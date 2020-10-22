Team schedules have resembled a revolving door this season, but area schools are still playing football. Athletic directors, school officials and coaches have handled the uncertainty well and have found ways to keep their athletes on the field.
That survivor mentality will come in handy this week with some key matchups on the docket. Most districts will wrap up play tonight with some seeding scenarios still to be determined.
Football fans will have their sights set on two big games in our area. You will need the “Eye Of The Tiger.” Paintsville visits Ram Stadium tonight in the latest installment of their rivalry. Raceland will try to avoid its sixth straight playoff trip to Memorial Field in November.
Ironton hosts Johnstown-Monroe in a Division V region quarterfinal on Saturday. The two teams have postseason experience and each have reached a state final the last two seasons — the Johnnies in 2018 and the Fighting Tigers last year.
That’s just a taste for your pigskin palate. The great rock band Survivor will assist the picks this week.
Week 7 Picks
Shelby Valley 28, Bath County 13. The Wildcats showed some promise on new coach Chris Lane’s “First Night” on the sideline, but Bath County did not have enough to defeat Prestonsburg. The result remains the same this week.
Betsy Layne 25, Fairview 18. The Eagles have faced a daunting schedule while their small roster has battled injuries. Coach Daniel Armstrong believes there are winnable games ahead so “Let It Be Now” that the team finishes the regular season on a high note. The Eagles are improving but the Bobcats make enough plays on the road.
Lawrence County 31, Floyd Central 14. With a limited schedule, the Bulldogs want to keep playing games. This district contest is back on after it was canceled early in the week. The team tells the Jaguars that we “Can’t Let You Go.”
Ashland 38, Greenup County 12. The Tomcats know that “Love Is On My Side.” Coach Tony Love keeps the playbook open with a cavalcade of weapons and may yet again dial up a trick play or two. Ashland secures the top seed in the district with a victory in Lloyd.
Johnson Central 37, Letcher County Central 16. The Cougars arrive in Paintsville tonight with an undefeated record but are they “Ready For The Real Thing” against the Golden Eagles, No. 1 in Class 4A, who are looking for their 21st straight win.
Trimble County 21, Morgan County 16. The visiting Raiders will do “Whatever it Takes” to keep the Cougars winless.
Prestonsburg 24, Lewis County 19. “When Seconds Count” late in this game, the Blackcats will claim their second straight victory against the Lions.
Paintsville 35, Raceland 20. The matchup has the “Whole Town Talkin’” because this game always has major playoff implications. The Tigers bring a No. 1 ranking to Ram Stadium hoping to leave with their sixth straight regular season victory against their district rivals. It would force Raceland’s postseason path to head south once again. The quarterback play here is phenomenal but the Paintsville supporting cast prevails.
Rowan County 33, Boyd County 24. It’s the “Moment of Truth” for both teams in Class 4A, District 6. The Vikings would secure a home playoff game with a win. The Lions still remain in the hunt, so this is “The One That Really Matters.”
West Carter 36, Boone County 12. The Comets and Rebels meet for the first time. The first time you play against Leetavious Cline will be an “Everlasting” experience. West Carter will get back to its winning ways after a detour in Paintsville last week.
Ironton 30, Johnstown-Monroe 17. The Ohio Division V playoffs will once again “Take You On A Saturday” night to Tanks Memorial Stadium. The Fighting Tigers nearly defeated a highly ranked Johnnies team two seasons ago and will be prepared for a different outcome when the roles are reversed.
Listen Up!
This weekend’s radio coverage:
Shelby Valley at Bath County: WKCA 97.7 FM
Betsy Layne at Fairview: koolhits1057.com
Lawrence County at Floyd Central: WKYH 99.3-FM
Ashland at Greenup County: WBVB 97.1 FM, koolhits1057.com
Letcher County Central at Johnson Central: WSIP 98.9 FM
Prestonsburg at Lewis County: WKKS 104.9 FM
Trimble County at Morgan County: WLKS 102.9 FM
Paintsville at Raceland: WKLW 94.7 FM, koolhits1057.com
Boyd County at Rowan County: WQXX 106.1 FM, koolhits1057.com
Johnstown-Monroe at Ironton: WIRO 1230 AM
