It all comes down to these moments. These games could alter a playoff destiny and destination when the postseason begins next month.
All that preparation and practice are for the next 96 minutes of game time.
Forgive me if I sound overdramatic. Many teams in our area have multiple district opponents, but over the final two weeks, the road to Kroger Field becomes clearer.
When district season comes around, you can feel it in the air. The atmosphere begins to change. The band plays a little louder. Every snap of the football takes on a deeper meaning.
I won’t alter this annual event. Alter Bridge is back to assist with the picks this week.
Week 9 Picks
Prestonsburg 31, Bath County 20. “All Ends Well” for the Blackcats on their visit to Owingsville. Prestonsburg pulls away for its first district win.
Lawrence County 29, Belfry 24. Every Dawg has his day. “Before Tomorrow Comes,” we will see a new top dog in this district. Lawrence County stays focused against the tradition-rich Pirates and allows the running game to guide it to a win.
Scott 28, Boyd County 16. The Lions are hoping for a “Brand New Start” in district play as they prepare for the passing game of the Eagles. Boyd County returns home from a four-game road trip and needs a victory to stay alive for a playoff spot.
Ironton 34, Gallia Academy 17. Teams in the OVC may have become “Addicted To Pain” trying to dethrone the Fighting Tigers every year. The Blue Devils have been competitive in this series, but don’t look for that to happen tonight.
East Carter 30, Greenup County 14. The Raiders’ performance against Ashland last week should “Open Your Eyes.” East Carter will be a challenge for opponents going forward. The Musketeers keep improving, but fall short in district play.
Johnson Central 35, Harlan County 20. The Golden Eagles are “My Champion” in Class 4A, District 8 and I’m sticking to that statement.
Mason County 33, Lewis County 18. The Lions will attempt to “Take The Crown” in this royal engagement in Vanceburg. After another setback to Fleming County last week, Mason County will not be in a giving mood.
Morgan County 23, Leslie County 21. The Cougars are “Coming Home,” so they obviously will be my selection this week.
Paintsville 34, Betsy Layne 17. “Wouldn’t You Rather” see the Tigers take care of business at Memorial Stadium and welcome the Rams next week with the top seed in the district on the line again? Yeah, me too.
Fleming County 32, Pendleton County 15. The Panthers are looking for more “Isolation” at the top of the district standings and will find plenty after defeating the Wildcats.
Raceland 37, Fairview 13. The Eagles will show up and compete at Ram Stadium. They have done so each week. But the lack of personnel and the Rams’ running attack will have Fairview leaving with “Broken Wings.”
Ashland 26, Russell 20. The Tomcats’ offense has “Come To Life” over the last four weeks while averaging 44 points a contest. The Red Devils’ defense presents a difficult challenge. Ashland’s performance on that side of the ball will be the difference.
West Carter 31, Martin County 21. The Cardinals have shown promise after their offensive outburst against Fleming County on Sept. 3. Will they “Rise Today” and give the Comets their first district loss in three seasons? No.
Listen Up!
Tonight’s radio coverage:
Prestonsburg at East Carter: WKCA 97.7 FM
Lawrence County at Belfry: WKYH 99.3 FM
Scott at Boyd County: koolhits1057.com
Ironton at Gallia Academy: WIRO 1230 AM
East Carter at Greenup County: koolhits1057.com
Harlan County at Johnson Central: WSIP 98.9 FM
Mason County at Lewis County: WKKS 104 FM
Leslie County at Morgan County: koolhits1057.com
Betsy Layne at Paintsville: WKLW 94.7 FM
Fleming County at Pendleton County: WFLE 95.1 FM
Fairview at Raceland: koolhits1057.com
Ashland at Russell: WBVB 97.1 FM, koolhits1057.com
Martin County at West Carter: WUGO 99.7 FM
