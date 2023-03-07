Ashland got off to its usual fast start at the 16th Region Tournament.
When you’ve won five straight region titles, you stick with what works.
Tomcats point guard Rheyce Deboard might not be the only hand on the Ashland steering wheel, but the senior keeps his foot planted firmly on the accelerator.
“I know that I’m fast,” Deboard said. “That’s how we play. We don’t like to sit and run plays. As soon as the other team makes or misses, we get it out and push it. My teammates know I like to run. We can hit the 3 or we can drive it in for a layup.”
Ashland interim coach Ryan Bonner said his team quickly embraced the Boyd County transfer in the offseason. He became a leader on and off the court, according to his coach.
“From the time he stepped onto the court this summer with us, he made an immediate impact,” Bonner said, “with his quickness and ability to push tempo. Now you have guys like Zander (Carter), Tucker (Conway) and Tristin (Davis) in front of him and it really makes us hard to guard. It makes my job easier because I don’t have to call a lot of offense.”
After Deboard decided to transfer, he still had doubts on where he wanted to finish his high school career. When he stepped into the Tomcats’ locker room, all the trepidation washed away.
“He plays at 120% on every single trip down the floor,” Zander Carter said. “He pulls people in because they have to respect his 3-ball. He opens up opportunities, not only for himself, but for the whole team.”
Now he will finish his Tomcat tenure at Rupp Arena. Ashland defeated Boyd County, 73-51, in the 16th Region championship game on Tuesday night.
The Tomcats secured their fifth straight region title and another trip to the Sweet Sixteen. Ashland meets the Third Region champion, Owensboro or Owensboro Catholic, on March 15 at 8:30 p.m.
“I didn’t know if this was the right place for me until that first day,” Deboard said. “They welcomed me, and it felt like family. As soon as I walked in, it felt like I had been here the whole time. It was one of the best feelings that I’ve had in my life.”
Carter knew he would take an enhanced leadership role with the Tomcats this season. He didn’t have to shoulder it alone with four seniors on the roster, including the addition of Deboard.
“Rheyce and I, along with our other senior leaders, have had some good talks as a team,” said Carter, who was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. “We’ve also talked with our coaches. I knew what I needed to do but to have a leader like Rheyce has been awesome.”
“He’s a great teammate on and off the floor,” he added. “Even with all the outside noise, I know his heart and his good intentions through basketball. He is a great person and a great player.”
Deboard has kept his scoring average up as a Tomcat but has become more of a distributor in his final campaign. He collected 16 points against the Lions and dished out nine assists.
“Zander and the other seniors have helped me become that leader,” Deboard said. “They keep pushing me so I could step into that role. I give them a lot of credit, too.”
Bonner has seen Deboard’s ability up close coaching against the Tomcats’ rival. Bonner quickly dismissed his point guard’s previous residence. Deboard “could have come from anywhere. It was no matter.”
Bonner said it is what’s inside a player. Deboard’s heart and determination fit well with his current team.
“We were very happy to have him,” Bonner said. “He’s been a contributor on the floor, but he’s also a great locker room leader. He’s a guy that has a great sense of humor and all our players love him. And that’s more important than on the court. We’ve said from Day 1 that the most important thing was for us to stay together. “
Bonner has been another source of inspiration for Deboard. He admired how his coach kept the team together and how he handled the adversity the program faced during the offseason.
“It was a terrible thing that happened,” Deboard said, “but we came together as a team. We didn’t let that get in the way of us being together. We had to get better each day. Coach Bonner stepped in and did a heck of a job.”
Deboard will experience his ultimate goal next week at Rupp Arena. And unlike his style of play, he wants to slow down and appreciate every moment.
“It’s unbelievable,” Deboard said. “I’ve never got to experience that. It’s one of my biggest accomplishments now. Playing at Rupp Arena has been my dream forever. I finally get to do it and I have to thank my teammates for helping me every day to get to this point.”