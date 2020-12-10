It’s been a tumultuous year. That may even be an understatement.
The precautions to stay healthy and safe have been needed. But through the postponements, cancellations and quarantines, we are ending the season on a high note.
The northeastern Kentucky teams in our coverage area have found a way to persevere and prevail. Some have seen more field time. Some have seen their season end abruptly. But for four teams, the season continues with a chance at the ultimate prize still within their grasp.
It’s the first time we’ve had this many area schools competing in the state semifinals. After battling the mud, the mire and the muck for four quarters last week, Ashland, Paintsville, West Carter and Johnson Central (the Golden Eagles play on turf but experienced a steady rain) will get to say “Take Me Home” one more time.
Each of these teams will host another playoff game just like the last three rounds of the playoffs, except for the Tigers, who earned a road victory over Raceland on Nov. 27.
There will be several firsts on the semifinal slate as detailed below, but there is something “In The Air Tonight” that makes one believe that it won’t be the last.
If you haven’t guessed it by now, Grammy winner Phil Collins will assist with the picks. Teams have been “Against All Odds” this season and will be up for the challenge that awaits them.
I am still waiting for someone to tell me what “Sussudio” means. Time to pick.
Final Four Picks
Belfry 27, Ashland 21. The Tomcats will face their most potent opponent of the season tonight. The playmakers in maroon have turned the playbook into “A Groovy Kind of Love.” You expect that coach Tony Love and offensive coordinator Colt Phelps to devise a few more wrinkles to put points on the board. The Pirates and the Tomcats have been in “Two Worlds” over the last three decades. Belfry will be making its ninth appearance in state semifinals in the last 11 seasons. Ashland advanced past the third round for the first time in 30 years last week, but the defending Class 3A champions will move on.
Johnson Central 32, Franklin County 17. The weather should greatly improve tonight but if the Flyers are expecting “Another Day In Paradise” in Paintsville tonight, think again. Franklin County brings an impressive 8-1 record to Eagle Field. Its only blemish was against Louisville Central who the Flyers handled, 42-6, in the district championship game. The Golden Eagles have more than enough weapons to combat a Franklin County defense that has given up 10 points a game this season. Johnson Central adds to the tally and makes it 26 wins in a row.
Paintsville 28, Newport Central Catholic 20. The Tigers want “One More Night” of playoff football, but they don’t want to get caught looking ahead at another trip to the Class A final. Paintsville coach Joe Chirico has his team focused on the visiting Thoroughbreds. Newport Central Catholic was shut out in its final two regular season games before putting 87 on the scoreboard in the first two postseason games, including 21 in the fourth quarter to defeat RPI No. 1 Louisville Holy Cross last week. Karsten Poe, Harris Phelps and company still have some Memorial magic left in them.
Beechwood 34, West Carter 24. “Do You Remember” the last time the Comets played in a state semifinal game? You don’t because it has never happened until now. Five seasons ago, West Carter was just hoping to find its way into the playoffs. Now the Comets are playing with high expectations and are now one win away from reaching the summit at the state finals. Beechwood, a 14-time state champion, stands in their way and the Tigers have been an immovable object in the postseason. Beechwood QB Cameron Hergott and West Carter running back Leetavious Cline will advise opposing defenses, “Don’t Lose My Number.” Both have put up impressive numbers this season but the Tigers’ number on the scoreboard will be slightly larger tonight.
Listen Up!
Tonight’s radio coverage:
Belfry at Ashland: WBVB 97.1 FM
Franklin County at Johnson Central: WSIP 98.9 FM
Newport Central Catholic at Paintsville: WKLW 94.7 FM
Beechwood at West Carter: WUGO 99.7 FM
