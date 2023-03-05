ASHLAND
Ella Sellars flashed her celebratory 3 sign early and often during the 16th Region championship game on Sunday afternoon.
The junior splashed six buckets from long range in Ashland’s 67-50 victory over rival Boyd County. Sellars finished with 26 points and was awarded Most Valuable Player honors.
The guard earned one number that was far more valuable: Her first region title and the first Kittens’ championship since 2015.
“We had a little extra motivation,” Sellars said. “(Boyd County) had beat us in district, beat us earlier this year and beat us last year in the region final. To come in with the motivation and break that winless streak, it was good.”
The monumental victory increases the region title tote board to five for Sellars siblings, Ella and her brother, Ethan.
Ethan was an integral component in the Tomcats’ current streak of four straight region titles.
Ethan currently plays at the next level for Cedarville University in Ohio, and was in Morehead on Sunday to watch his sister’s big moment.
“A lot of people haven’t seen the hours that she has put in,” Ethan Sellars said. “She is the hardest worker that I’ve been around and played with so many people that outwork everybody. It’s special to see her hard work come to fruition. I teared up at the end because I am just so proud of her. She is very humble. She doesn’t care about how many points she scores. She just works hard and lets the results speak for themselves.”
First-year coach Stacy Davis knows what her star is feeling. Davis is the program’s second-leading scorer and has two region titles of her own in 1990 and 1992.
Davis knows the family has maroon running through their veins. Ella Sellars didn’t need a region title to determine her impact on the program, but the newest titleholder in the house can now share more of the Sellars’ spotlight.
“I played ball with her mother, Heather,” Davis said. “She had that Tomcat tradition back then. Ella has played in the footsteps of her brother. Everybody would go around and say, ‘You are Selly’s sister.’ Now she is Ella. She has proved her point coming out with the MVP of the tournament. It was huge. She grew up in Ashland. There’s just something about living your life in Ashland and playing for the maroon and white.”
Davis accepted the Ashland reins from legendary coach Bill Bradley who had been with the program since the 2001 season and directed the Kittens to four consecutive region titles from 2012 to 2015.
Davis said having players like Sellars already in place made the transition to her first varsity coaching position an easy one.
“A lot of times when someone like Bill Bradley retires, you think that we going to be rebuilding,” Davis said. “He left us with a foundation. Ella had been the glue that’s held the whole team together. She has stepped up and been a leader. In games and in practice, she will say, ‘Hey coach, we should do this or try this play.’ She is an amazing leader.”
Ethan Sellars has hit his share of 3-pointers on the Morehead State hardwood during the Ashland region run on the boys side. He holds the single-game record for made triples when he recorded eight against East Carter in the opening round last year.
“Since my season ended, I’ve been focusing on her winning a title,” Ethan said. “I enjoy seeing her win and strive and be her best out there on the court.”
“I know she is super proud of her team,” he added. “With the new coaching change, and the new style of play, it may have been a little hectic during a transition year. She so proud of her new coach and what she was been able to do for them.”
Sellars collected eight first-quarter points in Sunday’s region final after teammate Kenleigh Woods had to go to the sideline with two quick fouls.
Sellars added three more 3-pointers in the second stanza to increase the Kittens’ lead to double digits. The Lions would not get any closer than eight points the rest of the way.
“She was huge today,” Davis said. “In the first game (at region), she got in foul trouble. We got her some good looks in the second game, but they just didn’t fall. Sometimes she can be her own worst enemy. We say keep shooting the ball because you are going to get hot. She got hot at the right time.”
The Ashland faithful in attendance knows that both Sellars siblings possess a stellar shooting stroke. Ella Sellars cashed in six of her eight attempts from behind the arc on the region’s biggest stage.
“In warmups, I was shooting well, but you still didn’t know how this game would go,” Ella Sellars said. “When I saw that first one go in, it gave me a confidence boost. I told myself to keep shooting and it will work itself out.”
Ella Sellars led the celebration when the team headed out to midcourt to accept the championship hardware.
Ella got a taste of the elation you would feel after winning a region title through her brother. Now, she can share the same the feelings and emotions that her brother felt on the same floor wearing the same Ashland jersey.
“We always give each other a hard time, but we are each other’s biggest supporters,” Ella Sellars said. “He’s always supported me. We’ve both come through the same program, and both reached the same goal. It is a great feeling.”
“Just to see the joy on every face of the boys team after all the hard work they had to do to get to that point, it was amazing,” she continued. “We have put in that hard work too. It all paid off and we get to go to Rupp Arena.”
Now, brother and sister can share one more thing: playing in a Sweet Sixteen game.
Ethan said his sister doesn’t need any motivation from him. It’s Ella who inspires her brother every day.
“She gets herself ready for the game,” Ethan Sellars said. “I don’t want to put too much pressure on her. I’ve talked to her a little bit before the region tournament. She doesn’t need me to get her ready. She’s always been ready.”