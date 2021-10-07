Every area team will play a district game tonight, or a conference game if you are watching across the river. So, it’s time to add a little spice to the picks column.
We are fully immersed in the best sports month on the calendar. Football is in full swing. Professional baseball has begun the playoffs, and in another week, basketball gyms will hold official practices.
At the local level, golf and soccer have started the postseason. Volleyball and cross country are preparing to follow suit.
October also means an overflow of pumpkins, whether you are carving them or sprinkling the cherished spice in your favorite coffee.
I hope these picks will be a smash hit. The Smashing Pumpkins assist with the picks this week.
Week 8 Picks
Bath County 28, East Ridge 17. These two teams are trying to navigate district play to secure a playoff spot. The Wildcats and Warriors have struggled as of late so in Owingsville tonight,”Here Is No Why.” I just have a feeling the home team will win.
Ironton 32, Coal Grove 15. In my opinion, a sandwich has to have “Mayonaise.” The band spelled the condiment wrong on purpose in its song title. Along the same lines, a picks column has to include a Fighting Tigers OVC victory.
Ashland 30, East Carter 20. The Raiders are rolling at the moment and the atmosphere inside Steve Womack Field will be electric as they welcome the Tomcats. East Carter is playing with confidence, but so is Ashland. The visitors still have more firepower to claim the district opener.
Paintsville 35, Fairview 12. The Tigers have produced a pair of 14-point outings the last two weeks. The offense will have no issues in Westwood this weekend. The Eagles will “Try, Try, Try,” but Paintsville starts district play with a win.
Russell 29, Greenup County 13. Another installment of the Backyard Brawl commences tonight. The Musketeers defense will have their hands full with “The Rose March” and the rest of the Red Devils offense in Lloyd.
Holmes 26, Boyd County 21. Are the Lions expecting another high-scoring game? Boyd County has given up more than “Thirty-Three” points in its last three contests and needs a district win tonight. The Bulldogs will not be in a giving mood.
Mason County 31, Fleming County 19. The Royals have not won this matchup since 2014 and the home team will not go down “Quiet”ly in Maysville tonight. Mason County’s performance will speak loud and clear against the Panthers.
Middlesboro 27, Morgan County 14. I’m usually stuck in the Middle when trying to pick a Cougars game. “Today,” I’m leaning toward the Yellowjackets.
Johnson Central 33, Perry County Central 16. The Commodores play their second team from Paintsville in as many weeks. Perry County Central defeated Paintsville last Friday but won’t find the same success against the Golden Eagles. PCC can’t “Muzzle” the Johnson Central offense as its opponent continues their district dominance.
Lawrence County 29, Perry County Central 26. The rivalry game has taken several twists and turns over the years. The outcome always seems in doubt until the final horn. So, whether “The Beginning is the End is the Beginning,” you’re never sure where the game is headed or how it will end. You should get 48 minutes of solid, entertaining football.
West Carter 32, Prestonsburg 14. The Comets have found plenty of district success the last three years. The number in the loss column is “Zero.” The Blackcats won’t change that tonight.
Raceland 34, Betsy Layne 13. The Rams have plenty of weapons on both sides of the football. The Bobcats arrive in Raceland undefeated but do not have the personnel to “Disarm” those weapons at Ram Stadium.
Rowan County 28, Harrison County 17. The Vikings’ defense allowed only 31 points in their first two district games, and I expect more of the same against the Thorobreds tonight. Rowan County will encounter a “Pale Horse” after Harrison County spends a Friday night chasing Cole Wallace and Zach Menard.
Set Your Clocks
After your Friday night football fix, check out the sports talk show “Eleventh Hour” live at The Daily Independent’s Facebook page at about 11 p.m., depending on our travel time. Zack Klemme and I break down the night’s action and answer questions about your favorite area team. Post your queries to the comments section during the show.
Listen Up!
Tonight’s radio coverage
East Ridge at Bath County: WKCA 97.7 FM,
Ironton at Coal Grove: WIRO 1230 AM
Ashland at East Carter: WBVB 97.1 FM, WUGO 99.7 FM
Paintsville at Fairview: WKLW 94.7 FM, koolhits1057.com
Russell at Greenup County: koolhits1057.com
Boyd County at Holmes: koolhits1057.com
Fleming County at Mason County: WFLE 95.1 FM
Morgan County at Middlesboro: koolhits1057.com
Johnson Central at Perry County Central: WSIP 98.9 FM
Lawrence County at Perry County Central: WKYH 99.3 FM
Betsy Layne at Raceland: koolhits1057.com
Harrison County at Rowan County: WIVY 96.3 FM
