No game pick is ironclad.
If you look at my record this season, it’s actually starting to rust. It’s “Sad But True,” but I’m prepared to show my mettle with several big games on the docket tonight.
Two teams that will have an impact on the Class 3A playoff picture meet in Grayson. East Carter quickly turned the page after its first state semifinal appearance in 2021 and looks primed for another deep run after a 5-0 start.
Lawrence County’s offense has put up substantial numbers the last two weeks and faces a strong Raiders defense.
The latest installment of the Iron Bowl takes place on the Farm. Raceland, the AP No. 1 team in Class A, is looking for RPI points.
We can discuss the validity of the system another time, but teams are handcuffed by the success of their opponents.
The Rams are 11th in the RPI standings and Pikeville is No. 13, which, I believe, is hard to fathom.
A win over a vastly improved and solid opponent like Greenup County could help the Raceland numbers.
It seems an appropriate time for the annual appearance from the kings of heavy metal, Metallica, to assist the picks this week.
Week 6 PicksMartin County 29, Bath County 18. If these two teams want to make any noise in Class 2A, District 8, a win tonight will be important. The Wildcats get the “The Shortest Straw” here.
Boyd County 26, Harrison County 17. I bet “The Memory Remains” of last year’s 42-41 overtime loss to the Thorobreds and still weighs on the minds of Lions players. Boyd County’s defense should help to decide this game after what it showcased against Mason County last week.
East Carter 28, Lawrence County 20. The road Dawgs will only see their home field once before Oct. 7, so you figure they will be prepared for the atmosphere that awaits them in Grayson. The Raiders’ defense has proven its worth this year, but East Carter can “Fight Fire With Fire” with Lawrence County in the running game.
Raceland 31, Greenup County 14. The Rams will stay focused on one game at a time, but a win means RPI points, as previously stated. The Iron Bowl and a rivalry game will add plenty of“Fuel” to the fire. The Musketeers will need to run the football effectively if they want to keep the game close.
Ashland 27, Hazard 15. The Tomcats found a way to win in an offensive bonanza last week. The defense made big plays to close out the victory over West Jessamine but remains “The Unforgiven.” They face another road test against Hazard, which sits atop the RPI standings in Class A against a less-than-impressive schedule. Ashland doesn’t pass up its chance at another victory.
Ironton 38, Chesapeake 12. It’s been said so many times that it can make you doze off. Ironton records another OVC victory. It’s time to “Enter Sandman.”
Leslie County 28, Fairview 13. They “Hit The Lights” in Hyden (dateline aficionado Zack Klemme will correct me if I’m wrong) in this battle of Eagles. Fairview keeps adjusting to its new offense, but Leslie County soars higher.
Lewis County 30, Powell County 18. I’d have to be “Stone Cold Crazy” to pick against the Lions in this game. Lewis County keeps improving every time it takes the field under coach Gene Peterson and the team proves it against the Pirates.
Middlesboro 32, Morgan County 12. I always enjoy visiting West Liberty, but picking Cougars games have become my “Harvester of Sorrow.” The Yellowjackets get a sweet victory in the Sorghum Bowl.
Scott 23, Rowan County 17. It’s time for most teams to “Turn The Page” to district play this week. The Eagles recorded the only regular season district loss for the Vikings last year. The same will hold true to start the slate in 2022.
Paul Laurence Dunbar 34, Russell 15. The Red Devils are still looking for the “One” and welcome the 6A Bulldogs to Henry R. Evans Stadium. Dunbar sports a 1-4 mark, but the losses have come to large-school powerhouses who have a combined record of 19-0. The Bulldogs change their win total to two.
Shelby Valley 28, West Carter 14. “Nothing Else Matters” as much as district games. The Comets currently are the three-time defending champs in Class 2A, District 8 and face a worthy competitor in the Wildcats for that title. Shelby Valley finally breaks through.
Set Your ClocksAfter your Friday night football fix, check out the sports talk show “Eleventh Hour” live at The Daily Independent’s Facebook page at about 11 p.m., depending on our travel time. Zack Klemme and I break down the night’s action and answer questions about your favorite area team. Post your queries to the comments section during the show.
Listen Up!Tonight’s radio coverage:
Martin County at Bath County: WKCA 97.7 FM
Harrison County at Boyd County: koolhits1057.com
Lawrence County at East Carter: WUGO 99.7 FM, WKYH 99.3 FM, koolhits1057.com
Raceland at Greenup County: koolhits1057.com
Ashland at Hazard: WBVB 97.1 FM
Chesapeake at Ironton: WIRO 1230 AM
Fairview at Leslie County: koolhits1057.com
Powell County at Lewis County: WKKS 104.9 FM
Middlesboro at Morgan County: koolhits1057.com
Scott at Rowan County: WIVY 96.3 FM
Paul Laurence Dunbar at Russell: koolhits1057.com