try to “Take Back The Night” after the Wildcats defeated them last year. A more competitive Lewis County team will make the margin closer.
Paintsville 31, Perry County Central 13. The Tigers are on a mission to get back to Kroger Field and the Class A championship game. The Tigers produce another command performance against the Commodores and win in a “Runaway.”
Fleming County 27, Powell County 20. With a new quarterback and a young team this season, each week is “One Step Closer” to where the Panthers want to be at the end of year. A victory over the Pirates is a step in the right direction.
Ashland 34, Raceland 17. It will be the 31st meeting between the two teams, but for the first time, it will be on the Rams home turf. “This Ain’t a Love Song” for Raceland tonight as coach Tony Love and the Tomcats’ speed will come out on top for the 11th time in the last 12 meetings against the home team.
Russell 27, Simon Kenton 23. Pioneers quarterback Chase Crone averages nearly 30 pass attempts a contest in his first three games. Don’t expect receivers to be “Open All Night” against a Red Devils defense that has eight takeaways. Russell closes out the visitors from Class 6A.
Listen Up!
Tonight’s radio coverage:
West Carter at Bath County: WUGO 99.7 FM, WKCA 97.7 FM
East Carter at Betsy Layne: koolhits1057.com
Fairview at Boyd County: koolhits1057.com
Johnson Central at Clay County: WSIP 98.9 FM
Montgomery County at Greenup County: koolhits1057.com
Rowan County at Holmes: WQXX 106.1 FM
Sycamore at Ironton: WIRO 1230 AM
Morgan County at Leslie County: WLKS 102.9 FM
Lawrence County at Magoffin County: WKYH 99.3-FM
Lewis County at Pendleton County: WKKS 104.9 FM
Paintsville at Perry County Central: WKLW 94.7 FM
Fleming County at Powell County: koolhits1057.com, WFLE 95.1 FM
Ashland at Raceland: WBVB 97.1 FM, koolhits1057.com
Simon Kenton at Russell: koolhits1057.com
