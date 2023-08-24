We are all feeling the heat in Week 2.
The thermometer will approach 100 degrees today. It has prompted a 24-hour postponement for a rivalry game and delayed the kickoffs for several contests tonight.
We already had multiple games scheduled on Saturday, so we get a two-day pigskin party to enjoy.
Several teams have been in a celebratory mood this week after securing wins to open the 2023 season.
Ashland fought off a Raceland rally. Ironton outlasted a rival with a strong second-half defensive effort. Lawrence County implemented a new offense and had to use a first-time starter to show it off. It worked out well for coach Alan Short and the Bulldogs.
“I’m sure at times last week he may have internally felt that he had the world on his shoulders,” Short said of sophomore Luke Fetherolf. “Last Friday was his first time in a varsity football game. He was a part of our team last year but was unable to practice due to recovery from an ACL injury that occurred in middle school. I thought he performed well. He is going to have a bright future in our program.”
Fetherolf assuming the QB duties after returning starter Talon Pollack wasn’t cleared medically for the opener. He threw 16 times in the new spread offense for 120 yards. The Bulldogs stuck to their rushing roots with 315 yards on the ground, dominated by Cody Crum and Will McDavid.
“I knew that we had a good week of practice and our guys were eager to play,” Short said. “Coach (Tom) Frazier had a great plan and our kids were able to execute. I was very pleased with how we were able to operate and the improvement we were able to make from the previous Friday.”
“I have been telling people we are a work in progress and I expect us to get more comfortable running this offense as the season progresses,” he added. “Certainly it was the first time in the last 12 years, maybe ever, that Lawrence County has taken 100% of our snaps from the shotgun. I strongly believe that this offense goes with the talents of our team.”
Fleming County coach Bill Spencer wanted to test his team in Week 1. The Panthers traveled to Lexington to compete with Class 6A Henry Clay. After a late start, Fleming County completed a comeback to win 20-18.
“One of the things every year that you want to see is how your kids respond to adversity,” Spencer said. “I was pleased that our kids didn’t flinch. They kept plugging away in a rough environment.”
Gridiron Greats
--The main reason for the Panthers’ success can be directed at one person. Senior Austin Trent rushed for 249 yards and two touchdowns. The running back toted the ball for 42 of his team’s 64 offensive snaps. Spencer expected that the Blue Devils defense knew who was getting the ball but they still couldn’t stop it.
“Austin is a workhorse,” Spencer said. “He gets stronger as the game goes along. Everyone in their stadium knew who was getting the ball and he just kept carrying us!”
--Lewis County couldn’t hold off Nicholas County, but in turn, the Blue Jackson couldn’t grab hold of Lions rusher Braedyn McGlone. The junior produced 166 rushing yards and three TDs. McGlone has picked up where Austin Howard left off as Lewis County’s primary ball carrier.
--Russell didn’t wait for the rug to be pulled out from under it last week against Mason County. The Red Devils had numerous close calls last season but started fresh this year and took care of business from the opening kickoff in a 28-8 victory.
One look at our records from last week and you can clearly see that no one is “Hot Stuff (Donna Summer)” with it comes to picking games. “The Heat Is On (Glenn Frey)” in Week 2 and I’m already starting to sweat.
Week 2 Picks
Betsy Layne 29, Bath County 19. It looks to be “Too Hot (Kool and The Gang)” for the Wildcats on the road this week.
Boyd County 28, Bell County 24. The Lions look to continue their hot streak but it will be “99 In The Shade (Bon Jovi)” on the home turf this week. Boyd County will handle the heat check at home.
East Carter 32, Rowan County 16. One team will feel the “Burn (Carrie Underwood)” of a 0-2 start. It won’t be the Raiders.
Fleming County 33, Nicholas County 17. Austin Trent remains “Hot Blooded (Foreigner)” against the Blue Jackets tonight.
Morgan County 15, Jenkins 10. The Cougars define the term “Hot N Cold (Katy Perry).” Morgan County gets a little heated tonight at Jenkins.
Lawrence County 30, Shelby Valley 14. The Bulldogs will have a hunk, a hunk of “Burning Love (Elvis Presley)” when they unveil the new turf tonight. The running game will see plenty of it.
Raceland 27, Letcher County Central 21. The early schedule could mean a “Cruel Summer (Bananarama)” for the visitors. The Rams need this one.
Magoffin County 25, Lewis County 20. “In The Heat of the Night (Ray Charles)” at Vanceburg, the Lions will feel the second sting of the season.
Paris 31, Paintsville 18. It’s “Summer In The City (The Lovin’ Spoonful)” in Paris and the Greyhounds should run past their opponents.
Saturday
Ashland 34, West Jessamine 23. The Tomcats look to remain “Hot Hot Hot (Arrow)” and saddle up for win No. 2 against the Colts.
Caverna 21, Fairview 13. The Eagles look to start a “Heat Wave (Linda Ronstadt)” on the road but the team is still warming up.
Greenup County 27, Russell 23. It’s already getting “Hot in Herre (Nelly) even though the game will kick off tomorrow. The Red Devils are out to prove it wasn’t just the “Heat of The Moment (Asia)” against the Royals. The Musketeers hope to get back on the winning track in a close game.
Ironton 24, Jackson 17. “Some Like It Hot (Power Station)” and the Fighting Tigers thrive on the heat their defense will provide against Jackson.
Johnson Central 31, Pikeville 28. It will be “Hot In The City (Billy Idol)” at Pikeville on Saturday with this pristine matchup to close out the Pike County Bowl. Both teams feature offensive firepower but the Golden Eagles’ physicality can be the difference.
Set Your Clocks
Due to late and postponed kickoffs and some off-the-field issues at the office, “11th Hour” will not be on the air tonight. It’s just a one-week hiatus. We will be back next week.
Listen Up!
Tonight’s radio coverage:
Bath County at Betsy Layne: WKCA 97.7 FM
Rowan County at East Carter: koolhits1057.com, WIVY 96.3 FM
Nicholas County at Fleming County: WFLE 95.1 FM
Morgan County at Jenkins: koolhits1057.com
Shelby Valley at Lawrence County: WKYH 99.3 FM
Magoffin County at Lewis County: koolhits1057.com
Raceland at Letcher County Central: koolhits1057.com
Paintsville at Paris: WKLW 94.7 FM
Saturday
West Jessamine at Ashland: Cats Radio 93.3 FM. 1340 AM
Fairview at Caverna: koolhits1057.com
Jackson at Ironton: WIRO 1230 FM
Johnson Central at Pikeville: WSIP 98.9 FM
Reach MATTHEW SPARKS at msparks@dailyindependent.com or (606) 326-2671. Follow @SparksWillFly35 on Twitter (X).