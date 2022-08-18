I’ll start the first picks column of the year with a confession.
When I listen to the songs that are played during warmups at high school games, I have no clue what they are. I have no idea who is singing.
If I spent more time in the land of TikTok and social media, I might have a better appreciation for the new generation of music. I don’t see that wall coming down any time soon.
It would also explain the rock bands that I use to assist the picks every week. They have a little age on them, but then again, so do I.
I hope everyone will recognize the musical act in Week 1. It’s time to usher in a new football season with the legendary Rolling Stones. If you’re not familiar with that band, I can no longer help you.
The moment has come to “Start Me Up” with a new season of selections.
Week 1 Picks
Boyd County 30, South Point 16. “The Last Time” these two teams met, the Lions pulled away for a 49-10 victory. What’s the Point of that statement? Probably nothing. It’s a new year, but Boyd County should find success again on the road.
Bath County 26, Fairview 12. “Little By Little,” these teams will continue to make strides under new leadership. The Wildcats will prevail in the season opener.
Paintsville 34, Floyd Central 17. The Panthers welcome the Tigers tonight and will “Play With Fire” if they expect to slow down Harris Phelps. The running back kicks off his senior campaign with a big night as Paintsville prepares to play defending state champions the next two weeks.
Lawrence County 27, Harrison County 14. There will be Thorobreds on one side of the field and “Wild Horses” in the Bulldogs’ backfield on the other. Another strong rushing attack from Lawrence County gets the season started on the right track.
Morgan County 24, Lewis County 13. Sometimes a pair of “Tumbling Dice” is needed to make a selection. In the first week, the dice are used quite often until you get a sense of how a team operates with new personnel. The Lions have a new coach and will be looking for a spark after a string of defeats in the last three seasons. The Cougars have enough for a win.
West Carter 28, Rowan County 21. The Vikings have several athletic skill guys and a senior quarterback returning. The contest should be a tight one as the Comets replace several starters from last year’s team. Defense and Cole Crampton running a “Moonlight Mile” in Morehead will be the difference maker.
Russell 24, Boone County 16. It was a defensive battle when the two teams met last year, and the Rebels will have no “Sympathy For The Devil” after the graduation of Bradley Rose and Connor Goodall. Russell still features explosive offensive options, such as Andre Richardson-Crews and Carson Patrick, to disappoint the visitors.
Ironton 29, Wheelersburg 20. The Fighting Tigers have been a “Beast of Burden” during the offseason after the Pirates ended their last campaign in the region semifinals. Ironton has waited nine long months for the return game and face their rivals with a healthy team.
Fleming County 26, Greenup County 18. Renovations to the Musketeers’ home facility weren’t complete in time to host the season opener, but at Kentucky Christian University, no one will have to ask “Gimme Shelter.” The Panthers have enough to shield an improving Greenup County team and pick up a win.
Johnson Central 38, Lafayette 14. The Golden Eagles were back in the state championship game last season after an impressive run of appearances was snapped in 2020. But a good Boyle County team showed Johnson Central “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” when the Rebels denied the Golden Eagles another Class 4A title. Under the new command of new coach Jesse Peck, they collect an impressive win over the Generals.
Saturday
East Carter 25, Montgomery County 13. Both Carter County teams have asked “Can You Hear Me Knocking” the last two years after East Carter and West Carter busted down the door and produced historic seasons. Coach Tim Champlin hopes the Raiders can hold on to the ball after recording several turnovers against the Indians in 2021. East Carter hangs on for a win.
Raceland 31, Ashland 20. The Rams won’t have the “Satisfaction” of playing on their new turf in the season opener against the Tomcats. The turf at Ed Miller Stadium in Wheelersburg will have to do. If it means a victory over Ashland, Raceland would play in the adjoining parking lot.
Set Your Clocks
After your Friday night football fix, check out the sports talk show “Eleventh Hour” live at The Daily Independent’s Facebook page at about 11 p.m., depending on our travel time. Zack Klemme and I break down the night’s action and answer questions about your favorite area team. Post your queries to the comments section during the show.
Listen Up!
Tonight’s radio coverage:
Boyd County at South Point: koolhits1057.com (7 p.m. kickoff)
Fairview at Bath County: WKCA 97.7 FM, koolhits1057.com
Paintsville at Floyd Central: WKLW 94.7 FM
Morgan County at Lewis County: WKKS 104.9 FM, koolhits1057.com
West Carter at Rowan County: WIVY 96.3 FM
Boone County at Russell: koolhits1057.com
Ironton at Wheelersburg: WIRO 1230 AM
Fleming County vs. Greenup County (at KCU): WFLE 95.1 FM, koolhits1057.com
Johnson Central vs. Lafayette (at Henry Clay): WSIP 98.9 FM
Saturday:
East Carter at Montgomery County: koolhits1057.com
Raceland vs. Ashland (at Wheelersburg): WBVB 97.1 FM, koolhits1057.com