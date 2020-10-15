If you haven’t noticed, offenses have piled up the points this season. The end zone has been a popular place for area teams and players, and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon.
West Carter averages 49.4 points a game to lead Class 2A. Running back Leetavious Cline has spent most of the year as the top scorer in the state. He is likely to hit the 1,000-yard mark Saturday night and has accumulated 18 touchdowns.
Rowan County’s Cole Wallace has the most rushing yards in Kentucky with 1,076. The Vikings post 33 points a game. Johnson Central scores 51.8 points a contest. Down the street, Paintsville tops Class A with 40 points a night.
When Ashland and Russell meet in Putnam Stadium tonight, it will be a matchup between two teams that average over 40 points when they take the field. The Tomcats are hovering around the 50-point mark.
To salute the scoreboard operators in the area, the picks this week will include movies with numbers in the title.
I hope I can score with these selections.
Week 6 Picks
Ashland 24, Russell 21. From “Day One,” it’s the game you circled on the calendar before the season started — a battle of undefeated teams and district rivals. The homestanding Tomcats find a way to get it done against the balanced Red Devils.
Breathitt County 31, Greenup County 16. Musketeers coach Zack Moore wishes he had “Two Weeks Notice” instead of two days to prepare for a trip to Jackson to face the Bobcats. An undefeated Breathitt County team should prove too great a challenge for Greenup County.
Raceland 36, Fairview 12. The Eagles will be looking for “The One” tonight in Westwood. Quarterback Jake Heighton wears No. 1 on his jersey and has accumulated 1,113 passing yards and 12 TD tosses through five games. The Rams are hoping for another offensive outburst tonight.
Fleming County 27, Pendleton County 13. The Panthers needed just “Seven” points to defeat Mason County last week. Zeke Conn and Co. plan on an increased output against the visiting Wildcats, who gave up 47 points to the Royals two weeks ago.
Johnson Central 41, Harlan County 10. Playing the Golden Eagles this season can feel like going “12 Rounds” with Mike Tyson. When you face this talented Johnson Central team, you get battered and bruised and you are going down early.
Belfry 30, Lawrence County 14. The Pirates have dominated this series. The Bulldogs put in a full day’s work to finish off Pike County Central last week. When you are trying to claim a win against Belfry, it’s more than a “9 to 5” job.
Mason County 30, Lewis County 12. The Lions return to the field after a week off but “The Sixth Sense” is telling me one thing. I see a win for the Royals in this one.
Prestonsburg 20, Bath County 16. There are only “Four Rooms” available at the Postseason Inn. The loser of this contest will not find a vacancy.
Boyd County 27, Scott 21. The Lions are playing meaningful football in mid-October. The chance for a home playoff game “28 Days Later” is still intact after a road win over the Eagles. Scott has given up rushing yards in bulk and Boyd County hopes to add more to the tally.
Ironton 35, New Lexington 17. The Fighting Tigers begin their march back to Canton with a Saturday playoff game against the Panthers at Tanks Memorial Stadium. Quarterback Tayden Carpenter may have blown out “Sixteen Candles” on his last birthday, but the sophomore looks to lead Ironton back to the Division V title game in his first postseason start.
Paintsville 32, West Carter 28. Both offenses have been “2 Fast 2 Furious” this season averaging over 40 points a contest. Quarterbacks Orry Perry and Jake Hyden keep the engines humming in this newly scheduled matchup.
Listen Up!
Tonight’s radio coverage:
Russell at Ashland: WBVB 97.1 FM, koolhits1057.com
Greenup County at Breathitt County: koolhits1057.com
Raceland at Fairview: koolhits1057.com
Pendleton County at Fleming County: WFLE 95.1 FM
Johnson Central at Harlan County: WSIP 98.9 FM
Belfry at Lawrence County: WKYH 99.3 FM
Lewis County at Mason County: WKKS 104.9 FM
Bath County at Prestonsburg: WKCA 97.7 FM
Boyd County at Scott: koolhits1057.com
New Lexington at Ironton (Saturday): WIRO 1230 AM
West Carter at Paintsville (Saturday): WKLW 94.7 FM
Reach MATTHEW SPARKS at msparks@dailyindependent.com or (606) 326-2654. Follow @SparksWillFly35 on Twitter.