Mother Nature teased us with a pair of spring days this week, but it looks like the weather will be back to normal by kickoff tonight.
The season wouldn’t be the same without that chill in the air, the coffee and hot chocolate dispensed like water at a marathon, and bundled-up spectators ready to experience another riveting contest under the Friday night lights.
‘Tis the season to be merry. The holiday season can wait. It’s playoff season.
Four teams in our coverage look to continue their postseason success tonight. East Carter and Raceland get to enjoy the friendly confines of their home field. West Carter and Johnson Central will test their skills on the road.
Fall is the best of the four seasons. It just so happens that The Four Seasons and their melodic songs will assist with the picks this week. Kids, it’s OK to ask your parents who they are.
Let’s start your Friday in tune before these particular picks end the day on a sour note.
Playoffs Week 3 Picks
Johnson Central 34, Corbin 23. “Don’t Think Twice” about the Golden Eagles’ chances in their first postseason road game in four years. Johnson Central’s running attack is just as potent as its stingy defense. The Redhounds will find a way to score in this matchup, but they can’t outscore their opponents at home. The Golden Eagles are hoping for one more chance to play on Jim Matney Field this season. That opportunity could happen if they post their 28th playoff victory since 2015 tonight.
East Carter 20, Mason County 12. “Oh, What A Night” it was in Grayson last week. East Carter achieved its first win over Ashland and first district title since 1983. The Raiders get rewarded with yet another home playoff game tonight when they entertain the Royals. Mason County eliminated a long losing steak of its own last week, defeating rival Fleming County, 8-0. Mason County’s defense can present problems but will run into a stumbling block trying to tackle Charlie Terry or negate East Carter’s balanced offense. The Raiders pull out a close one.
West Carter 28, Middlesboro 23. The Comets played in the program’s first state semifinal last season and ever since then they keep saying they’re “Working My Way Back To You.” The Yellowjackets stand in their way and hope to sting West Carter tonight. The Comets want to establish the running game as soon as they arrive after a long bus ride. Middlesboro enters the game undefeated but had its issues with four-win Breathitt County last week. West Carter’s big-play ability might be the difference in this contest.
Raceland 32, Bishop Brossart 17. The Mustangs are back in Ram Stadium tonight, a place they are quite familiar with after three straight postseason trips from 2016 to 2018. The Rams will have too much horsepower once again as they attempt to saddle up and ride into the state semifinals. Noah Wallace was the “Big Man in Town” last week against Paintsville. He scored four touchdowns and secured a crucial fumble to secure the win. Raceland boasts several big individuals who have playoff experience on both sides of the ball. Defense gets it done for Raceland.
Set Your Clocks
After your Friday night football fix, check out the sports talk show, “Eleventh Hour” live on The Daily Independent’s Facebook page at about 11 p.m., depending on our travel time. Zack Klemme and I break down the night’s action and answer questions about your favorite area teams. We also look at potential playoff matchups the following week. Post your queries to the comments section during the show.
Listen Up!
Tonight’s radio coverage:
Johnson Central at Corbin: WSIP 98.9 FM
Mason County at East Carter: WUGO 99.7 FM
Bishop Brossart at Raceland: koolhits1057.com
Reach MATTHEW SPARKS at msparks@dailyindependent.com or (606) 326-2654. Follow @SparksWillFly35 on Twitter.