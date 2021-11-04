Halloween has passed, but an eerie feeling still remains this week as the postseason begins in our area.
It started on Sunday. The Bengals are not known for their consistency, and after giving Baltimore a thrilling thumping the week before, Cincinnati treated us with a lackluster performance in New York.
Mike White collected 405 passing yards and three touchdowns for the Jets in his NFL debut. The quarterback had never started a professional game and torched the Bengals defense in a 34-31 victory.
It was the first 400-yard passing day for the New York Jets since 2000.
Scary indeed. But that is not the most frightening part.
Cincinnati’s defeat broke up Aaron Snyder’s perfect week. Our esteemed editor has bolted to the top of The Daily Independent pick’em standings.
To see Snyder with a lead this late in the season, it feels like we are in the Twilight Zone.
I will stay with that theme this week. The television show ran from 1959-64 and recorded 156 episodes. The picks will include a show title as I try to make sense of this new development.
Playoff Week 1 Picks
Breathitt County 29, Morgan County 13. The Bobcats welcome “The Arrival” (Season 3, Episode 2) of the Cougars to Jackson tonight. Breathitt County won all three district games this season and continues the streak.
East Carter 31, Greenup County 14. Running back Charlie Terry has been “The Prime Mover” (Season 2, Episode 21) of the football behind the Raiders’ offensive line. East Carter has several offensive weapons. The siren at Steve Womack Field should get a workout against the Musketeers.
Fleming County 28, Lewis County 12. The Lions’ victory in their regular-season finale made “A World of Difference” (Season 1, Episode 23) for a playoff spot. Lewis County makes the trip to Flemingsburg, where the Panthers will be the difference maker.
Johnson Central 34, Clay County 16. Paintsville is a “Nice Place To Visit” (Season 1, Episode 28), but not for teams in Class 4A, District 6. The Golden Eagles have won 16 straight district contests. Johnson Central makes it 17 against the Tigers.
Lawrence County 30, Magoffin County 17. The Hornets will need to rely on offensive “Execution” (Season 1, Episode 26) to keep the Dawgs’ rushing attack off the field. Lawrence County piled up 250 yards on the ground in the first encounter this season. I expect the Bulldogs will compile more real estate in Louisa tonight.
Paintsville 35, Betsy Layne 18. It’s not “What’s In The Box” (Season 5, Episode 24), but who’s in the box for the Bobcats. Harris Phelps is option No. 1 for the Tigers and stopping him will be the top priority after his 177-yard performance when the two teams met on Oct. 15.
Rowan County 32, Harrison County 20. The Vikings are now “The Lonely” (Season 1, Episode 7) in Class 4A, District 6 after breaking a three-way logjam at the top with their RPI ranking. The Thorobreds will find Rowan County has more horsepower.
Russell 24, Ashland 21. The two rivals meet in the opening round of the playoffs after producing a thriller on Ivan McGlone Field three weeks ago. The Red Devils benefited from “Shadow Play” (Season 2, Episode 26) against the Tomcats as Bradley Rose hit Carson Patrick on a 94-yard TD pass from the shadow of his own end zone. Both teams will look for any chance to grab momentum in another tight contest. A winning play might just happen in the “Nick of Time” (Season 2, Episode 7).
West Carter 37, Bath County 17. “The Changing of the Guard” (Season 3, Episode 37) didn’t happen in Class 2A, District 8 again this season. The Comets get their first two playoff games at home and want to keep the streak alive against the Wildcats.
Ironton 36, Portsmouth 13. The Fighting Tigers and Trojans prepare for “The Encounter” (Season 5, Episode 31) at Tanks Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Portsmouth grabbed an early lead before Ironton soundly defeated its rival two weeks ago in the regular season. The Tigers continue their postseason march back to Canton.
Set Your Clocks
After your Friday night football fix, check out the sports talk show “Eleventh Hour” live on The Daily Independent’s Facebook page at about 11 p.m., depending on our travel time. Zack Klemme and I break down the night’s action and answer questions about your favorite area teams. We will also look at potential playoff matchups the following week. Post your queries to the comments section during the show.
Listen Up!
Tonight’s radio coverage:
Morgan County at Breathitt County: koolhits1057.com
Greenup County at East Carter: WUGO 99.7 FM, koolhits1057.com
Lewis County at Fleming County: WKKS 104.9 FM, WFLE 95.1 FM
Clay County at Johnson Central: WSIP 98.9 FM
Magoffin County at Lawrence County: koolhits1057.com
Betsy Layne at Paintsville: WKLW 94.7 FM
Harrison County at Rowan County: WIVY 96.3 FM
Ashland at Russell: WBVB 97.1 FM, koolhits1057.com
Bath County at West Carter: WUGO 99.7 FM
Saturday:
Portsmouth at Ironton: WIRO 1230 AM
Reach MATTHEW SPARKS at msparks@dailyindependent.com or (606) 326-2654. Follow @SparksWillFly35 on Twitter.